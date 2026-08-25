Best High-Yield Savings Accounts Today, Aug. 25, 2026: Earn up to 4.50% APY
If it's starting to feel like time is running out, that's because it is. Summer's almost gone.
if your savings is still sitting in an account earning 0.01% APY, it's time to make a change.
It takes just minutes to open a high-yield savings account (HYSA). Your indecision is the only thing slowing you down.
Make the move today and enter September ahead of the game.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2026
|Account
|APY
|Bonus
|Next Steps
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
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up to 3.80%Rate info Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn: $0
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Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
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4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
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4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly depositsRate info *LevelUp Rate of 4.00% APY applied to full balance with $250+ in deposits in Evaluation Period. Otherwise, accounts earn Standard Rate of 3.00% APY. LevelUp Rate applies to first two statement cycles. Rates variable & subject to change at any time. See terms: https://www.happen.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs
Min. to earn:
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N/A
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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up to 4.10%*Rate info 4.10%* APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.60%* APY
Min. to earn: $5,000
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Earn up to 4.10% APY with promo code CITBoost
With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates -- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of July 1, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends October 31, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6- month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
CIT General Disclosure
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
Best high-yield savings rates today, Aug. 25, 2026
|Bank Account
|APY
|Requirements
|Go2bank
|up to 4.50%
|On savings vault balances up to $5,000 when your checking account is active and in good standing.
|Elevault
|4.34%
|No min. balance.
|Axos ONE®
|up to 4.21%
|Receive at least $1,500 in total monthly qualifying direct deposits and maintain an average daily balance of at least $1,500
|Newtek Personal High Yield Savings
|4.20%
|$100 min. deposit required to open. No min. balance requirement.
|NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin
|4.15%
|Rate guaranteed for 90 days from funds posting. $1 min. deposit. Eligibility rules apply.
|Pibank Savings
|4.10%
|No min. balance
Featured HYSA:
Right now, with the NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin, earn 4.15% APY for a limited time. New Raisin users get a 90-day rate lock, guaranteed. Growing your savings balance has never been easier.
NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin
= Best
= Excellent
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= Best
= Excellent
= Good
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- High APY
- No monthly service fee
- Unlimited ACH transfers
- FDIC insured
- Deposits and withdrawals can only be conducted via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account (limited to one linked external account)
- No checking account offered through Raisin
- No branch access; online only
Earn a 4.15% APY with a High-Yield Savings Account from NexBank (Member FDIC), powered by Raisin. NexBank has been a trusted institution in Texas for over 100 years. If maximizing yield is your priority and you don't need branch access, it's a solid pick.
¹New customers only. Earn a cash bonus (the "Base Bonus") when you deposit and maintain funds with partner banks on the Raisin platform. Customers will receive a Base Bonus of $50 for depositing between $10,000 and $24,999; $125 for depositing between $25,000 and $49,999; $250 for depositing between $50,000 and $99,999; $500 for depositing between $100,000 and $199,999; and $1,000 for depositing $200,000 or more.
Customers may earn an additional bonus by setting up a recurring deposit within 14 days of their initial deposit (the “Recurring Deposit Bonus”). To qualify, the recurring deposit must be established within 14 days of the initial deposit date and it must execute at least two (2) times within 90-days of the initial deposit. Recurring Deposit Bonus eligibility is determined by your Base Bonus tier:
- Customers depositing between $10,000–$24,999 with aggregate recurring deposits of $100 or greater receive a $10 bonus
- Customers depositing between $25,000–$49,999 with aggregate recurring deposits of $250 or greater receive a $25 bonus
- Customers depositing between $50,000–$99,999 with aggregate recurring deposits of $500 or greater receive a $50 bonus
- Customers depositing between $100,000–$199,999 with aggregate recurring deposits of $1,000 or greater receive a $100 bonus
- Customers depositing between $200,000+ with aggregate recurring deposits of $2,000 or greater receive a $200 bonus
Customers are eligible to earn the Recurring Deposit Bonus associated with their Base Bonus tier or any lower Recurring Deposit Bonus tier. For example, a customer with an initial deposit of $200,000 (qualifying for the highest Base Bonus tier) whose aggregate recurring deposits total $500, is eligible for the lower tier and will receive the $50 Recurring Deposit Bonus. However, setting up a recurring deposit greater than your Base Bonus tier's required threshold will not qualify you for a higher Recurring Deposit Bonus.
