Best High-Yield Savings Accounts Today, Oct. 24, 2026: Earn up to 5.00% APY
We're only one week away from Halloween. After the costume parties and candy bowls are cleaned up, you'll be back to real life. Make sure your finances are ready.
A better savings rate helps you handle whatever comes next.
High-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) prepare you for November and beyond. Open one today.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2026
|Account
|APY
|Bonus
|Next Steps
|
4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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up to 4.40%Rate info Earn up to 4.40% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 1.10% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 10/20/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/27. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#4. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn: $0
|
Earn $50 or $400 and +1.10% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
Earn up to 4.40% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 1.10% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 10/20/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/27. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#4. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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3.20%¹Rate info 3.20%¹ annual percentage yield as of . Terms apply.
Min. to earn: $0²
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N/A
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4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly depositsRate info *LevelUp Rate of 4.20% APY applied to full balance with $250+ in deposits in Evaluation Period. Otherwise, accounts earn Standard Rate of 3.00% APY. LevelUp Rate applies to first two statement cycles. Rates variable & subject to change at any time. See terms: https://www.happen.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs
Min. to earn:
|
N/A
¹The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) as advertised is accurate as of . Interest rate and APY are subject to change at any time without notice before and after a High Yield Savings Account is opened. Interest Rate and APY of a Certificate of Deposit account is fixed once the account is funded.
²There is no minimum balance required to open your Account, to avoid being charged a fee, or to obtain the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) disclosed to you.
³For purposes of transferring funds to or from an external bank, business days are Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. Transfers can be initiated 24/7 digitally or may be made by phone (transfers are not available by phone between 7:00 PM and 11:59 PM), but any transfers initiated after 7:00 PM Eastern Time or on non-business days will begin processing on the next business day. Funds deposited into your account may be subject to holds. See the Funds Availability section of your Consumer Deposit Account Agreement and Savings Schedules for more information
Best high-yield savings rates today, Oct. 24, 2026
|Bank Account
|Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
|Requirements
|Axos ONE®
|up to 5.00%
|New customers can earn up to 5.00% APY for their first 6 months. Terms apply.
|Go2bank
|up to 4.50%
|On savings vault balances up to $5,000 when your checking account is active and in good standing.
|Pibank Savings
|4.40%
|No min. balance requirement.
|Northpointe Bank Savings Account from Raisin
|4.30%
|Rate guaranteed for 60 days from funds posting. $1 min. deposit. Eligibility rules apply.
|Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings by Raisin
|4.30%
|Rate guaranteed for 90 days from funds posting. $1 min. deposit. Eligibility rules apply.
Featured HYSA:
New SoFi® members can earn a cash bonus of $50 or $400 and +1.10% Boost on Savings annual percentage yield (APY) with direct deposit. Terms apply. That means you could earn up to 4.40% APY for up to six months on your savings balance from the account that our experts named the Best Online Savings Account for 2026.
SoFi Checking and Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Earn up to 4.40% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 1.10% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 10/20/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/27. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#4. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of $50 or $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
What's happening with savings rates?
The Federal Reserve's rate increase last month marks its first hike since mid-2023 -- and it's great news for savers ready to act.
- The current rate environment: Top high-yield savings accounts are now paying between 4.30% and 5.00% APY. Don't expect those numbers to stay put. Banks typically respond quickly when the Fed moves, so the rates you see today could be just the floor.
- Why timing matters: HYSA rates are variable by nature. They move with Fed decisions, and they move fast. The three rate cuts throughout 2025 proved how quickly the landscape shifts. The same speed applies in reverse -- early movers capture stronger rates before banks raise them further.
- What makes HYSAs attractive now: You get FDIC protection up to $250,000, full access to your cash, and rates that are moving in your favor. That combination makes high-yield savings one of the smartest places for money you're not investing.
How to open an HYSA
Opening a high-yield savings account online is a fairly simple process, and most banks have streamlined it. Here's what you'll do:
- Review your options. The table above shows today's top rates and basic requirements side by side. Pay attention to minimum balance thresholds -- some accounts require $5,000 or more to unlock the highest APY tier.
- Apply. Fill out a short online form with your personal details: name, address, date of birth, Social Security number. Most banks approve applications within minutes.
- Fund the account. Link a checking or existing savings account and transfer your opening deposit. Funds generally arrive within one to three business days, and you'll start earning interest from the day the deposit clears.
Once the account is active, you're all set.
Turn patience into profit with compound interest
The appeal of compound interest is that it works without any action on your part. At 4.00% APY, interest accrues daily on your balance, gets credited monthly, and then begins earning interest itself.
The result over time:
|Starting Balance
|After 1 Year
|After 5 Years
|After 10 Years
|After 20 Years
|$1,000
|$1,040
|$1,217
|$1,480
|$2,191
|$5,000
|$5,204
|$6,105
|$7,454
|$11,113
|$10,000
|$10,407
|$12,210
|$14,908
|$22,226
|$20,000
|$20,815
|$24,420
|$29,817
|$44,452
The national average rate of 0.38% produces a fraction of these outcomes -- a $20,000 balance earns less than $80 in a year at that rate. At 4.00% APY, the same balance earns over $800. Choosing a top HYSA can mean up to 13X more interest on money you were already planning to keep in savings.
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Sources
FAQs
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No. High-yield savings account rates are variable, meaning banks can change them at any time.
The good news is that rates are most likely to move when the Fed makes changes -- like the rate hike announced last month. The bad news is your rate isn't guaranteed. That's why it's smart to open an account while rates are strong -- and why you shouldn't delay if you're considering making a move.
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Many online banks that offer high-yield savings accounts have no minimum deposit requirement. You can often open the account with as little as $1. However, some banks do require a minimum balance to open an account or earn the advertised APY, so check the fine print.
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Most online banks let you open a high-yield savings account in 10-15 minutes from your computer or phone. You'll need basic info like your Social Security number, address, and bank account details for linking transfers. Your account is usually active the same day, though transfers between banks can take a business day or two.
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Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresThe Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axos Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.