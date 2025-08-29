Today's Best High-Yield Savings Account Rates: August 29, 2025 -- Earn up to 5.00% APY
Savers still have the advantage. Many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are paying 4.00% APY or more -- far higher than the tiny returns at most big banks.
These accounts work just like regular savings, but the earnings add up faster. Even a small balance can grow noticeably over time.
With the next Fed meeting just weeks away and a rate cut expected, today's higher yields may not stick around. Now could be the right moment snag one before they're gone.
Here are the best high-yield savings account rates available today.
- Varo Savings -- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after)
- Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance)
- Elevault -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance. Balances over $250,000 do not earn interest)
- Presidential Bank Advantage Savings -- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open, terms apply)
- Axos ONE® -- up to 4.46% APY (Min. balance: $1,500)
Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of August 28, 2025.
Featured pick: The NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin stands out with a 4.31% APY and only $1 necessary to get started. It's one of the few top-tier rates still widely available -- and with no monthly account fees, it's a smart move while rates remain high. Read our full review of the NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin to learn more and open an account today.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025
|Product
|APY
|Min. to Earn
|
SoFi Checking and Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
up to 3.80%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn
$0
|
up to 3.80%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
|
$0
|
NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin
Member FDIC.
APY
4.31%
Min. to earn
$1
|
4.31%
|
$1
|
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
Member FDIC.
APY
3.50%Rate info 3.50% annual percentage yield as of August 29, 2025. Terms apply.
Min. to earn
$0
|
3.50%Rate info 3.50% annual percentage yield as of August 29, 2025. Terms apply.
|
$0
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale (1 = poor, 5 = best). We evaluate all savings accounts across four main criteria: annual percentage yield (APY), brand and reputation, fees and minimum requirements, and perks that really make a difference -- think ATM access, linked checking accounts, or even branch access.
Our scores are weighted as:
- APY: 50%
- Brand and reputation: 20%
- Fees and minimums: 15%
- Other perks: 15%
Our aim is to maintain a balanced list featuring top-scoring products from reputable brands offering competitive APYs and standout features. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
Is now a good time to open a high-yield savings account?
Right now, the best HYSAs are paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- well above inflation and far better than the tiny yields most big banks still offer.
They're also safe and convenient. Your deposits (up to $250,000) are FDIC-insured, and you can transfer or withdraw money anytime. Link one to your checking account, and your cash is always just a click away.
That said, these high rates may not be around much longer. The Fed has kept interest rates steady this year, but many experts expect a cut at the September meeting -- now less than three weeks out. Some banks have already started trimming APYs, so waiting could mean missing today's best returns.
Open an HYSA in just 3 easy steps
You can open a high-yield savings account in just a few minutes. Here's how:
- Pick the right high-yield savings account. Search for one with a strong APY, no monthly fees, and requirements you can easily meet. If possible, choose a bank that also offers a checking account so you can link the two for quick transfers.
- Apply online. Most banks let you open an account online. You'll just need a few basics, like your address and Social Security number.
- Move your money. Log in to your new account and transfer funds from your old savings or checking account. Transfers between banks usually take a few business days.
That's all it takes to open an HYSA and start earning a high APY. Note: You may also need to redirect any automatic deposits or withdrawals to your new account.
How much money can a high-yield savings account earn?
Here's how much interest you'd earn over time with an HYSA paying 4.00% APY, depending on your starting balance.
|Starting Balance
|1 Year
|5 Years
|10 Years
|20 Years
|$5,000
|$204
|$1,104
|$2,457
|$5,622
|$10,000
|$408
|$2,208
|$4,914
|$11,244
|$20,000
|$816
|$4,416
|$9,828
|$22,488
Even a smaller balance can earn thousands of dollars in interest over time -- and that's if you never add a cent more of your own money.
So don't wait. Open a high-yield savings account today to start earning 10 times more interest than the average saver.
Sources
FAQs
Right now, the best HYSA rates are between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- enough to help your savings grow faster than inflation. But rates could drop as soon as next month, so taking advantage of a top rate now could mean more earnings.
Yes, high-yield savings accounts are safe as long as they're offered by an FDIC-insured bank or NCUA-insured credit union. Your deposits are protected up to $250,000 per person, per institution, in case the bank or credit union fails.
Right now, the best savings account rates are those between about 3.80% and 5.00%. You can earns hundreds more per year on your savings compared to keeping your money in an account with the national average savings APY of 0.39%.
