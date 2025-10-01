Looking for the Best High-Yield Savings Rates on Oct. 1, 2025? Earn up to 5.00% APY Today

October kicks off with savings rates that are still holding steady. Top high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are offering 4.00% to 5.00% APY, giving savers a chance to earn meaningful returns without tying up their cash.

The question is how long this window will last. The Fed's next meeting comes toward the end of the month, and another rate cut is possible. If that happens, today's elevated yields could begin to fade.

For anyone looking to grow their money safely while the opportunity is here, now's a great time to compare options. Here are the best high-yield savings account rates you can get today.