Top High-Yield Savings Accounts Offering up to 5.00% APY Today, March 5, 2026
Banks continue their holding pattern this week. No dramatic cuts, no hikes, just steady rates across the board.
That steadiness is a gift if you've been procrastinating. At least the top rates haven't disappeared on you.
But procrastination has a price. Every day you wait is interest income you're giving up for no reason.
High-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) make switching simple. There's no reason to put it off another day.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2026
|Account
|APY
|Bonus
|Next Steps
|
|
up to 4.00%
Min. to earn: $0
Min. to earn: $0
|
Earn $50 or $300 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
Earn $50 or $300 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
|
|
3.75%Rate info 3.75% APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.25% APY
Min. to earn: $5,000
|
N/A
|
Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
|
3.80%Rate info The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of January 8, 2026 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Min. to earn: $500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
|
N/A
|
Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. *APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of January 9, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of January 8, 2026 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
The national average rate referenced is from the FDIC’s published National Rates and Rate Caps for Savings deposit products, accurate as of February 17, 2026. For more information, you can check the FDIC website.
Best HYSA rates today, March 5, 2026
|Bank Account
|APY
|Requirements
|Varo Savings
|up to 5.00%
|Start earning 2.50% APY, then qualify to earn 5.00% APY on your balance up to $5,000.00 next month by 1) Receiving direct deposit(s) totaling $1,000 or more; and 2) Ending the month with a positive balance in all your Varo accounts.
|Pibank Savings
|4.60%
|No minimum balance
|Axos ONE®
|up to 4.21%
|Receive at least $1,500 in total monthly qualifying direct deposits and maintain an average daily balance of more than $1,500
|Newtek Bank Personal High Yield Savings
|4.20%
|No min. balance to open, min. $0.01 required to earn interest
|TIMBR High Yield Savings
|4.15%
|$1,000 min. opening balance
Featured HYSA:
Right now, with the Axos ONE® checking and savings bundle, earn up to 4.21% APY on your savings when you meet account requirements. Growing your savings balance has never been easier. Check out our full review to learn more, or click below to open an account now.
Axos ONE®
- Earn a competitive APY on checking and savings
- Pay no monthly maintenance or account fees
- No cap on how much you can save
- Access to fee-free ATM network
- Extra conditions required to earn the advertised rate
- No physical branches for in-person help
The Axos ONE® bundle makes your money work overtime – all under one roof. Meet the direct deposit and balance requirements, and you'll earn up to 4.21% APY on savings and up to 0.51% APY on checking, some of the highest rates we've seen lately. There are no physical branches, but you can still access cash easily through a network of over 95,000 fee-free ATMs. It's a simple, high-reward setup that actually pays off.
The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is accurate as of 2/1/2026. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Checking is variable and is set at our discretion. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Savings is variable and is set at our discretion.
Promotional terms and conditions are subject to change or removal without notice. Incentive may be taxable and reported on IRS Form 1099-MISC. Consult your tax advisor. After the accounts are opened, the amount of incentive earned will depend on meeting the additional requirements outlined below.
The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a base rate of 0.00% APY. The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a base rate of up to 1.00% APY.
Axos ONE® accounts are eligible to receive a promotional APY for each statement cycle where the promotional criteria are met during the Qualification Period. To receive the promotional APY on both Axos ONE® Checking and Axos ONE® Savings, the Axos ONE® Checking account must meet both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 below during the Qualification Period:
Option 1
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying direct deposits of at least $1,500 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $1,500.
Option 2
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying deposits of at least $5,000 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $5,000.
If both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 above are met during the Qualification Period:
- The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a promotional rate of 0.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
- The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a promotional rate of 4.21% APY on the first $499,999.99 and 4.01% APY on any additional balance for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met
The Qualification Period begins on the first business day of the month and runs through the 25th of the month. If the 25th of the month is followed by a non-business day, the average daily balance will be calculated including the following non-business day(s). Any qualifying deposits or qualifying direct deposits received after the 25th of the month will count toward the next Qualification Period. The Qualification Period for new accounts will begin on the day the account is approved. New accounts opened on or after the 25th of the month will be eligible to earn the promotional APY starting in the following month.
