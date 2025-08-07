Best High-Yield Savings Account Rates Today, August 7, 2025: Up to 5.00%
The first week of August is wrapping up with high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) still offering impressive returns. Many top options are paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY, holding steady after the Fed's July 30 decision to leave interest rates unchanged.
Even though rate cuts could still happen later this year -- and likely will, according to experts -- today's market gives savers a chance to lock in competitive yields without sacrificing access to their cash. With FDIC protection and no withdrawal penalties, HYSAs combine security, flexibility, and growth potential.
If you're ready to make your money work harder, now's a great time to compare your options. Here are today's best high-yield savings account rates.
Featured pick: The Barclays Tiered Savings account stands out with a 3.90% APY and no minimum balance required to earn interest. It's one of the few top-tier rates still widely available -- and with no account fees, it's a smart move while rates remain high. Open a Barclays Tiered Savings account today.
- Varo Savings -- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after)
- Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance)
- Elevault -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance. Balances over $250,000 do not earn interest)
- Presidential Bank Advantage Savings -- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open, terms apply)
- Axos ONE® -- up to 4.46% APY (Min. balance: $1,500)
Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of August 6, 2025.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025
|Product
|APY
|Min. to Earn
|
SoFi Checking and Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
up to 3.80%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account and enroll in SoFi Plus by 9/3/25. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn
$0
|
up to 3.80%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account and enroll in SoFi Plus by 9/3/25. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. SoFi members who enroll in SoFi Plus with Eligible Direct Deposit or by paying the SoFi Plus Subscription Fee every 30 days or SoFi members with $5,000 or more in Qualifying Deposits during the 30-Day Evaluation Period can earn 3.80% annual percentage yield (APY) on savings balances (including Vaults) and 0.50% APY on checking balances. There is no minimum Eligible Direct Deposit amount required to qualify for the stated interest rate. Members without either SoFi Plus or Qualifying Deposits, during the 30-Day Evaluation Period will earn 1.00% APY on savings balances (including Vaults) and 0.50% APY on checking balances. Interest rates are variable and subject to change at any time. These rates are current as of 1/24/25. There is no minimum balance requirement. If you have satisfied Eligible Direct Deposit requirements for our highest APY but do not see 3.80% APY on your APY Details page the day after your Eligible Direct Deposit arrives, please contact us at 855-456-7634. Additional information can be found at http://www.sofi.com/legal/banking-rate-sheet. See the SoFi Plus Terms and Conditions at https://www.sofi.com/terms-of-use/#plus.
|
$0
|
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
Member FDIC.
APY
3.50%Rate info 3.50% annual percentage yield as of August 7, 2025. Terms apply.
Min. to earn
$0
|
3.50%Rate info 3.50% annual percentage yield as of August 7, 2025. Terms apply.
|
$0
|
CIT Platinum Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
4.00% APY for balances of $5,000 or moreRate info 4.00% APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.25% APY
Min. to earn
$100 to open account, $5,000+ for max APY
|
4.00% APY for balances of $5,000 or moreRate info 4.00% APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.25% APY
|
$100 to open account, $5,000+ for max APY
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale (1 = poor, 5 = best). We evaluate all savings accounts across four main criteria: annual percentage yield (APY), brand and reputation, fees and minimum requirements, and perks that really make a difference -- think ATM access, linked checking accounts, or even branch access.
Our scores are weighted as:
- APY: 50%
- Brand and reputation: 20%
- Fees and minimums: 15%
- Other perks: 15%
Our aim is to maintain a balanced list featuring top-scoring products from reputable brands offering competitive APYs and standout features. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
Should you open a high-yield savings account now?
As of early August, high-yield savings accounts are paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- keeping them among the most appealing low-risk ways to grow your money. They combine competitive returns with full liquidity and FDIC protection, offering advantages traditional savings accounts often can't match.
Still, these strong rates may not be here for long. The Federal Reserve ended its July 30 meeting with no changes to the federal funds rate, but many experts expect cuts before year's end -- a move that could push APYs lower.
And when rates shift, they tend to move quickly. As shown in the chart below, deposit yields jumped during the Fed's last pivot, and if cuts arrive in the coming months, today's top returns could drop just as fast.
Steps to open a high-yield savings account
Opening an HYSA is simple -- and usually takes just a few minutes. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you get started:
- Compare rates and features. Start by shopping around. Look for accounts with competitive APYs, low or no fees, and user-friendly tools like mobile apps and easy transfer options. Online banks often offer the best rates.
- Get your documents ready. Most banks will ask for basic personal details, including your name, address, Social Security number, and a valid photo ID.
- Submit your application online. Nearly all high-yield savings accounts can be opened digitally. The application is typically short and can be completed from your phone or computer.
- Fund your account. You'll need to link another account -- like a checking account -- to transfer your opening deposit. Some banks have minimum deposit requirements, so double-check the terms.
- Set up online access. Once your account is active, download the bank's app or log in online to monitor your balance, transfer funds, and manage your savings anytime.
Check out our list of the best high-yield savings accounts to get started now.
Earn nearly $400 on $10K in a year -- without locking it up
Your high-yield savings account earnings depend on just two factors: your balance and the account's annual percentage yield (APY).
With an APY of 3.90%, a $10,000 deposit would earn around $390 in interest over the course of a year -- all without locking your money away. Unlike a CD, you can access your cash anytime without penalties or fees. That flexibility, paired with a solid return, makes HYSAs a clear step up from the pennies you'd earn at most traditional banks.
Opening an account with a top-tier APY, like Barclays Tiered Savings, can help you maximize your returns before rates drop. Open a Barclays Tiered Savings account here before rates fall.
Open a SoFi Checking and Savings account (Member FDIC) and earn a cash bonus
For those who plan to utilize direct deposit with their new account, the SoFi Checking and Savings account (Member FDIC) is tough to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY of up to 3.80%, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- a rare perk.
But that's not all. Right now: Earn up to $300 bonus with direct deposit. Plus, new customers earn an extra 0.70% APY on savings for up to 6 months with direct deposit (terms apply) -- that equals up to 4.50% APY!
Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships. Open a SoFi Checking and Savings account (Member FDIC) today.
-
FAQs
-
It's possible savings account rates could increase in 2025. Rate hikes depend on the Federal Reserve's actions and economic shifts. If inflation rises, banks may boost rates to attract deposits. However, at this time, experts expect that rates will decrease before the end of the year.
-
The biggest downside of a high-yield savings account is that interest rates can fluctuate. Unlike the fixed rates of CDs, the interest rate on savings accounts can change based on market conditions, potentially reducing your earnings over time. This variability means your returns might not be as predictable as with other fixed-rate investments.
-
Right now, the best savings account rates are those between about 3.80% and 5.00%. You can earns hundreds more per year on your savings compared to keeping your money in an account with the national average savings APY of 0.38%.
Our Research Expert
