Best High-Yield Savings Account Rates Today, June 12, 2025: Up to 5.00%

KEY POINTS The best high-yield savings account rate now: 5.00% APY.

Earn a top interest rate while keeping your cash accessible and secure.

Open and manage your account right from your mobile phone or laptop computer.

As the Fed's next meeting approaches, savers are paying close attention -- especially with a possible rate cut on the horizon. Right now, though, high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are still delivering standout returns, with top APYs between 4.50% and 5.00%. If your money is sitting in a regular savings account earning next to nothing, it might be time to make a switch. Many online banks are offering rates far above the national average, giving your savings a chance to grow with almost no risk. To help you get started, we've rounded up the best high-yield savings accounts available today.

Featured pick: The Barclays Tiered Savings account stands out with a 4.00% APY and no minimum balance required to earn interest. It's one of the few top-tier rates still widely available -- and with no account fees, it's a smart move while rates remain high. Open a Barclays Tiered Savings account today.

Varo Savings -- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after)

-- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after) Axos ONE® -- up to 4.66% APY (Min. balance: $1,500)

-- up to 4.66% APY (Min. balance: $1,500) Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance)

-- 4.60% APY (No min. balance) Elevault -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance. Balances over $250,000 do not earn interest)

-- 4.60% APY (No min. balance. Balances over $250,000 do not earn interest) Go2bank Savings -- 4.50% APY (No min. balance) Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of June 11, 2025.

Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025 Product APY Min. to Earn SoFi Checking and Savings Member FDIC. APY up to 3.80% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. SoFi members who enroll in SoFi Plus with Eligible Direct Deposit or by paying the SoFi Plus Subscription Fee every 30 days or SoFi members with $5,000 or more in Qualifying Deposits during the 30-Day Evaluation Period can earn 3.80% annual percentage yield (APY) on savings balances (including Vaults) and 0.50% APY on checking balances. There is no minimum Eligible Direct Deposit amount required to qualify for the stated interest rate. Members without either SoFi Plus or Qualifying Deposits, during the 30-Day Evaluation Period will earn 1.00% APY on savings balances (including Vaults) and 0.50% APY on checking balances. Interest rates are variable and subject to change at any time. These rates are current as of 1/24/25. There is no minimum balance requirement. If you have satisfied Eligible Direct Deposit requirements for our highest APY but do not see 3.80% APY on your APY Details page the day after your Eligible Direct Deposit arrives, please contact us at 855-456-7634. Additional information can be found at http://www.sofi.com/legal/banking-rate-sheet. See the SoFi Plus Terms and Conditions at https://www.sofi.com/terms-of-use/#plus. Min. to earn $0 Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings On SoFi's Secure Website. Member FDIC. up to 3.80% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. SoFi members who enroll in SoFi Plus with Eligible Direct Deposit or by paying the SoFi Plus Subscription Fee every 30 days or SoFi members with $5,000 or more in Qualifying Deposits during the 30-Day Evaluation Period can earn 3.80% annual percentage yield (APY) on savings balances (including Vaults) and 0.50% APY on checking balances. There is no minimum Eligible Direct Deposit amount required to qualify for the stated interest rate. Members without either SoFi Plus or Qualifying Deposits, during the 30-Day Evaluation Period will earn 1.00% APY on savings balances (including Vaults) and 0.50% APY on checking balances. Interest rates are variable and subject to change at any time. These rates are current as of 1/24/25. There is no minimum balance requirement. If you have satisfied Eligible Direct Deposit requirements for our highest APY but do not see 3.80% APY on your APY Details page the day after your Eligible Direct Deposit arrives, please contact us at 855-456-7634. Additional information can be found at http://www.sofi.com/legal/banking-rate-sheet. See the SoFi Plus Terms and Conditions at https://www.sofi.com/terms-of-use/#plus. $0 Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings On SoFi's Secure Website. American Express® High Yield Savings Account Member FDIC. APY 3.60% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. 3.60% annual percentage yield as of June 12, 2025. Terms apply. Min. to earn $0 Open Account for American Express® High Yield Savings Account On American Express's Secure Website. Member FDIC. 3.60% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. 3.60% annual percentage yield as of June 12, 2025. Terms apply. $0 Open Account for American Express® High Yield Savings Account On American Express's Secure Website. Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier Member FDIC. APY 4.30% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of May 2, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY. Min. to earn $500 to open, $0.01 for max APY Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website. Member FDIC. 4.30% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of May 2, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY. $500 to open, $0.01 for max APY Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.

How we rate savings accounts At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale (1 = poor, 5 = best). We evaluate all savings accounts across four main criteria: annual percentage yield (APY), brand and reputation, fees and minimum requirements, and perks that really make a difference -- think ATM access, linked checking accounts, or even branch access. Our scores are weighted as: APY : 50%

: 50% Brand and reputation: 20%

20% Fees and minimums: 15%

15% Other perks: 15% Our aim is to maintain a balanced list featuring top-scoring products from reputable brands offering competitive APYs and standout features. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts. How we rate savings accounts At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale (1 = poor, 5 = best). We evaluate all savings accounts across four main criteria: annual percentage yield (APY), brand and reputation, fees and minimum requirements, and perks that really make a difference -- think ATM access, linked checking accounts, or even branch access. Our scores are weighted as: APY : 50%

: 50% Brand and reputation: 20%

20% Fees and minimums: 15%

15% Other perks: 15% Our aim is to maintain a balanced list featuring top-scoring products from reputable brands offering competitive APYs and standout features. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.

Should you open an HYSA now? If building your savings is a goal, now's a great time to take action. Some high-yield savings accounts are offering APYs as high as 5.00% -- far better than the fractions of a percent you'd earn at most big banks. You'll get solid interest, easy access to your money, and the security of knowing your funds are safe, all without taking on much risk. Just keep in mind that rates can shift quickly. As shown in the chart below, deposit rates jumped during the Fed's last round of rate hikes. They could fall just as fast if cuts happen later this year.

How to open an HYSA Opening a high-yield savings account is quick and easy to do -- most people can accomplish it in just a few minutes. Here's how to get started: Shop around for the best rate. Compare offers from different banks and credit unions to find the highest APY, minimal fees, and helpful features like mobile access and easy transfers. Online banks often offer the most competitive rates. Gather your personal information. Be ready with details like your name, address, Social Security number, and a valid form of ID. Submit your application. Most banks let you apply online by filling out a short form to open your new account. Fund your account. Link an existing checking or savings account to transfer funds. Some banks may require a small opening deposit, so check the account terms. Set up account access. Download the bank's app or log in online to easily track your balance, transfer money, and manage your savings anytime.

How a $10,000 HYSA deposit can earn you $400 in a year The amount you earn in a high-yield savings account depends on two main factors: your balance and the account's APY (annual percentage yield). For instance, with a $10,000 deposit earning 4.00% APY, you'd bring in about $400 in interest after a year -- and you'd still have full access to your money the whole time. That's a big step up from most traditional savings accounts, where rates are usually much lower. Opening an account with a top-tier APY, like Barclays Tiered Savings, can help you maximize your returns before rates drop. Open a Barclays Tiered Savings account here before rates fall again.

Open a SoFi Checking and Savings account (Member FDIC) and get a cash bonus For those who plan to utilize direct deposit with their new account, the SoFi Checking and Savings account (Member FDIC) is tough to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY of up to 3.80%, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- a rare perk. Even better: New customers earn an extra 0.20% APY on savings for up to 6 months + up to $300 bonus with eligible direct deposits. Terms apply. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships. Open a SoFi Checking and Savings account (Member FDIC) today and see how to qualify for the full bonus.