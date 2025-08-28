Looking for the Best High-Yield Savings Rates on August 28, 2025? Earn up to 5.00% APY Today
Savers are still coming out ahead. Right now, many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are paying 4.00% APY or more -- well above the tiny interest most big banks are offering.
An HYSA works just like your regular savings account. Your money is FDIC-insured, safe, and easy to reach whenever you need it. The difference is in the growth. Even a modest balance can earn hundreds more in interest each year compared to a standard account.
That window of opportunity may not last. The Fed's next meeting is only a few weeks away, and most experts expect a rate cut. If you've been putting off opening an HYSA, this could be the time to act.
Here are today's best high-yield savings account rates.
- Varo Savings -- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after)
- Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance)
- Elevault -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance. Balances over $250,000 do not earn interest)
- Presidential Bank Advantage Savings -- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open, terms apply)
- Axos ONE® -- up to 4.46% APY (Min. balance: $1,500)
Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of August 27, 2025.
Featured pick: The NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin stands out with a 4.31% APY and only $1 necessary to get started. It's one of the few top-tier rates still widely available -- and with no monthly account fees, it's a smart move while rates remain high. Read our full review of the NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin to learn more and open an account today.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025
|Product
|APY
|Min. to Earn
|
SoFi Checking and Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
up to 3.80%
Min. to earn
$0
|
up to 3.80%
|
$0
|
NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin
Member FDIC.
APY
4.31%
Min. to earn
$1
|
4.31%
|
$1
|
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
Member FDIC.
APY
3.50%
Min. to earn
$0
|
3.50%
|
$0
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale (1 = poor, 5 = best). We evaluate all savings accounts across four main criteria: annual percentage yield (APY), brand and reputation, fees and minimum requirements, and perks that really make a difference -- think ATM access, linked checking accounts, or even branch access.
Our scores are weighted as:
- APY: 50%
- Brand and reputation: 20%
- Fees and minimums: 15%
- Other perks: 15%
Our aim is to maintain a balanced list featuring top-scoring products from reputable brands offering competitive APYs and standout features. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
Should you open a high-yield savings account now?
At the moment, top HYSAs are paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- far above inflation and much higher than the near-zero returns most big banks still offer.
They're safe and easy to use, too. Your deposits (up to $250,000) are FDIC-insured, and you can move or withdraw money whenever you like. Link it to your checking account, and your cash is always close at hand.
But these strong rates may not last. The Fed has held interest rates steady so far this year, but many experts expect a cut at the September meeting -- just under three weeks away. Some banks have already started lowering APYs, which means waiting could cost you today's best returns.
How to open a high-yield savings account in 3 easy steps
You can set up an HYSA in no time. Here's what to do:
- Pick the right high-yield savings account. Search for one with a strong APY, no monthly fees, and requirements you can easily meet. If possible, choose a bank that also offers a checking account so you can link the two for quick transfers.
- Apply online. Most banks let you open an account online. You'll just need a few basics, like your address and Social Security number.
- Move your money. Log in to your new account and transfer funds from your old savings or checking account. Transfers between banks usually take a few business days.
And that's it -- you're ready to start earning more interest. Just remember to update any automatic deposits or bill payments to your new account.
How much can your money earn in a high-yield savings account?
Here's how much interest you'd earn over different lengths of time with an HYSA paying 4.00% APY, depending on your starting balance.
|Starting Balance
|1 Year
|5 Years
|10 Years
|20 Years
|$5,000
|$204
|$1,104
|$2,457
|$5,622
|$10,000
|$408
|$2,208
|$4,914
|$11,244
|$20,000
|$816
|$4,416
|$9,828
|$22,488
Given enough time, even a modest balance can bring in thousands in interest -- and that's without adding another dollar.
The sooner you open an HYSA, the sooner your money starts working harder, often earning 10 times the interest of a typical savings account. So don't wait -- open a high-yield savings account today.
-
Sources
FAQs
-
Yes, high-yield savings accounts are safe as long as they're offered by an FDIC-insured bank or NCUA-insured credit union. Your deposits are protected up to $250,000 per person, per institution, in case the bank or credit union fails.
-
Right now, the best HYSA rates are between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- enough to help your savings grow faster than inflation. But rates could drop as soon as next month, so taking advantage of a top rate now could mean more earnings.
-
The biggest downside of a high-yield savings account is that interest rates can fluctuate. Unlike the fixed rates of CDs, the interest rate on savings accounts can change based on market conditions, potentially reducing your earnings over time. This variability means your returns might not be as predictable as with other fixed-rate investments.
-
Right now, the best savings account rates are those between about 3.80% and 5.00%. You can earns hundreds more per year on your savings compared to keeping your money in an account with the national average savings APY of 0.39%.
