Best High-Yield Savings Accounts Offering up to 4.50% APY Today, Oct. 1, 2026
October starts with a shift. Summer's gone. Fall's in full swing. And the Fed's rate hike from mid-September means banks are still adjusting HYSA rates upward.
If you haven't moved your money yet, this month brings more opportunities as rates climb. Banks are competing hard for deposits.
Don't let October pass without capitalizing on rising rates.
High-yield savings accounts are responding to Fed changes. Get one now to take full advantage.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2026
|Account
|APY
|Bonus
|Next Steps
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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up to 4.20%Rate info Earn up to 4.20% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.90% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 9/23/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#4. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn: $0
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Earn $50 or $400 and +0.90% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
Earn up to 4.20% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.90% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 9/23/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#4. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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3.50%Rate info Balances less than $250,000 earn 3.50%, and balances greater than $250,000 earn 3.65%.
Min. to earn: $0
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$200 Bonus with qualifying activities. Terms Apply
To earn a $200 bonus, new customers can open a savings account; deposit $25,000 or more within 30 days; and maintain at least that balance for 120 consecutive days. The bonus will be credited to your account within 60 days of meeting these requirements. Offer ends Oct. 31, 2026. Terms apply.
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4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly depositsRate info *LevelUp Rate of 4.20% APY applied to full balance with $250+ in deposits in Evaluation Period. Otherwise, accounts earn Standard Rate of 3.00% APY. LevelUp Rate applies to first two statement cycles. Rates variable & subject to change at any time. See terms: https://www.happen.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs
Min. to earn:
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N/A
Best high-yield savings rates today, Oct. 1, 2026
|Bank Account
|Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
|Requirements
|Go2bank
|up to 4.50%
|On savings vault balances up to $5,000 when your checking account is active and in good standing.
|Elevault
|4.34%
|No min. balance.
|NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin
|4.25%
|Rate guaranteed for 60 days from funds posting. $1 min. deposit. Eligibility rules apply.
|E*TRADE Premium Savings
|4.25%
|Rate guaranteed for 6 months, plus earn up to $800 with promo code SAVE800.
|Pibank Savings
|4.25%
|$0 minimum balance to open account or maintain APY.
|Axos ONE®
|up to 4.21%
|Receive at least $1,500 in total monthly qualifying direct deposits and maintain an average daily balance of at least $1,500.
Featured HYSA:
Earn 4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits with Happen Bank LevelUp Savings -- more than 11X the national average savings account rate! Plus, pay no monthly fees and get extra perks like a free ATM card.
Happen Bank LevelUp Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
How the Fed's September hike affects your savings
The Federal Reserve's rate increase last month marks its first hike since mid-2023 -- and it's great news for savers ready to act.
- The current rate environment: Top high-yield savings accounts are paying between 4.20% and 4.50% APY right now. Don't expect those numbers to stay put. Banks typically respond quickly when the Fed moves, so the rates you see today could be just the floor.
- Why timing matters: HYSA rates are variable by nature. They move with Fed decisions, and they move fast. The three rate cuts throughout 2025 proved how quickly the landscape shifts. The same speed applies in reverse -- early movers capture stronger rates before banks raise them further.
- What makes HYSAs attractive now: You get FDIC protection up to $250,000, full access to your cash, and rates that are moving in your favor. That combination makes high-yield savings one of the smartest places for money you're not investing.
How to open an HYSA
Opening a high-yield savings account online is a fairly simple process, and most banks have streamlined it. Here's what you'll do:
- Review your options. The table above shows today's top rates and basic requirements side by side. Pay attention to minimum balance thresholds -- some accounts require $5,000 or more to unlock the highest APY tier.
- Apply. Fill out a short online form with your personal details: name, address, date of birth, Social Security number. Most banks approve applications within minutes.
- Fund the account. Link a checking or existing savings account and transfer your opening deposit. Funds generally arrive within one to three business days, and you'll start earning interest from the day the deposit clears.
Once the account is active, you're all set.
Turn patience into profit with compound interest
The appeal of compound interest is that it works without any action on your part. At 4.00% APY, interest accrues daily on your balance, gets credited monthly, and then begins earning interest itself.
The result over time:
|Starting Balance
|After 1 Year
|After 5 Years
|After 10 Years
|After 20 Years
|$1,000
|$1,040
|$1,217
|$1,480
|$2,191
|$5,000
|$5,204
|$6,105
|$7,454
|$11,113
|$10,000
|$10,407
|$12,210
|$14,908
|$22,226
|$20,000
|$20,815
|$24,420
|$29,817
|$44,452
The national average rate of 0.37% produces a fraction of these outcomes -- a $20,000 balance earns less than $80 in a year at that rate. At 4.00% APY, the same balance earns over $800. Choosing a top HYSA can mean greater than 10X more interest, year after year, on money you were already planning to keep in savings.
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Sources
FAQs
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Many online banks that offer high-yield savings accounts have no minimum deposit requirement. You can often open the account with as little as $1. However, some banks do require a minimum balance to open an account or earn the advertised APY, so check the fine print.
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Most online banks let you open a high-yield savings account in 10-15 minutes from your computer or phone. You'll need basic info like your Social Security number, address, and bank account details for linking transfers. Your account is usually active the same day, though transfers between banks can take a business day or two.
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No. High-yield savings account rates are variable, meaning banks can change them at any time.
The good news is that rates are most likely to move when the Fed makes changes -- like the rate hike announced last month. The bad news is your rate isn't guaranteed. That's why it's smart to open an account while rates are strong -- and why you shouldn't delay if you're considering making a move.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresThe Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axos Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.