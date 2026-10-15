Best Savings Accounts Offering up to 5.00% APY Today, Oct. 15, 2026
October 15th brings the midpoint of the month and a reality check. Where are your savings compared to where they should be?
If they're still earning pennies, you've wasted two weeks of rising rate momentum.
There are still two weeks left in October. Don't waste those too.
At rates of up to 5.00% APY, high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) get you caught up fast. Open one today.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2026
|Account
|APY
|Bonus
|Next Steps
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
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= Fair
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up to 4.20%Rate info Earn up to 4.20% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.90% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 9/23/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#4. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn: $0
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Earn $50 or $400 and +0.90% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
Earn up to 4.20% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.90% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 9/23/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#4. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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3.20%¹Rate info 3.20%¹ annual percentage yield as of . Terms apply.
Min. to earn: $0²
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N/A
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4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly depositsRate info *LevelUp Rate of 4.20% APY applied to full balance with $250+ in deposits in Evaluation Period. Otherwise, accounts earn Standard Rate of 3.00% APY. LevelUp Rate applies to first two statement cycles. Rates variable & subject to change at any time. See terms: https://www.happen.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs
Min. to earn:
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N/A
¹The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) as advertised is accurate as of . Interest rate and APY are subject to change at any time without notice before and after a High Yield Savings Account is opened. Interest Rate and APY of a Certificate of Deposit account is fixed once the account is funded.
²There is no minimum balance required to open your Account, to avoid being charged a fee, or to obtain the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) disclosed to you.
³For purposes of transferring funds to or from an external bank, business days are Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. Transfers can be initiated 24/7 digitally or may be made by phone (transfers are not available by phone between 7:00 PM and 11:59 PM), but any transfers initiated after 7:00 PM Eastern Time or on non-business days will begin processing on the next business day. Funds deposited into your account may be subject to holds. See the Funds Availability section of your Consumer Deposit Account Agreement and Savings Schedules for more information
Best high-yield savings rates today, Oct. 15, 2026
|Bank Account
|Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
|Requirements
|Axos ONE®
|up to 5.00%
|New customers can earn up to 5.00% APY for their first 6 months. Terms apply.
|Go2bank
|up to 4.50%
|On savings vault balances up to $5,000 when your checking account is active and in good standing.
|Elevault
|4.34%
|No min. balance.
|Northpointe Bank Savings Account from Raisin
|4.30%
|Rate guaranteed for 60 days from funds posting. $1 min. deposit. Eligibility rules apply.
|NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin
|4.25%
|Rate guaranteed for 60 days from funds posting. $1 min. deposit. Eligibility rules apply.
|E*TRADE Premium Savings
|4.25%
|Rate guaranteed for 6 months, plus earn up to $800 with promo code SAVE800.
Featured HYSA:
Earn 4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits with Happen Bank LevelUp Savings -- more than 11X the national average savings account rate! Plus, pay no monthly fees and get extra perks like a free ATM card.
Happen Bank LevelUp Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
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= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
Why your current savings rate is costing you
Top HYSAs are paying up to 5.00% APY -- more than 13X the national average of 0.37%. On a $10,000 balance, that difference equals about $463 in extra interest per year. Scale that up and the gap becomes real money fast.
What's driving these rates: Online banks are competing aggressively for deposits, and the Fed's September rate hike is pushing rates even higher. That means the window to capture strong rates is open right now.
Why switching makes sense: Your deposits are FDIC-insured up to $250,000, your money stays fully accessible, and there are no withdrawal penalties. The case is straightforward.
Open an HYSA today
Getting set up with a high-yield savings account is a simple process. Here's the short version:
- Pick an account. Prioritize APY, but also check for monthly fees (top accounts have none) and transfer options. If you can link it to your existing checking account at the same bank, transfers are usually faster.
- Complete the application. Everything happens online. You'll enter your name, address, date of birth, and Social Security number. Most applications take under five minutes.
- Fund it. Transfer money from your checking or current savings account. Standard transfers clear within a few business days, though some banks offer same-day or next-day options.
From there, the account does the work. Set up recurring transfers if you want to build savings automatically, and update any direct deposits to route straight to your HYSA.
Boost your savings with compound interest
Compound interest is simple in theory -- you earn interest on your balance, and then you earn interest on that interest. The effect feels slow at first, but it accelerates. Here's what it looks like at 4.00% APY with no additional deposits:
|Starting Balance
|After 1 Year
|After 5 Years
|After 10 Years
|After 20 Years
|$1,000
|$1,040
|$1,217
|$1,480
|$2,191
|$5,000
|$5,204
|$6,105
|$7,454
|$11,113
|$10,000
|$10,407
|$12,210
|$14,908
|$22,226
|$20,000
|$20,815
|$24,420
|$29,817
|$44,452
Compare that to the same balance earning the national average of 0.37%, and the difference in long-term growth is substantial. The best accounts today can deliver more than 13X the interest of a typical bank savings account -- with zero additional risk to your principal.
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Sources
FAQs
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Many online banks that offer high-yield savings accounts have no minimum deposit requirement. You can often open the account with as little as $1. However, some banks do require a minimum balance to open an account or earn the advertised APY, so check the fine print.
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Most online banks let you open a high-yield savings account in 10-15 minutes from your computer or phone. You'll need basic info like your Social Security number, address, and bank account details for linking transfers. Your account is usually active the same day, though transfers between banks can take a business day or two.
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No. High-yield savings account rates are variable, meaning banks can change them at any time.
The good news is that rates are most likely to move when the Fed makes changes -- like the rate hike announced last month. The bad news is your rate isn't guaranteed. That's why it's smart to open an account while rates are strong -- and why you shouldn't delay if you're considering making a move.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresThe Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axos Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.