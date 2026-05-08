Top High-Yield Savings Accounts Offering up to 5.00% APY Right Now, May 8, 2026
Time is one resource you can't get back. So is the interest you don't earn while your money sits in a weak account.
Every day that passes is another day of lost potential earnings. Small amounts, sure, but they compound into real money.
The accounts offering up to 5.00% APY aren't hiding. They're waiting for you to open them.
High-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) make switching simple. Make today the day.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2026
|Account
|APY
|Bonus
|Next Steps
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
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up to 4.00%Rate info Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 3/31/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn: $0
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Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 3/31/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
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up to 4.10%*Rate info 4.10%* APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.60%* APY
Min. to earn: $5,000
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Earn up to 4.10% APY with promo code CITBoost
With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates-- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
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Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
4.50/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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3.80%Rate info The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of January 8, 2026 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Min. to earn: $500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
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N/A
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Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of January 8, 2026 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Accurate as of the time of publication. The national average rate referenced is from the FDIC’s published National Rates and Rate Caps for Savings deposit products, accurate as of March 16, 2026. See the FDIC website for more information.
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of January 9, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends May 31, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6-month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
CIT General Disclosure
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures. https://www.cit.com/cit-bank/resources/forms
Best HYSA rates today, May 8, 2026
|Bank Account
|APY
|Requirements
|Varo Savings
|up to 5.00%
|Qualify to earn 5.00% APY on up to $5,000, and 2.50% APY on any amount above that.
|Go2bank
|up to 4.50%
|On savings vault balances up to $5,000 when your checking account is active and in good standing.
|Pibank Savings
|4.40%
|No min. balance
|Axos ONE®
|up to 4.21%
|Receive at least $1,500 in total monthly qualifying direct deposits and maintain an average daily balance of at least $1,500
|Newtek Bank Personal High Yield Savings
|4.20%
|No min. balance to open, min. $0.01 required to earn interest
Featured HYSA:
Right now, with the CIT Platinum Savings account, earn up to 4.10%* APY for a limited time with a savings balance of $5,000 or greater. Just use code CITBOOST at sign-up. Growing your savings balance has never been easier. Check out our full review to learn more, or click below to open an account now.
CIT Platinum Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
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With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates-- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits).
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of January 9, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends May 31, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6-month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
CIT General Disclosure
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures. https://www.cit.com/cit-bank/resources/forms
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
Why high-yield savings accounts are still a good idea
The Fed's second-half 2025 rate cuts have rippled their way through the market. But top savings rates are still holding relatively steady after three "hold" decisions to start the year. Many of the best HYSAs continue to pay between 4.00% and 5.00% APY, several times what you'd earn at a traditional bank.
That difference can add up quickly. A few extra percentage points can mean hundreds of dollars more in annual interest, all while keeping your money protected. Deposits are FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per depositor, and you can access your funds anytime.
That combination of security, flexibility, and steady growth makes an HYSA a simple and safe way to boost your savings. Just don't wait too long -- when the Fed cuts rates, banks usually follow, and another cut or two could still come before the end of the year. Opening an account now helps you capture today's best APYs while they're still available.
How to open an HYSA
Getting started takes just a few minutes. Here's how:
- Compare accounts. Look for one with a top APY, no monthly fees, and easy transfer options. If the same bank offers checking, that can make moving money faster.
- Apply online. Most banks let you open an account right on their website. You'll just need your address, date of birth, and Social Security number.
- Fund your account. Once approved, transfer money from your checking or another savings account. Deposits usually clear within a few business days.
That's all it takes to start earning more on your cash. Once your account is set up, you can update any direct deposits or payments so they go straight to your new HYSA.
How much can your savings really grow?
A solid rate can make a big difference over time. Even at 4.00% APY, your money compounds every month, quietly earning interest on top of interest.
Here's what that growth could look like without adding another dollar:
|Starting Balance
|After 1 Year
|After 5 Years
|After 10 Years
|After 20 Years
|$1,000
|$1,040
|$1,217
|$1,480
|$2,191
|$5,000
|$5,204
|$6,105
|$7,454
|$11,113
|$10,000
|$10,407
|$12,210
|$14,908
|$22,226
|$20,000
|$20,815
|$24,420
|$29,817
|$44,452
That's what the power of compounding looks like. Your balance growing on its own, even when you're not adding more.
Compared to the national average savings rate of 0.38%, the gap is enormous. Opening one of today's best high-yield savings accounts can help your money earn more than 10x higher interest -- with zero extra effort.
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Sources
FAQs
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Mostly the rate. HYSAs -- typically offered by online banks -- pay significantly more interest than the national average for traditional savings accounts. The tradeoff: you usually won't have a local branch to walk into.
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The best HYSAs charge nothing. Still, some accounts carry monthly maintenance fees or require a minimum balance to waive them. Always scan the fee schedule before opening -- a high APY means little if fees are quietly eating into your earnings.
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Absolutely. Many savers keep multiple HYSAs to separate funds by goal -- one for emergencies, one for a vacation, one for a down payment. There's no rule against it, and it can make budgeting a lot more intuitive.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresThe Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axos Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.