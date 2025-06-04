Best High-Yield Savings Account Rates Today, June 4, 2025: Up to 5.00%

KEY POINTS The top high-yield savings account rate today: 5.00% APY.

Choose a high-yield savings account for quick access and more flexibility with your cash.

Get started now -- accounts can usually be opened online within minutes.

High-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are still offering some of the best returns we've seen in years, thanks to the Fed keeping rates steady through May. But this may not last much longer -- rate cuts could come as soon as this summer, which means today's top APYs might soon start to drop. If your money is parked in a traditional savings account earning just 0.01%, you're missing out on easy interest. Switching to an HYSA is fast and simple, giving your savings a chance to grow while keeping your money fully accessible. Check out the best savings account rates available right now -- grab a great rate while it's still available.

A top pick: The Barclays Tiered Savings account stands out with a 4.00% APY and no minimum balance required to earn interest. It's one of the few top-tier rates still widely available -- and with no account fees, it's a smart move while rates remain high. Open a Barclays Tiered Savings account today.

Varo Savings -- up to 5.00% (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after)

-- up to 5.00% (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after) Axos ONE® -- up to 4.66% (Min. balance: $1,500)

-- up to 4.66% (Min. balance: $1,500) Pibank Savings -- 4.60% (No min. balance)

-- 4.60% (No min. balance) Elevault -- 4.60% (No min. balance. Balances over $250,000 do not earn interest)

-- 4.60% (No min. balance. Balances over $250,000 do not earn interest) Presidential Bank Advantage Savings -- up to 4.50% (Requires $5,000 to open and an Advantage Checking Account for top APY) Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of June 3, 2025.

Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025 Product APY Min. to Earn SoFi Checking and Savings Member FDIC. up to 3.80% $0 American Express® High Yield Savings Account Member FDIC. 3.60% $0 Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier Member FDIC. 4.30% $500 to open, $0.01 for max APY

How we rate savings accounts At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale (1 = poor, 5 = best). We evaluate all savings accounts across four main criteria: annual percentage yield (APY), brand and reputation, fees and minimum requirements, and perks that really make a difference -- think ATM access, linked checking accounts, or even branch access. Our scores are weighted as: APY : 50%

: 50% Brand and reputation: 20%

20% Fees and minimums: 15%

Should you open an HYSA now? If growing your savings balance is on your to-do list, now is an excellent time to open a high-yield savings account. With APYs reaching up to 5.00%, these accounts offer much stronger returns compared to regular savings accounts. You'll enjoy competitive rates, full access to your funds whenever you need them, and minimal risk -- allowing your money to work harder without sacrificing flexibility. HYSAs also come with FDIC insurance, keeping your funds protected as they grow. However, keep in mind that rates can shift quickly. As seen in the chart below, deposit rates climbed fast during the Fed's last rate hikes and could fall just as quickly if rate cuts begin later this year.

How to open an HYSA Opening a high-yield savings account is quick and easy to do -- most people can accomplish it in just a few minutes. Here's how to get started: Shop around for the best rate. Compare offers from different banks and credit unions to find the highest APY, minimal fees, and helpful features like mobile access and easy transfers. Online banks often offer the most competitive rates. Gather your personal information. Be ready with details like your name, address, Social Security number, and a valid form of ID. Submit your application. Most banks let you apply online by filling out a short form to open your new account. Fund your account. Link an existing checking or savings account to transfer funds. Some banks may require a small opening deposit, so check the account terms. Set up account access. Download the bank's app or log in online to easily track your balance, transfer money, and manage your savings anytime.

$10,000 in an HYSA could earn you $400 in a year High-yield savings account earnings depend on your account balance and the account APY (annual percentage yield). For example, a $10,000 account balance with a 4.00% APY would earn roughly $400 in a year -- without locking up your cash. Compare that to a traditional savings account, where rates are often much lower. Opening an account with a top-tier APY, like Barclays Tiered Savings, can help you maximize your returns before rates drop. Open a Barclays Tiered Savings account here before rates fall again.

Open a SoFi Checking and Savings account (Member FDIC) and get a cash bonus For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, the SoFi Checking and Savings account (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY of up to 3.80%, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- a rare perk. Even better: New customers can earn up to a $300 bonus with qualifying direct deposits! Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships. Open a SoFi Checking and Savings account (Member FDIC) today and see how to qualify for the full bonus.