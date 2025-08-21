Today's Best High-Yield Savings Account Rates: August 21, 2025 -- Earn up to 5.00% APY

Savers still have the advantage right now. Many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are paying 4.00% APY or higher, well above what most big banks are offering. An HYSA works the same way as a regular savings account -- your money is FDIC-insured, safe, and always within reach. The key difference is the payout. Even a small balance can grow faster when it's earning several times the national average rate. Since rates could start to fall later this year, locking in a strong APY now is a smart move. And if you haven't opened one yet, there's still time to take advantage. Here are today's best high-yield savings account rates.

Varo Savings -- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after)

-- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after) Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance)

-- 4.60% APY (No min. balance) Elevault -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance. Balances over $250,000 do not earn interest)

-- 4.60% APY (No min. balance. Balances over $250,000 do not earn interest) Presidential Bank Advantage Savings -- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open, terms apply)

-- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open, terms apply) Axos ONE® -- up to 4.46% APY (Min. balance: $1,500) Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of August 20, 2025.

A top pick: The Barclays Tiered Savings account stands out with a 3.90% APY and no minimum balance required to earn interest. It's one of the few top-tier rates still widely available -- and with no account fees, it's a smart move while rates remain high. Read our full Barclays Tiered Savings review to learn more and open an account today.

How we rate savings accounts At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale (1 = poor, 5 = best). We evaluate all savings accounts across four main criteria: annual percentage yield (APY), brand and reputation, fees and minimum requirements, and perks that really make a difference -- think ATM access, linked checking accounts, or even branch access. Our scores are weighted as: APY : 50%

: 50% Brand and reputation: 20%

20% Fees and minimums: 15%

Is now the right time to open a high-yield savings account? At the moment, many HYSAs are paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- well above inflation and far better than what most big banks are offering. They're safe and easy to use, too. Your deposits (up to $250,000) are FDIC-insured, and you can move or withdraw your money whenever you like. Link it to your checking account, and your cash is always close at hand. Opening an HYSA is almost always a smart choice, but now could be an especially good time. The Fed held rates steady at its July meeting, yet many experts expect cuts before year's end -- and some banks have already begun trimming APYs. Wait too long, and today's top yields might not be around.

How to open an HYSA in 3 simple steps You can open a high-yield savings account in just a few minutes. Here's how: Find the best high-yield savings account for you. Look for a high APY, no monthly fees, and no requirements that you can't meet (like a minimum balance). Also make sure the bank offers a checking account so you can link it to your savings and make instant transfers. Apply for an account on the bank's website. You'll need to provide some basic information, like your address and Social Security number. Transfer your money. Log into your new bank's website and transfer money from your old savings account into your new one. Transfers between different banks typically take a few business days. That's all it takes to open an HYSA and start earning a high APY. Note: You may also need to redirect any automatic deposits or withdrawals to your new account.

How much can your savings earn in an HYSA? With a 4.00% APY, your savings can grow faster than you might think -- whether you start with a little or a lot. The table below shows how much you can earn over various lengths of time with different starting balances:

Starting Balance 1 Year 5 Years 10 Years 20 Years $5,000 $204 $1,104 $2,457 $5,622 $10,000 $408 $2,208 $4,914 $11,244 $20,000 $816 $4,416 $9,828 $22,488 Data source: Author's calculations.

Even a smaller deposit can turn into thousands in interest if you let it sit and grow -- no extra contributions needed. The sooner you open an HYSA, the sooner your money starts working harder, often earning 10 times the interest of a typical savings account. So don't wait -- open a high-yield savings account today.