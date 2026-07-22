Best High-Yield Savings Rates Today, July 22, 2026: Up to 4.50% APY Still on Offer

¹New customers only. Earn a cash bonus when you deposit and maintain funds with partner banks on the Raisin platform. Customers can earn up to $60 for depositing between $10,000 and $24,999 ($50 welcome bonus + $10 bonus boost when you set up two recurring deposits or more totaling $100), up to $150 for depositing between $25,000 and $49,999 ($125 welcome bonus + $25 bonus boost when you set up two recurring deposits or more totaling $250), up to $300 for depositing between $50,000 and $99,999 ($250 welcome bonus + $50 bonus boost when you set up two recurring deposits or more totaling $500), up to $600 for depositing between $100,000 and $199,999 ($500 welcome bonus + $100 bonus boost when you set up two recurring deposits or more totaling $1,000), and up to $1,200 for depositing $200,000 or more ($1,000 welcome bonus + $200 bonus boost when you set up two recurring deposits or more totaling $2,000).

To qualify for the bonus, you must be a new Raisin customer who signs up between June 1, 2026, and July 31, 2026, and the promo code SUMMER26 must be entered at the time of sign-up. Deposit at least $10,000 within 14 days of your first deposit. You can make one or multiple deposits during this window, and your total deposited amount determines your bonus tier. You may add more funds during the 14-day window to reach a higher bonus tier. Satisfying these base requirements is mandatory to unlock and earn the optional recurring deposit boost. You can add this boost during your 14-day window by setting up an automated schedule that posts at least twice during the 90-day holding period. The recurring deposit boost is an extra cash reward earned by setting up an automated savings schedule within your first 14 days that posts at least twice during the 90-day holding period. Your base welcome bonus tier sets the maximum cap for this extra reward. If you choose to skip it, you will still earn your base welcome bonus by meeting the standard qualifying terms. However, you cannot earn the recurring boost on its own; satisfying the base welcome bonus requirements is mandatory to unlock it.

Once the deposit window closes, your balance must remain at or above your qualifying bonus tier for 90 days. If your balance drops below that amount during the 90-day period, you may no longer be eligible for that bonus. Only funds deposited within 14 days of the initial deposit date and maintained with partner banks on the Raisin platform for 90 days will be eligible for this bonus.

Bonus cash will be deposited by Raisin into the customer’s Cash Account within 30 days of meeting all qualifying terms. This offer is available to new customers only and may not be combined with any other bonus offers. Raisin reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time.