The Recurring Deposit Bonus is paid in addition to the Base Bonus. To qualify for the Base Bonus and Recurring Deposit Bonus, your first deposit must be initiated between June 1, 2026, and August 31, 2026, by 11:59 PM ET, and the promo code SUMMER26 must be entered at the time of sign-up. Only funds deposited within 14 days of the initial deposit date and maintained with partner banks on the Raisin platform for 90 days will be eligible for the Base Bonus. Bonus cash will be credited directly to your Cash Account within 30 days of meeting all qualifying terms. This offer is available to new customers only and may not be combined with any other bonus offers. Raisin may modify or end this offer at any time and may withhold or revoke bonuses in cases of fraud, abuse, or violation of these terms or Raisin’s Terms of Service.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
What's happening with interest rates?
After a cycle of Fed hikes that pushed savings rates to their highest levels in years, followed by three cuts in 2025, the market has stabilized. The first five Fed decisions of 2026 have been holds. As a result, top high-yield savings accounts are still offering up to 4.50% APY.
Whether that stability lasts is genuinely uncertain. Inflation data, labor market shifts, and global economic pressure all factor into the Fed's future decisions. What's clear is that the present environment -- with rates held steady and competition among online banks keeping APYs elevated -- is more favorable for savers than it's been in years.
The accounts listed here offer FDIC insurance up to $250,000, no lock-in period, and full access to your funds. That's the rare combination of safety, liquidity, and above-average return. It won't always look like this, which makes acting now more valuable than waiting to see what happens next.
How to open a high-yield savings account
If you haven't opened an online savings account before, here's exactly what to expect:
- Choose an account. Look at APY first, but also confirm there are no monthly fees and check any minimum balance requirements. The best accounts for most savers combine a competitive rate with a low or no minimum.
- Submit your application online. The process is entirely digital -- no paperwork, no branch visit. You'll provide your name, mailing address, date of birth, and Social Security number. Approval usually comes within a few minutes.
- Make your initial deposit. Connect your current bank account via routing and account number, then transfer funds. The money typically arrives in one to three business days, and interest starts accruing right away.
Many banks also let you set up automatic transfers on a schedule, which makes it easy to grow your balance consistently over time without having to think about it.
Gives your balance a lift with compound interest
The difference between the national average 0.38% savings rate and a 4.00% APY may look modest in any single month. Over years, it becomes significant. Here's the math, assuming no additional contributions:
|Starting Balance
|After 1 Year
|After 5 Years
|After 10 Years
|After 20 Years
|$1,000
|$1,040
|$1,217
|$1,480
|$2,191
|$5,000
|$5,204
|$6,105
|$7,454
|$11,113
|$10,000
|$10,407
|$12,210
|$14,908
|$22,226
|$20,000
|$20,815
|$24,420
|$29,817
|$44,452
Compare that to the same balance earning the national average of 0.38%, and the difference in long-term growth is substantial. The best accounts today can deliver more than 10x the interest of a typical bank savings account -- with zero additional risk to your principal.
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FAQs
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You can. Most HYSAs allow unlimited transfers into the account, but withdrawals are sometimes capped at around six per month. Check the terms of your account for specifics.
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Focus on three things: a top-tier APY, no monthly fees, and easy access to your cash. Beyond that, it can help to choose a bank that also offers checking -- it keeps transfers fast and simple.
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Yes. Deposits at FDIC-insured banks (and NCUA-insured credit unions) are protected up to $250,000 per person, per institution.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresThe Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axos Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.