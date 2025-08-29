Today's Best High-Yield Savings Account Rates: August 29, 2025 -- Earn up to 5.00% APY

Savers still have the advantage. Many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are paying 4.00% APY or more -- far higher than the tiny returns at most big banks. These accounts work just like regular savings, but the earnings add up faster. Even a small balance can grow noticeably over time. With the next Fed meeting just weeks away and a rate cut expected, today's higher yields may not stick around. Now could be the right moment snag one before they're gone. Here are the best high-yield savings account rates available today.

Varo Savings -- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after)

-- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after) Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance)

-- 4.60% APY (No min. balance) Elevault -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance. Balances over $250,000 do not earn interest)

-- 4.60% APY (No min. balance. Balances over $250,000 do not earn interest) Presidential Bank Advantage Savings -- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open, terms apply)

-- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open, terms apply) Axos ONE® -- up to 4.46% APY (Min. balance: $1,500) Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of August 28, 2025.

Featured pick: The NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin stands out with a 4.31% APY and only $1 necessary to get started. It's one of the few top-tier rates still widely available -- and with no monthly account fees, it's a smart move while rates remain high. Read our full review of the NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin to learn more and open an account today.

How we rate savings accounts At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale (1 = poor, 5 = best). We evaluate all savings accounts across four main criteria: annual percentage yield (APY), brand and reputation, fees and minimum requirements, and perks that really make a difference -- think ATM access, linked checking accounts, or even branch access. Our scores are weighted as: APY : 50%

: 50% Brand and reputation: 20%

20% Fees and minimums: 15%

Is now a good time to open a high-yield savings account? Right now, the best HYSAs are paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- well above inflation and far better than the tiny yields most big banks still offer. They're also safe and convenient. Your deposits (up to $250,000) are FDIC-insured, and you can transfer or withdraw money anytime. Link one to your checking account, and your cash is always just a click away. That said, these high rates may not be around much longer. The Fed has kept interest rates steady this year, but many experts expect a cut at the September meeting -- now less than three weeks out. Some banks have already started trimming APYs, so waiting could mean missing today's best returns.

Open an HYSA in just 3 easy steps You can open a high-yield savings account in just a few minutes. Here's how: Pick the right high-yield savings account. Search for one with a strong APY, no monthly fees, and requirements you can easily meet. If possible, choose a bank that also offers a checking account so you can link the two for quick transfers. Apply online. Most banks let you open an account online. You'll just need a few basics, like your address and Social Security number. Move your money. Log in to your new account and transfer funds from your old savings or checking account. Transfers between banks usually take a few business days. That's all it takes to open an HYSA and start earning a high APY. Note: You may also need to redirect any automatic deposits or withdrawals to your new account.

How much money can a high-yield savings account earn? Here's how much interest you'd earn over time with an HYSA paying 4.00% APY, depending on your starting balance.

Starting Balance 1 Year 5 Years 10 Years 20 Years $5,000 $204 $1,104 $2,457 $5,622 $10,000 $408 $2,208 $4,914 $11,244 $20,000 $816 $4,416 $9,828 $22,488 Data source: Author's calculations.

Even a smaller balance can earn thousands of dollars in interest over time -- and that's if you never add a cent more of your own money. So don't wait. Open a high-yield savings account today to start earning 10 times more interest than the average saver.