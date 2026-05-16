Best High-Yield Savings Rates Today, May 16, 2026: Up to 5.00% APY Still Available
Every dollar in your savings account should be working for you. If it's not, you're working for nothing.
The gap between a weak rate and a strong one isn't small. Over time, it's the difference between real growth and stagnation.
You've already earned that money once. Don't let a bad account waste it.
High-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) make your money work as hard as you did to earn it. Make the switch today.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2026
|Account
|APY
|Bonus
|Next Steps
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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up to 4.00%Rate info Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 3/31/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn: $0
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Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 3/31/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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up to 4.10%*Rate info 4.10%* APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.60%* APY
Min. to earn: $5,000
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Earn up to 4.10% APY with promo code CITBoost
With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates-- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
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4.10%Rate info Earn a guaranteed 4.10% APY for 90 days. After that, your savings keep growing at a competitive standard rate -- currently 3.95% APY (subject to change). No minimum account balance required. Deposit or withdraw at any time with no additional fees.
Min. to earn: $1
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NEW CUSTOMER BONUS: Earn up to $1,500 with code FRESHSTART at sign-up.
New customers: earn up to $1,500 in cash bonuses when you open a savings account through the Raisin platform with code FRESHSTART and make a qualifying deposit within 14 days of your first deposit. Bonuses are tiered: $70 for depositing between $10,000 and $24,499, $175 for depositing between $25,000 and $49,999, $350 for depositing between $50,000 and $99,999, and $750 for depositing between $100,000 and $199,999, and $1,500 for depositing $200,000 or more. To receive the bonus, deposits must be maintained for 90 days. Offer ends May 31, 2026.
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of January 9, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends May 31, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6-month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
CIT General Disclosure
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures. https://www.cit.com/cit-bank/resources/forms
Best HYSA rates today, May 16, 2026
|Bank Account
|APY
|Requirements
|Varo Savings
|up to 5.00%
|Qualify to earn 5.00% APY on up to $5,000, and 2.50% APY on any amount above that.
|Go2bank
|up to 4.50%
|On savings vault balances up to $5,000 when your checking account is active and in good standing.
|Pibank Savings
|4.40%
|No min. balance
|Axos ONE®
|up to 4.21%
|Receive at least $1,500 in total monthly qualifying direct deposits and maintain an average daily balance of at least $1,500
|Newtek Bank Personal High Yield Savings
|4.20%
|No min. balance to open, min. $0.01 required to earn interest
Featured HYSA:
Right now, with the CIT Platinum Savings account, earn up to 4.10%* APY for a limited time with a savings balance of $5,000 or greater. Just use code CITBOOST at sign-up. Growing your savings balance has never been easier. Check out our full review to learn more, or click below to open an account now.
CIT Platinum Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates-- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits).
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of January 9, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends May 31, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6-month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
CIT General Disclosure
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures. https://www.cit.com/cit-bank/resources/forms
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
Why the rate gap still matters
Three Fed rate cuts in 2025. Three holds to start 2026. And yet, the best high-yield savings accounts are still paying up to 5.00% APY -- well above the 0.38% national average that most traditional savings accounts are stuck at.
That gap isn't academic. On a $10,000 balance, the difference between 0.38% and 4.00% APY is roughly $362 in additional interest per year. On larger balances, it compounds into real money quickly.
Online banks have continued competing aggressively for deposits, which has kept top rates elevated longer than many expected. Whether that continues depends on what the Fed does next -- and another cut or two before year's end remains a possibility. The practical takeaway: the window is open now, and opening an account today is the simplest way to take advantage of it.
Deposits are FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per depositor, your money stays fully accessible, and there are no penalties for withdrawals. The case for switching is straightforward.
Three steps to a brand-new high-yield savings account
Getting set up with a new account is a quick process. Here's the short version:
- Pick an account. Prioritize APY, but also check for monthly fees (top accounts have none) and transfer options. If you can link it to your existing checking account at the same bank, transfers are usually faster.
- Complete the application. Everything happens online. You'll enter your name, address, date of birth, and Social Security number. Most applications take under five minutes.
- Fund it. Transfer money from your checking or current savings account. Standard transfers clear within a few business days, though some banks offer same-day or next-day options.
From there, the account does the work. Set up recurring transfers if you want to build savings automatically, and update any direct deposits to route straight to your HYSA.
The numbers behind compound interest
Compound interest is simple in theory -- you earn interest on your balance, and then you earn interest on that interest. The effect feels slow at first, but it accelerates. Here's what it looks like at 4.00% APY with no additional deposits:
|Starting Balance
|After 1 Year
|After 5 Years
|After 10 Years
|After 20 Years
|$1,000
|$1,040
|$1,217
|$1,480
|$2,191
|$5,000
|$5,204
|$6,105
|$7,454
|$11,113
|$10,000
|$10,407
|$12,210
|$14,908
|$22,226
|$20,000
|$20,815
|$24,420
|$29,817
|$44,452
Compare that to the same balance earning the national average of 0.38%, and the difference in long-term growth is substantial. The best accounts today can deliver more than 10x the interest of a typical bank savings account -- with zero additional risk to your principal.
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Sources
FAQs
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It will likely drop, though not necessarily by the same amount or on the same timeline. Banks set their own rates and don't move in perfect lockstep with the Fed. Some pass cuts through quickly; others hold rates steady longer to stay competitive. That said, it's reasonable to expect gradual rate decreases if the Fed resumes cutting. Opening an account now lets you capture today's higher rates for as long as they last.
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Yes, as long as the bank is FDIC-insured -- and all of the accounts featured here are. FDIC insurance protects deposits up to $250,000 per depositor, per institution. That coverage applies whether the bank is a brick-and-mortar branch or an online-only operation. If you have more than $250,000 to deposit, spreading funds across multiple FDIC-insured institutions keeps everything protected.
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The interest rate is the base rate a bank pays on your deposits before compounding is factored in. APY -- annual percentage yield -- reflects how much you actually earn over a year, accounting for the effect of compounding. Because most HYSAs compound interest daily, the APY will be slightly higher than the stated interest rate. When comparing accounts, APY is the more meaningful figure since it shows your actual annual return.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresThe Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axos Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.