A direct deposit is an electronic ACH deposit of your paycheck or government benefits, such as Social Security, Disability, etc. International paychecks, international government benefits, other deposits (i.e., real time payments, online banking transfers, ATM and mobile check deposits, etc.), or person-to-person payments are not considered a direct deposit.
Qualifying deposits only include deposits from the following eligible sources: (i) ACH transfers from external accounts, (ii) inbound wire transfers from external accounts, (iii) mobile check deposits, (iv) real time payments. Qualifying deposits do not include: (i) transfers internal to the bank (i.e., transfers between an account holder's Checking and/or Savings account), (ii) interest payments, (iii) promotional bonuses, (iv) credits, reversals, and refunds, (v) ATM deposits.
Both accounts must be in an open and active status on the 25th of the month and on the date the interest is paid to receive the promotional APY for that statement cycle. If either account closes during the Qualification Period, neither account will be eligible to earn the promotional APY for that statement cycle. Account transactions may take one or more business days from the transaction date to post to the account.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
Why high-yield savings accounts are still worth opening
The Fed lowered rates three times in the second half of 2025. But savings yields haven't fully followed suit -- at least not yet. Many HYSAs are still offering rates that are 10x or more higher than the national average, giving savers an excellent opportunity to start off the new year earning a top rate on their money.
That kind of spread makes a big difference. A few extra percentage points can mean hundreds more in annual earnings, all while your money stays FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per depositor. You can also move cash in or out whenever you like, making these accounts perfect for emergency funds, vacation savings, or short-term goals.
But keep an eye on timing. Further Fed rate decisions in March and beyond will likely determine whether rates continue to gradually decrease or hold steady. Opening an account now can help you take advantage of a higher yield until rates begin to dip again.
How to open a high-yield savings account
It's quick and straightforward to open a new HYSA -- here's what to do:
- Compare accounts. Look for one with a strong APY, no monthly fees, and simple account terms. Bonus points if the bank also offers checking for easy transfers.
- Apply online. Most banks let you open an account right on their website. You'll just need to provide basic information like your name, address, and Social Security number.
- Transfer your funds. Move money from your checking or another savings account once you're approved. Most transfers clear within a few business days.
That's it -- your money starts earning automatically. Just don't forget to update any direct deposits or recurring payments so they point to your new account.
How a higher APY helps your savings grow
A strong rate can do more than keep up with inflation -- it can actually move the needle on your savings. Even at 4.00% APY, your balance compounds each month, earning interest on top of interest as time goes on.
Here's what that looks like in dollars and cents -- even without adding another deposit:
|Starting Balance
|After 1 Year
|After 5 Years
|After 10 Years
|After 20 Years
|$5,000
|$5,204
|$6,105
|$7,454
|$11,113
|$10,000
|$10,407
|$12,210
|$14,908
|$22,226
|$20,000
|$20,815
|$24,420
|$29,817
|$44,452
That's compound growth at work -- your savings steadily increasing, even while you sleep.
The difference between the national average savings rate (0.39%) and one of today's top HYSAs is enormous over time. Open one now and start making every dollar count -- while these elevated rates are still on the table.
-
FAQs
-
It depends on the account. Some HYSAs let you earn the top rate on any balance, while others require you to maintain a minimum deposit -- sometimes $1, sometimes $10,000 or more. Always read the fine print before opening, and watch for tiered-rate structures where higher balances unlock better returns.
-
Not necessarily. FDIC and NCUA insurance covers up to $250,000 per person, per institution -- so if your savings exceed that threshold, spreading funds across multiple insured institutions is a smart move. For most people, though, one well-chosen HYSA is plenty. The bigger consideration is keeping your emergency fund liquid and separate from money earmarked for longer-term goals.
-
They do. HYSA rates are variable, meaning banks can raise or lower them at any time -- often in response to Federal Reserve rate decisions. That's worth keeping in mind: the rate you open an account with today isn't guaranteed tomorrow. It's a good idea to check your APY periodically and compare it against current top rates to make sure you're still getting a competitive return.
Our Research Expert
