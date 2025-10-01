Looking for the Best High-Yield Savings Rates on Oct. 1, 2025? Earn up to 5.00% APY Today
October kicks off with savings rates that are still holding steady. Top high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are offering 4.00% to 5.00% APY, giving savers a chance to earn meaningful returns without tying up their cash.
The question is how long this window will last. The Fed's next meeting comes toward the end of the month, and another rate cut is possible. If that happens, today's elevated yields could begin to fade.
For anyone looking to grow their money safely while the opportunity is here, now's a great time to compare options. Here are the best high-yield savings account rates you can get today.
- Varo Savings -- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after)
- AdelFi Money Market Savings -- up to 5.00% APY ($25 min. to open. Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.25% APY for $5K-$10K. Promo code required)
- Fitness Bank Ultra Savings -- 4.75% APY ($100 min. to open. Other terms apply)
- Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance)
- Presidential Bank Advantage Savings -- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open. Other terms apply)
- Axos ONE® -- up to 4.46% APY (Receive at least $1,500 in total monthly qualifying direct deposits and maintain an average daily balance of more than $1,500)
Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of Sept. 30, 2025.
Standout pick: The CIT Platinum Savings account is a top offer now with a competitive 3.85%. It's also currently offering a limited-time bonus for new account holders. This is a great option if you regularly keep $5,000 or more in your savings account. Read our full review of the CIT Platinum Savings to learn more and open an account today.
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits). And right now, you can also score a cash bonus of up to $300 when you open a new account with promo code PS2025 and fund it within 30 days. Terms apply.
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. *APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of September 23, 2025: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.85% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of September 15, 2025.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025
|Product
|APY
|Min. to Earn
|
SoFi Checking and Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
up to 4.50%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn
$0
|
up to 4.50%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
|
$0
|
Discover® Online Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
3.40%
Min. to earn
$0
|
3.40%
|
$0
|
Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
Member FDIC.
APY
4.10%Rate info The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 30, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Min. to earn
$500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
|
4.10%Rate info The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 30, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
|
$500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
|
Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 30, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
To qualify for Bonus: Apply for your first Discover Online Savings Account, enter Offer Code TMF925 at application, deposit into your Account a total of at least $15,000 to earn a $150 Bonus or deposit a total of at least $25,000 to earn a $200 Bonus. Qualifying deposit(s) may consist of multiple deposits and must post to Account within 45 days of account open date. Maximum bonus eligibility is $200.
What to know: Offer not valid for existing or prior Discover savings customers. Eligibility is based on primary account owner. Account must be open when bonus is credited. Bonus will be credited to the account within 60 days of qualifying for the bonus. Bonus is subject to tax reporting. Offer ends 03/12/2026, 11:59 PM ET. Offer may be modified or withdrawn without notice. Due to new customer funding limits, you may wish to initiate fund transfers at your other institution. For information on funding, see FAQs on Discover.com/Bank.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
Is now a good time to open a high-yield savings account?
Even after the Fed's recent rate cut, many top HYSAs are still paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- some of the strongest returns in years and far better than the near-zero yields most big banks offer.
They're safe, simple, and flexible. Deposits up to $250,000 are FDIC-insured, and you can move or withdraw money anytime. With no lockup period, an HYSA works well for an emergency fund or short-term savings you may need to reach quickly.
The catch? These rates may not hold up much longer. With one Fed rate cut behind us and the potential for more before the year concludes, HYSA rates could start sliding lower as 2025 moves forward. That makes today's higher yields especially valuable for savers who don't want to wait.
How to open an HYSA in 3 simple steps
You can open a high-yield savings account in just a few minutes. Here's how:
- Find the account for you. Look for a high APY, no monthly fees, and no requirements that you can't meet (like a minimum balance). Also make sure the bank offers a checking account so you can link it to your savings and make instant transfers.
- Apply for an account on the bank's website. You'll need to provide some basic information, like your address and Social Security number.
- Transfer your money. Log into your new bank's website and transfer money from your old savings account into your new one. Transfers between different banks typically take a few business days.
That's all it takes to open an HYSA and start earning a high APY. Note: You may also need to redirect any automatic deposits or withdrawals to your new account.
How much can your savings earn in an HYSA?
At 4.00% APY, savings can snowball over time. Whether you start small or deposit more upfront, the growth adds up quickly.
|Starting Balance
|1 Year
|5 Years
|10 Years
|20 Years
|$5,000
|$204
|$1,104
|$2,457
|$5,622
|$10,000
|$408
|$2,208
|$4,914
|$11,244
|$20,000
|$816
|$4,416
|$9,828
|$22,488
Leave the money alone, and even a modest balance can turn into thousands in interest -- without adding another cent.
Open one of the top HYSAs now so your cash can start working right away. The earlier you start, the more you stand to gain.
-
Sources
FAQs
-
Yes, high-yield savings accounts are safe as long as they're offered by an FDIC-insured bank or NCUA-insured credit union. Your deposits are protected up to $250,000 per person, per institution, in case the bank or credit union fails.
-
The Fed cut rates on Sept. 17, and more cuts could follow before year-end, which may push HYSA yields lower. Even so, today's top accounts still pay around 4.00% to 5.00% APY -- far above big-bank savings rates. Opening one now lets your money stay safe, liquid, and earning more while rates remain strong.
-
You might, but it's risky. Some banks have already started lowering APYs, and rates could fall further if the Fed cuts interest rates again before the end of the year.
Our Research Expert