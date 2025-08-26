Up to 5.00% APY: These Are the Best High-Yield Savings Account Rates Today, August 26, 2025

Savers are still in a good place for now. Many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are paying 4.00% APY or higher, which is miles ahead of the tiny returns most big banks offer. An HYSA works just like any regular savings account -- your money is FDIC-insured, safe, and easy to access. The difference is in the earnings. Even a modest balance can grow much faster when it's earning several times the national average. That said, these rates may not stick around. The Fed's next meeting is less than a month away, and a rate cut is expected. If you've been waiting to open an HYSA, now's a smart time to act. Here are today's best high-yield savings account rates.

Varo Savings -- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after)

-- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after) Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance)

-- 4.60% APY (No min. balance) Elevault -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance. Balances over $250,000 do not earn interest)

-- 4.60% APY (No min. balance. Balances over $250,000 do not earn interest) Presidential Bank Advantage Savings -- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open, terms apply)

-- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open, terms apply) Axos ONE® -- up to 4.46% APY (Min. balance: $1,500) Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of August 25, 2025.

Featured pick: The Barclays Tiered Savings account stands out with a 3.90% APY and no minimum balance required to earn interest. It's one of the few top-tier rates still widely available -- and with no account fees, it's a smart move while rates remain high. Read our full Barclays Tiered Savings review to learn more and open an account today.

How we rate savings accounts At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale (1 = poor, 5 = best). We evaluate all savings accounts across four main criteria: annual percentage yield (APY), brand and reputation, fees and minimum requirements, and perks that really make a difference -- think ATM access, linked checking accounts, or even branch access. Our scores are weighted as: APY : 50%

: 50% Brand and reputation: 20%

20% Fees and minimums: 15%

Should you open a high-yield savings account now? At the moment, top HYSAs are paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- far outpacing inflation and offering much more than the tiny yields most traditional savings accounts provide. They're safe and flexible, too. Your deposits (up to $250,000) are FDIC-insured, and you can withdraw or transfer money anytime. Link it to your checking account, and your cash is always within easy reach. These strong rates may not last much longer, however. The Fed has kept interest rates steady so far this year, but many experts expect a cut at the September meeting -- and some banks have already started lowering APYs. If you wait, you could miss out on today's top savings rates.

3 easy steps to open a high-yield savings account It only takes a few minutes to open an HYSA. Here's what to do: Choose your account. Look for one with a high APY, no monthly fees, and terms you can meet without hassle. A bank that also offers checking accounts can make transfers between accounts fast and easy. Apply online. Most banks have a short application you can fill out on their website. You'll need some basic details, like your address and Social Security number. Transfer your funds. Once your account is open, move money over from your existing savings or checking. Bank-to-bank transfers usually take a few business days. That's all it takes to start earning more on your savings -- just don't forget to update any automatic deposits or withdrawals to your new account.

How much can your money earn in a high-yield savings account? At 4.00% APY, your savings can build up surprisingly fast. The table below shows how much interest you could earn over time based on your starting balance.

Starting Balance 1 Year 5 Years 10 Years 20 Years $5,000 $204 $1,104 $2,457 $5,622 $10,000 $408 $2,208 $4,914 $11,244 $20,000 $816 $4,416 $9,828 $22,488 Data source: Author's calculations.

Even a smaller deposit can turn into thousands in interest if you let it sit and grow -- no extra contributions needed. Open one of the top HYSAs now, and your cash could start earning up to 10 times more interest than the average savings account.