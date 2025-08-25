Best High-Yield Savings Account Rates Today: August 25, 2025 -- Up to 5.00% APY

Savers still have the advantage for now. Many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are paying 4.00% APY or more -- well above the low returns you'll find at most big banks. An HYSA is easy to use and works just like a standard savings account. Your money stays FDIC-insured, safe, and available whenever you need it. The difference is the payout. Even a small balance can earn far more interest than it would at a traditional bank. But change could be coming soon. The Fed's next meeting is less than a month away, and a rate cut is widely expected. That means today's stronger APYs may not last. Here are the best high-yield savings account rates you can get right now.

Varo Savings -- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after)

-- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after) Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance)

-- 4.60% APY (No min. balance) Elevault -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance. Balances over $250,000 do not earn interest)

-- 4.60% APY (No min. balance. Balances over $250,000 do not earn interest) Presidential Bank Advantage Savings -- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open, terms apply)

-- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open, terms apply) Axos ONE® -- up to 4.46% APY (Min. balance: $1,500) Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of August 24, 2025.

Featured pick: The Barclays Tiered Savings account stands out with a 3.90% APY and no minimum balance required to earn interest. It's one of the few top-tier rates still widely available -- and with no account fees, it's a smart move while rates remain high. Read our full Barclays Tiered Savings review to learn more and open an account today.

Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025 Product APY Min. to Earn SoFi Checking and Savings Member FDIC. APY up to 3.80% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account and enroll in SoFi Plus by 9/3/25. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. SoFi members who enroll in SoFi Plus with Eligible Direct Deposit or by paying the SoFi Plus Subscription Fee every 30 days or SoFi members with $5,000 or more in Qualifying Deposits during the 30-Day Evaluation Period can earn 3.80% annual percentage yield (APY) on savings balances (including Vaults) and 0.50% APY on checking balances. There is no minimum Eligible Direct Deposit amount required to qualify for the stated interest rate. Members without either SoFi Plus or Qualifying Deposits, during the 30-Day Evaluation Period will earn 1.00% APY on savings balances (including Vaults) and 0.50% APY on checking balances. Interest rates are variable and subject to change at any time. These rates are current as of 1/24/25. There is no minimum balance requirement. If you have satisfied Eligible Direct Deposit requirements for our highest APY but do not see 3.80% APY on your APY Details page the day after your Eligible Direct Deposit arrives, please contact us at 855-456-7634. Additional information can be found at http://www.sofi.com/legal/banking-rate-sheet. See the SoFi Plus Terms and Conditions at https://www.sofi.com/terms-of-use/#plus. Min. to earn $0 Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings On SoFi's Secure Website. Member FDIC. up to 3.80% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account and enroll in SoFi Plus by 9/3/25. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. SoFi members who enroll in SoFi Plus with Eligible Direct Deposit or by paying the SoFi Plus Subscription Fee every 30 days or SoFi members with $5,000 or more in Qualifying Deposits during the 30-Day Evaluation Period can earn 3.80% annual percentage yield (APY) on savings balances (including Vaults) and 0.50% APY on checking balances. There is no minimum Eligible Direct Deposit amount required to qualify for the stated interest rate. Members without either SoFi Plus or Qualifying Deposits, during the 30-Day Evaluation Period will earn 1.00% APY on savings balances (including Vaults) and 0.50% APY on checking balances. Interest rates are variable and subject to change at any time. These rates are current as of 1/24/25. There is no minimum balance requirement. If you have satisfied Eligible Direct Deposit requirements for our highest APY but do not see 3.80% APY on your APY Details page the day after your Eligible Direct Deposit arrives, please contact us at 855-456-7634. Additional information can be found at http://www.sofi.com/legal/banking-rate-sheet. See the SoFi Plus Terms and Conditions at https://www.sofi.com/terms-of-use/#plus. $0 Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings On SoFi's Secure Website. NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin Member FDIC. APY 4.31% Min. to earn $1 Open Account for NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin On Raisin's Secure Website. Member FDIC. 4.31% $1 Open Account for NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin On Raisin's Secure Website. American Express® High Yield Savings Account Member FDIC. APY 3.50% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. 3.50% annual percentage yield as of August 26, 2025. Terms apply. Min. to earn $0 Open Account for American Express® High Yield Savings Account On American Express's Secure Website. Member FDIC. 3.50% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. 3.50% annual percentage yield as of August 26, 2025. Terms apply. $0 Open Account for American Express® High Yield Savings Account On American Express's Secure Website.

How we rate savings accounts At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale (1 = poor, 5 = best). We evaluate all savings accounts across four main criteria: annual percentage yield (APY), brand and reputation, fees and minimum requirements, and perks that really make a difference -- think ATM access, linked checking accounts, or even branch access. Our scores are weighted as: APY : 50%

: 50% Brand and reputation: 20%

20% Fees and minimums: 15%

15% Other perks: 15% Our aim is to maintain a balanced list featuring top-scoring products from reputable brands offering competitive APYs and standout features. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts. How we rate savings accounts At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale (1 = poor, 5 = best). We evaluate all savings accounts across four main criteria: annual percentage yield (APY), brand and reputation, fees and minimum requirements, and perks that really make a difference -- think ATM access, linked checking accounts, or even branch access. Our scores are weighted as: APY : 50%

: 50% Brand and reputation: 20%

20% Fees and minimums: 15%

15% Other perks: 15% Our aim is to maintain a balanced list featuring top-scoring products from reputable brands offering competitive APYs and standout features. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.

Unlock today's strongest rates -- and tomorrow's, too We track savings accounts with standout APYs, fewer fees, and better terms. Join 35,000+ readers getting weekly roundups of top rates and smarter ways to grow their money. Sign Up By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions

Is now a good time to open a high-yield savings account? Right now, many top HYSAs are paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- far above inflation and much higher than the tiny returns most standard savings accounts offer. They're also safe and flexible. Your deposits (up to $250,000) are FDIC-insured, and you can move or withdraw your money whenever you like. Link it to your checking account, and your cash is always close at hand. That said, today's high rates may not stick around. The Fed has kept interest rates steady so far this year, but many experts expect a cut at the September meeting -- and some banks have already started trimming APYs. Wait too long, and you could miss out on the best returns available now.

3 quick steps to open an HYSA You can open a high-yield savings account in just a few minutes. Here's how: Pick the right high-yield savings account. Search for one with a strong APY, no monthly fees, and requirements you can easily meet. If possible, choose a bank that also offers a checking account so you can link the two for quick transfers. Apply online. Most banks let you open an account online. You'll just need a few basics, like your address and Social Security number. Move your money. Log in to your new account and transfer funds from your old savings or checking account. Transfers between banks usually take a few business days. And that's it -- you're ready to start earning more interest. Just remember to update any automatic deposits or bill payments to your new account.

How much can you earn in a high-yield savings account? With a 4.00% APY, your savings can grow faster than you might think. Here's how much interest you'd earn over time with an HYSA paying 4.00% APY, depending on your starting balance.

Starting Balance 1 Year 5 Years 10 Years 20 Years $5,000 $204 $1,104 $2,457 $5,622 $10,000 $408 $2,208 $4,914 $11,244 $20,000 $816 $4,416 $9,828 $22,488 Data source: Author's calculations.

Given enough time, even a modest balance can bring in thousands in interest -- and that's without adding another dollar. The sooner you open an HYSA, the sooner your money starts working harder, often earning 10 times the interest of a typical savings account. So don't wait -- open a high-yield savings account today.