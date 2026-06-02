Best High-Yield Savings Accounts Today, June 2, 2026: Earn up to 5.00% APY
You can't change yesterday's interest earnings. But you can change tomorrow's.
Every day you spend in a low-rate account is a day you're choosing to earn less. That's not dramatic -- it's just true.
The accounts paying up to 5.00% APY aren't complicated or exclusive. They're just better.
High-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) make the choice simple. Make it today.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2026
|Account
|APY
|Bonus
|Next Steps
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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up to 3.80%Rate info Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn: $0
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Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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up to 4.10%*Rate info 4.10%* APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.60%* APY
Min. to earn: $5,000
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Earn up to 4.10% APY with promo code CITBoost
With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates -- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
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4.10%Rate info Earn a guaranteed 4.10% APY for 90 days. After that, your savings keep growing at a competitive standard rate -- currently 3.95% APY (subject to change). No minimum account balance required. Deposit or withdraw at any time with no additional fees.
Min. to earn: $1
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NEW CUSTOMER BONUS: Earn up to $1,200 with code SUMMER26 at sign-up.
New customers: earn up to $1,200 in cash bonuses when you open a savings account through the Raisin platform with code SUMMER26 and make a qualifying deposit within 14 days of your first deposit. Bonuses are tiered. To receive the bonus, deposits must be maintained for 90 days.
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of January 9, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends June 30, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6-month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
CIT General Disclosure
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures. https://www.cit.com/cit-bank/resources/forms
Best HYSA rates today, June 2, 2026
|Bank Account
|APY
|Requirements
|Varo Savings
|up to 5.00%
|Qualify to earn 5.00% APY on up to $5,000, and 2.50% APY on any amount above that.
|Go2bank
|up to 4.50%
|On savings vault balances up to $5,000 when your checking account is active and in good standing.
|Pibank Savings
|4.40%
|No min. balance
|Elevault
|4.34%
|No min. balance
|Axos ONE®
|up to 4.21%
|Receive at least $1,500 in total monthly qualifying direct deposits and maintain an average daily balance of at least $1,500
Featured HYSA:
Right now, with the CIT Platinum Savings account, earn up to 4.10%* APY for a limited time with a savings balance of $5,000 or greater. Just use code CITBOOST at sign-up. Growing your savings balance has never been easier. Check out our full review to learn more, or click below to open an account now.
CIT Platinum Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates -- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits).
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of January 9, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends June 30, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6-month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
CIT General Disclosure
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures. https://www.cit.com/cit-bank/resources/forms
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
Why HYSAs are still worth it
After three Fed rate cuts in 2025 and three consecutive hold decisions to open this year, you might wonder whether the HYSA window has passed. It hasn't -- not by a long shot.
The top accounts tracked here are still paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY, which remains several times the national average. The Fed's moves ripple through the market gradually, and many online banks have been slow to lower rates as they compete for deposits. That's good news for savers who act now.
What makes these accounts particularly attractive is the combination they offer: your money stays accessible (no lock-in like a CD), deposits are FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per depositor, and you earn meaningful interest without lifting a finger once the account is open.
The risk isn't in opening one -- it's in waiting. If the Fed cuts rates later this year, banks will follow. Locking in today's rates while they're still near their peak is a straightforward way to maximize what your cash earns.
Open an HYSA in 3 easy steps
The biggest barrier to switching is usually the assumption that it's going to be a hassle. In practice, it takes just three simple steps.
- Compare your options. Focus on APY, fees (the best accounts charge none), and how easy it is to transfer money. An account at the same bank as your checking can make moving funds nearly instant.
- Apply online. Most online banks have a simple digital application. You'll need basic personal information -- name, address, Social Security number, date of birth -- and you're done.
- Move your money. After approval, initiate a transfer from your existing account. Funds typically settle within a few business days.
Once it's set up, consider routing any direct deposits or regular transfers straight to the new account. You won't need to think about it again -- the interest just accumulates.
What your savings could actually earn
The math on compounding interest is easier to grasp when you see it laid out. At 4.00% APY, here's how a balance grows without any additional contributions:
|Starting Balance
|After 1 Year
|After 5 Years
|After 10 Years
|After 20 Years
|$1,000
|$1,040
|$1,217
|$1,480
|$2,191
|$5,000
|$5,204
|$6,105
|$7,454
|$11,113
|$10,000
|$10,407
|$12,210
|$14,908
|$22,226
|$20,000
|$20,815
|$24,420
|$29,817
|$44,452
That growth happens because interest compounds -- you earn interest on your interest, and the effect builds over time. Against the national average of 0.38%, the difference is stark: the best HYSAs can earn upwards of 10x more interest on the same balance, with no added risk and no extra effort on your part.
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Sources
FAQs
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Sometimes. Some accounts on this list have no minimum deposit requirement, while others require $100, $500, or more to open. A few also require a higher balance -- typically $1,000 to $5,000 -- to qualify for the top APY tier.
Make sure to check account requirements before signing up so you can match the right HYSA to your situation.
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The interest rate is the base rate a bank pays on your deposits before compounding is factored in. APY -- annual percentage yield -- reflects how much you actually earn over a year, accounting for the effect of compounding.
Because most HYSAs compound interest daily, the APY will be slightly higher than the stated interest rate. When comparing accounts, APY is the more meaningful figure since it shows your actual annual return.
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Yes, as long as the bank is FDIC-insured -- and all of the accounts featured here are. FDIC insurance protects deposits up to $250,000 per depositor, per institution. That coverage applies whether the bank is a brick-and-mortar branch or an online-only operation.
If you have more than $250,000 to deposit, spreading funds across multiple FDIC-insured institutions keeps everything protected.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresThe Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axos Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.