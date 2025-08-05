Best High-Yield Savings Account Rates Today, August 5, 2025: Up to 5.00%
High-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are off to a strong start so far this August, with top APYs still holding between 4.00% and 5.00%. That momentum follows the Fed's July 30 decision to leave interest rates unchanged -- a move that helped keep savings rates steady.
Though a rate cut could still be on the horizon later this year, right now savers have a great opportunity to earn competitive interest without locking up their money. HYSAs also offer full liquidity and the security of FDIC insurance.
If you're looking for a low-risk way to grow your cash, now's a great time to take advantage. Here are today's best high-yield savings account rates.
Featured pick now: The Barclays Tiered Savings account stands out with a 3.90% APY and no minimum balance required to earn interest. It's one of the few top-tier rates still widely available -- and with no account fees, it's a smart move while rates remain high. Open a Barclays Tiered Savings account today.
- Varo Savings -- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after)
- Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance)
- Elevault -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance. Balances over $250,000 do not earn interest)
- Presidential Bank Advantage Savings -- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open, terms apply)
- Axos ONE® -- up to 4.46% APY (Min. balance: $1,500)
Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of August 4, 2025.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025
|Product
|APY
|Min. to Earn
|
SoFi Checking and Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
up to 3.80%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account and enroll in SoFi Plus by 9/3/25. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. SoFi members who enroll in SoFi Plus with Eligible Direct Deposit or by paying the SoFi Plus Subscription Fee every 30 days or SoFi members with $5,000 or more in Qualifying Deposits during the 30-Day Evaluation Period can earn 3.80% annual percentage yield (APY) on savings balances (including Vaults) and 0.50% APY on checking balances. There is no minimum Eligible Direct Deposit amount required to qualify for the stated interest rate. Members without either SoFi Plus or Qualifying Deposits, during the 30-Day Evaluation Period will earn 1.00% APY on savings balances (including Vaults) and 0.50% APY on checking balances. Interest rates are variable and subject to change at any time. These rates are current as of 1/24/25. There is no minimum balance requirement. If you have satisfied Eligible Direct Deposit requirements for our highest APY but do not see 3.80% APY on your APY Details page the day after your Eligible Direct Deposit arrives, please contact us at 855-456-7634. Additional information can be found at http://www.sofi.com/legal/banking-rate-sheet. See the SoFi Plus Terms and Conditions at https://www.sofi.com/terms-of-use/#plus.
Min. to earn
$0
|
|
$0
|
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
Member FDIC.
APY
3.50%Rate info 3.50% annual percentage yield as of August 5, 2025. Terms apply.
Min. to earn
$0
|
|
$0
|
CIT Platinum Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
4.00% APY for balances of $5,000 or moreRate info 4.00% APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.25% APY
Min. to earn
$100 to open account, $5,000+ for max APY
|
|
$100 to open account, $5,000+ for max APY
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale (1 = poor, 5 = best). We evaluate all savings accounts across four main criteria: annual percentage yield (APY), brand and reputation, fees and minimum requirements, and perks that really make a difference -- think ATM access, linked checking accounts, or even branch access.
Our scores are weighted as:
- APY: 50%
- Brand and reputation: 20%
- Fees and minimums: 15%
- Other perks: 15%
Our aim is to maintain a balanced list featuring top-scoring products from reputable brands offering competitive APYs and standout features. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
Should you open a high-yield savings account now?
As of early August, high-yield savings accounts are still offering APYs between 4.00% and 5.00% -- making them one of the most reliable, low-risk ways to grow your money. With flexible access, competitive returns, and FDIC insurance, they continue to stand out from traditional savings options.
That said, these elevated rates may not last. The Federal Reserve concluded its latest meeting on July 30 with no changes to the federal funds rate, but many experts still expect cuts before the end of the year -- a move that could send APYs lower.
And when rates move, they tend to move quickly. As the chart below shows, deposit yields surged during the Fed's last policy shift. If cuts arrive in the coming months, today's top returns could decline just as fast.
How to open a high-yield savings account
Opening an HYSA doesn't take much time -- and the process is easier than you might think. Here's how to get started:
- Start by comparing your options. Look at different banks and credit unions to find the best combination of high APY, low fees, and convenient features like mobile apps and free transfers. Online banks often lead the pack in rates.
- Gather your personal info. You'll need to provide basics like your name, address, Social Security number, and a valid photo ID.
- Fill out the application. Most banks offer a simple online form, so you can open your account from your phone or computer in just a few minutes.
- Make your first deposit. Link your existing checking or savings account to transfer funds. Some accounts require a minimum deposit to get started, so check the fine print.
- Get connected. Download the bank's mobile app or log in through their website to keep tabs on your balance, move money around, and grow your savings with ease.
Check out our list of the best high-yield savings accounts to get started now.
$10,000 in an HYSA could earn nearly $400 in a year
The more you save and the higher your annual percentage yield (APY), the more interest you'll earn from a high-yield savings account.
With an APY of 3.90%, a $10,000 deposit would earn around $390 in interest over the course of a year -- all without locking your money away. Unlike a CD, you can access your cash anytime without penalties or fees. That flexibility, paired with a solid return, makes HYSAs a clear step up from the pennies you'd earn at most traditional banks.
Opening an account with a top-tier APY, like Barclays Tiered Savings, can help you maximize your returns before rates drop. Open a Barclays Tiered Savings account here before rates fall.
Open a SoFi Checking and Savings account (Member FDIC) and earn a cash bonus
For those who plan to utilize direct deposit with their new account, the SoFi Checking and Savings account (Member FDIC) is tough to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY of up to 3.80%, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- a rare perk.
But that's not all. Right now: Earn up to $300 bonus with direct deposit. Plus, new customers earn an extra 0.70% APY on savings for up to 6 months with direct deposit (terms apply) -- that equals up to 4.50% APY!
Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships. Open a SoFi Checking and Savings account (Member FDIC) today.
-
Sources
FAQs
-
It's possible savings account rates could increase in 2025. Rate hikes depend on the Federal Reserve's actions and economic shifts. If inflation rises, banks may boost rates to attract deposits. However, at this time, experts expect that rates will decrease before the end of the year.
-
The biggest downside of a high-yield savings account is that interest rates can fluctuate. Unlike the fixed rates of CDs, the interest rate on savings accounts can change based on market conditions, potentially reducing your earnings over time. This variability means your returns might not be as predictable as with other fixed-rate investments.
-
Yes, high-yield savings accounts are safe as long as they're offered by an FDIC-insured bank or NCUA-insured credit union. Your deposits are protected up to $250,000 per person, per institution, in case the bank or credit union fails.
-
Right now, the best savings account rates are those between about 3.80% and 5.00%. You can earns hundreds more per year on your savings compared to keeping your money in an account with the national average savings APY of 0.38%.
Our Research Expert
