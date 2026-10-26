Top High-Yield Savings Accounts Offering up to 5.00% APY Right Now, Oct. 26, 2026
The Fed meets Oct. 27-28 this week. Markets expect rates to hold, but there's still a chance of a surprise hike.
Either way, your savings account situation doesn't change. Weak rates stay weak. Strong rates stay strong.
Get your money into a high-yield savings account (HYSA) now so you're positioned for whatever comes next.
HYSAs at APYs up to 5.00% give you stability heading into November.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2026
|Account
|APY
|Bonus
|Next Steps
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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up to 4.40%Rate info Earn up to 4.40% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 1.10% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 10/20/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/27. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#4. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn: $0
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Earn $50 or $400 and +1.10% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
Earn up to 4.40% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 1.10% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 10/20/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/27. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#4. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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3.20%¹Rate info 3.20%¹ annual percentage yield as of . Terms apply.
Min. to earn: $0²
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N/A
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4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly depositsRate info *LevelUp Rate of 4.20% APY applied to full balance with $250+ in deposits in Evaluation Period. Otherwise, accounts earn Standard Rate of 3.00% APY. LevelUp Rate applies to first two statement cycles. Rates variable & subject to change at any time. See terms: https://www.happen.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs
Min. to earn:
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N/A
¹The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) as advertised is accurate as of . Interest rate and APY are subject to change at any time without notice before and after a High Yield Savings Account is opened. Interest Rate and APY of a Certificate of Deposit account is fixed once the account is funded.
²There is no minimum balance required to open your Account, to avoid being charged a fee, or to obtain the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) disclosed to you.
³For purposes of transferring funds to or from an external bank, business days are Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. Transfers can be initiated 24/7 digitally or may be made by phone (transfers are not available by phone between 7:00 PM and 11:59 PM), but any transfers initiated after 7:00 PM Eastern Time or on non-business days will begin processing on the next business day. Funds deposited into your account may be subject to holds. See the Funds Availability section of your Consumer Deposit Account Agreement and Savings Schedules for more information
Best high-yield savings rates today, Oct. 26, 2026
|Bank Account
|Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
|Requirements
|Axos ONE®
|up to 5.00%
|New customers can earn up to 5.00% APY for their first 6 months. Terms apply.
|Go2bank
|up to 4.50%
|On savings vault balances up to $5,000 when your checking account is active and in good standing.
|Pibank Savings
|4.40%
|No min. balance requirement.
|Northpointe Bank Savings Account from Raisin
|4.30%
|Rate guaranteed for 60 days from funds posting. $1 min. deposit. Eligibility rules apply.
|Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings by Raisin
|4.30%
|Rate guaranteed for 90 days from funds posting. $1 min. deposit. Eligibility rules apply.
Featured HYSA:
New SoFi® members can earn a cash bonus of $50 or $400 and +1.10% Boost on Savings annual percentage yield (APY) with direct deposit. Terms apply. That means you could earn up to 4.40% APY for up to six months on your savings balance from the account that our experts named the Best Online Savings Account for 2026.
SoFi Checking and Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Earn up to 4.40% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 1.10% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 10/20/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/27. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#4. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of $50 or $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
Is your savings keeping up with Fed moves?
The Fed raised rates last month -- its first hike since mid-2023. That's positive momentum for savers, and HYSA rates are responding.
Current rates and what's ahead: Top accounts are paying between 4.30% and 5.00% APY, more than 13X the national average. Banks are adjusting rates upward in response to the Fed's move.
The HYSA advantage: These accounts combine three essential features for emergency cash:
- Accessibility: Your money stays liquid. No lock-in periods like CDs.
- Safety: FDIC insurance protects up to $250,000 per depositor.
- Growth: Meaningful interest earned automatically, without any work once the account opens.
Why act now: Moving your money today positions you to benefit as banks adjust savings rates higher. While experts predict rates to hold steady at this week's Fed meeting, there's a high likelihood they will be raised again before the end of the year.
Open an HYSA in just 3 steps
The biggest barrier to switching is usually the assumption that it's going to be a hassle. Really, it takes just three simple steps.
- Compare your options. Focus on APY, fees (the best accounts charge none), and how easy it is to transfer money. An account at the same bank as your checking can make moving funds nearly instant.
- Apply online. Most online banks have a simple digital application. You'll need basic personal information -- name, address, Social Security number, date of birth -- and you're done.
- Move your money. After approval, initiate a transfer from your existing account. Funds typically settle within a few business days.
Once it's set up, consider routing any direct deposits or regular transfers straight to the new account. You won't need to think about it again -- the interest just accumulates.
The interest you're missing out on
The math on compounding interest is easier to grasp when you see it laid out. At 4.00% APY, here's how an HYSA balance grows without any additional contributions:
|Starting Balance
|After 1 Year
|After 5 Years
|After 10 Years
|After 20 Years
|$1,000
|$1,040
|$1,217
|$1,480
|$2,191
|$5,000
|$5,204
|$6,105
|$7,454
|$11,113
|$10,000
|$10,407
|$12,210
|$14,908
|$22,226
|$20,000
|$20,815
|$24,420
|$29,817
|$44,452
The national average rate of 0.38% produces a fraction of these outcomes -- a $20,000 balance earns less than $80 in a year at that rate. At 4.00% APY, the same balance earns over $800. Choosing a top HYSA can mean up to 13X more interest on money you were already planning to keep in savings.
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Sources
FAQs
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Many online banks that offer high-yield savings accounts have no minimum deposit requirement. You can often open the account with as little as $1. However, some banks do require a minimum balance to open an account or earn the advertised APY, so check the fine print.
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Most online banks let you open a high-yield savings account in 10-15 minutes from your computer or phone. You'll need basic info like your Social Security number, address, and bank account details for linking transfers. Your account is usually active the same day, though transfers between banks can take a business day or two.
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No. High-yield savings account rates are variable, meaning banks can change them at any time.
The good news is that rates are most likely to move when the Fed makes changes -- like the rate hike announced last month. The bad news is your rate isn't guaranteed. That's why it's smart to open an account while rates are strong -- and why you shouldn't delay if you're considering making a move.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresThe Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axos Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.