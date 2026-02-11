Best High-Yield Savings Accounts Today, Feb. 11, 2026 -- Up to 5.00% APY
Savings rates remain steady as winter moves on. January's Fed pause has kept banks from making major changes.
High-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are still doing what they should: paying far more than traditional banks. If your cash hasn't moved yet, it's time to ask why.
Compare the top remaining options available today.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025
4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
up to 4.00%Rate info Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 12/23/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking and Savings account and pay the $10 SoFi Plus subscription every 30 days OR receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 3/30/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn: $0
Earn $50 or $300 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 12/23/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking and Savings account and pay the $10 SoFi Plus subscription every 30 days OR receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 3/30/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
4.60/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
3.75%Rate info 3.75% APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.25% APY
Min. to earn: $5,000
Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
4.40/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
3.80%Rate info The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of January 8, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Min. to earn: $500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. *APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of January 9, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of January 20, 2026.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of January 8, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Accurate as of the time of publication. The national average rate referenced is from the FDIC’s published National Rates and Rate Caps for Savings deposit products, accurate as of January 20, 2026. For more information, you can check the FDIC website.
Best HYSA rates today, Feb. 11, 2026
|Bank Account
|APY
|Requirements
|Varo Savings
|up to 5.00%
|Start earning 2.50% APY, then qualify to earn 5.00% APY on your balance up to $5,000.00 next month by 1) Receiving direct deposit(s) totaling $1,000 or more; and 2) Ending the month with a positive balance in all your Varo accounts.
|Pibank Savings
|4.60%
|No minimum balance
|Axos ONE®
|up to 4.21%
|Receive at least $1,500 in total monthly qualifying direct deposits and maintain an average daily balance of more than $1,500
|Climate First Bank Super Duper Savings Account
|4.21%
|No min. balance, $50 opening deposit required
|Newtek Bank Personal High Yield Savings
|4.20%
|No min. balance to open, min. $0.01 required to earn interest
Featured pick:
Right now, with the Axos ONE® checking and savings bundle, earn up to 4.21% APY on your savings when you meet account requirements. Growing your savings balance has never been easier. Check out our full review to learn more, or click below to open an account now.
Axos ONE®
- Earn a competitive APY on checking and savings
- Pay no monthly maintenance or account fees
- No cap on how much you can save
- Access to fee-free ATM network
- Extra conditions required to earn the advertised rate
- No physical branches for in-person help
The Axos ONE® bundle makes your money work overtime – all under one roof. Meet the direct deposit and balance requirements, and you'll earn up to 4.21% APY on savings and up to 0.51% APY on checking, some of the highest rates we've seen lately. There are no physical branches, but you can still access cash easily through a network of over 95,000 fee-free ATMs. It's a simple, high-reward setup that actually pays off.
The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is accurate as of 2/1/2026. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Checking is variable and is set at our discretion. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Savings is variable and is set at our discretion. Axos ONE® Savings is a tiered variable rate account. Axos ONE® Checking is a non-tiered variable rate account. Interest rates may change as often as daily without prior notice. Fees may reduce earnings.
Promotional terms and conditions are subject to change or removal without notice. Incentive may be taxable and reported on IRS Form 1099-MISC. Consult your tax advisor. After the accounts are opened, the amount of incentive earned will depend on meeting the additional requirements outlined below.
The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a base rate of 0.00% APY. The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a base rate of up to 1.00% APY.
Axos ONE® accounts are eligible to receive a promotional APY for each statement cycle where the promotional criteria are met during the Qualification Period. To receive the promotional APY on both Axos ONE® Checking and Axos ONE® Savings, the Axos ONE® Checking account must meet both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 below during the Qualification Period:
Option 1
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying direct deposits of at least $1,500 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $1,500.
Option 2
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying deposits of at least $5,000 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $5,000.
