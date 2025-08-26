Up to 5.00% APY: These Are the Best High-Yield Savings Account Rates Today, August 26, 2025
Savers are still in a good place for now. Many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are paying 4.00% APY or higher, which is miles ahead of the tiny returns most big banks offer.
An HYSA works just like any regular savings account -- your money is FDIC-insured, safe, and easy to access. The difference is in the earnings. Even a modest balance can grow much faster when it's earning several times the national average.
That said, these rates may not stick around. The Fed's next meeting is less than a month away, and a rate cut is expected. If you've been waiting to open an HYSA, now's a smart time to act.
Here are today's best high-yield savings account rates.
- Varo Savings -- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after)
- Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance)
- Elevault -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance. Balances over $250,000 do not earn interest)
- Presidential Bank Advantage Savings -- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open, terms apply)
- Axos ONE® -- up to 4.46% APY (Min. balance: $1,500)
Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of August 25, 2025.
Featured pick: The Barclays Tiered Savings account stands out with a 3.90% APY and no minimum balance required to earn interest. It's one of the few top-tier rates still widely available -- and with no account fees, it's a smart move while rates remain high. Read our full Barclays Tiered Savings review to learn more and open an account today.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025
|Product
|APY
|Min. to Earn
|
SoFi Checking and Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account and enroll in SoFi Plus by 9/3/25. Rates variable, subject to change.
Min. to earn
$0
|
up to 3.80%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account and enroll in SoFi Plus by 9/3/25. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. SoFi members who enroll in SoFi Plus with Eligible Direct Deposit or by paying the SoFi Plus Subscription Fee every 30 days or SoFi members with $5,000 or more in Qualifying Deposits during the 30-Day Evaluation Period can earn 3.80% annual percentage yield (APY) on savings balances (including Vaults) and 0.50% APY on checking balances. There is no minimum Eligible Direct Deposit amount required to qualify for the stated interest rate. Members without either SoFi Plus or Qualifying Deposits, during the 30-Day Evaluation Period will earn 1.00% APY on savings balances (including Vaults) and 0.50% APY on checking balances. Interest rates are variable and subject to change at any time. These rates are current as of 1/24/25. There is no minimum balance requirement. If you have satisfied Eligible Direct Deposit requirements for our highest APY but do not see 3.80% APY on your APY Details page the day after your Eligible Direct Deposit arrives, please contact us at 855-456-7634. Additional information can be found at http://www.sofi.com/legal/banking-rate-sheet. See the SoFi Plus Terms and Conditions at https://www.sofi.com/terms-of-use/#plus.
|
$0
|
NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin
Member FDIC.
APY
4.31%
Min. to earn
$1
|
4.31%
|
$1
|
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
Member FDIC.
APY
3.50%Rate info 3.50% annual percentage yield as of August 26, 2025. Terms apply.
Min. to earn
$0
|
3.50%Rate info 3.50% annual percentage yield as of August 26, 2025. Terms apply.
|
$0
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale (1 = poor, 5 = best). We evaluate all savings accounts across four main criteria: annual percentage yield (APY), brand and reputation, fees and minimum requirements, and perks that really make a difference -- think ATM access, linked checking accounts, or even branch access.
Our scores are weighted as:
- APY: 50%
- Brand and reputation: 20%
- Fees and minimums: 15%
- Other perks: 15%
Our aim is to maintain a balanced list featuring top-scoring products from reputable brands offering competitive APYs and standout features. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
Should you open a high-yield savings account now?
At the moment, top HYSAs are paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- far outpacing inflation and offering much more than the tiny yields most traditional savings accounts provide.
They're safe and flexible, too. Your deposits (up to $250,000) are FDIC-insured, and you can withdraw or transfer money anytime. Link it to your checking account, and your cash is always within easy reach.
These strong rates may not last much longer, however. The Fed has kept interest rates steady so far this year, but many experts expect a cut at the September meeting -- and some banks have already started lowering APYs. If you wait, you could miss out on today's top savings rates.
3 easy steps to open a high-yield savings account
It only takes a few minutes to open an HYSA. Here's what to do:
- Choose your account. Look for one with a high APY, no monthly fees, and terms you can meet without hassle. A bank that also offers checking accounts can make transfers between accounts fast and easy.
- Apply online. Most banks have a short application you can fill out on their website. You'll need some basic details, like your address and Social Security number.
- Transfer your funds. Once your account is open, move money over from your existing savings or checking. Bank-to-bank transfers usually take a few business days.
That's all it takes to start earning more on your savings -- just don't forget to update any automatic deposits or withdrawals to your new account.
How much can your money earn in a high-yield savings account?
At 4.00% APY, your savings can build up surprisingly fast. The table below shows how much interest you could earn over time based on your starting balance.
|Starting Balance
|1 Year
|5 Years
|10 Years
|20 Years
|$5,000
|$204
|$1,104
|$2,457
|$5,622
|$10,000
|$408
|$2,208
|$4,914
|$11,244
|$20,000
|$816
|$4,416
|$9,828
|$22,488
Even a smaller deposit can turn into thousands in interest if you let it sit and grow -- no extra contributions needed.
Open one of the top HYSAs now, and your cash could start earning up to 10 times more interest than the average savings account.
FAQs
The biggest downside of a high-yield savings account is that interest rates can fluctuate. Unlike the fixed rates of CDs, the interest rate on savings accounts can change based on market conditions, potentially reducing your earnings over time. This variability means your returns might not be as predictable as with other fixed-rate investments.
Right now, the best savings account rates are those between about 3.80% and 5.00%. You can earns hundreds more per year on your savings compared to keeping your money in an account with the national average savings APY of 0.39%.
Right now, the best HYSA rates are between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- enough to help your savings grow faster than inflation. But rates could drop as soon as next month, so taking advantage of a top rate now could mean more earnings.