If both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 above are met during the Qualification Period:
- The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a promotional rate of 0.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
- The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a promotional rate of 4.21% APY on the first $499,999.99 and 4.01% APY on any additional balance for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met
The Qualification Period begins on the first business day of the month and runs through the 25th of the month. If the 25th of the month is followed by a non-business day, the average daily balance will be calculated including the following non-business day(s). Any qualifying deposits or qualifying direct deposits received after the 25th of the month will count toward the next Qualification Period. The Qualification Period for new accounts will begin on the day the account is approved. New accounts opened on or after the 25th of the month will be eligible to earn the promotional APY starting in the following month.
A direct deposit is an electronic ACH deposit of your paycheck or government benefits, such as Social Security, Disability, etc. International paychecks, international government benefits, other deposits (i.e., real time payments, online banking transfers, ATM and mobile check deposits, etc.), or person-to-person payments are not considered a direct deposit.
Qualifying deposits only include deposits from the following eligible sources: (i) ACH transfers from external accounts, (ii) inbound wire transfers from external accounts, (iii) mobile check deposits, (iv) real time payments. Qualifying deposits do not include: (i) transfers internal to the bank (i.e., transfers between an account holder's Checking and/or Savings account), (ii) interest payments, (iii) promotional bonuses, (iv) credits, reversals, and refunds, (v) ATM deposits.
Both accounts must be in an open and active status on the 25th of the month and on the date the interest is paid to receive the promotional APY for that statement cycle. If either account closes during the Qualification Period, neither account will be eligible to earn the promotional APY for that statement cycle. Account transactions may take one or more business days from the transaction date to post to the account.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
Why opening an HYSA now still makes sense
There were a total of three Fed rate cuts in 2025, but the best high-yield savings accounts still pay rates several times higher than what most big banks are paying.
What makes an HYSA appealing isn't just the rate. Your money stays safe with FDIC protection (up to $250,000 per depositor), and you can transfer it in or out whenever you need. That flexibility makes it an easy choice for both short-term goals and rainy-day savings.
One thing to keep in mind: rates can shift quickly. When the Fed cuts rates, top APYs trend lower. Luckily for savers, the Fed has decided to hold rates steady at least until its next meeting in March -- so acting now could help you take advantage of a stronger return this year while competitive APYs are still available.
Open a high-yield savings account in 3 simple steps
It only takes a few minutes to get started. Here's how:
- Compare your options. Look for an account with a high APY, no monthly fees, and easy access to your cash. If the bank also offers checking, it can make transfers between accounts faster and simpler.
- Apply online. Most banks let you open an account directly through their website. You'll just need to share basic details like your name, address, and Social Security number.
- Transfer your funds. Once approved, move money from your checking or another savings account. Most transfers process within a few business days.
That's all it takes to start earning more on your money. Just remember to update any automatic transfers or deposits so they connect to your new account.
What does a higher APY really do for your money?
The right savings account doesn't just keep your money safe -- it helps it grow faster than you might think. At around 4.00% APY, your balance compounds quietly in the background, earning interest on top of interest every single month.
Here's what that kind of steady growth looks like over time -- even if you never add another dollar:
|Starting Balance
|After 1 Year
|After 5 Years
|After 10 Years
|After 20 Years
|$5,000
|$5,204
|$6,105
|$7,454
|$11,113
|$10,000
|$10,407
|$12,210
|$14,908
|$22,226
|$20,000
|$20,815
|$24,420
|$29,817
|$44,452
That's the power of compounding -- your savings balance growing on its own, little by little, without any extra work from you.
The gap between the national average rate (0.39%) and today's top HYSAs is huge. Over time, that difference can mean thousands of extra dollars in your pocket. Opening one of the best high-yield savings accounts today can help your money do more -- while these higher APYs are still around.
Sources
FAQs
You can. Most HYSAs allow unlimited transfers into the account, but withdrawals are sometimes capped at around six per month.
Focus on three things: a top-tier APY, no monthly fees, and easy access to your cash. Beyond that, it can help to choose a bank that also offers checking -- it keeps transfers fast and simple.
-
Yes. Deposits at FDIC-insured banks (and NCUA-insured credit unions) are protected up to $250,000 per person, per institution.
Our Research Expert
