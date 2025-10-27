Today's Best High-Yield Savings Account Rates: Oct. 27, 2025
As October comes to a close, savers are still locking in strong returns. Many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are offering between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- far higher than what you'll find at most traditional banks.
But this streak of high rates may not last much longer. The Fed meets later this week, and another rate cut could send APYs drifting lower in the days ahead.
If you've been thinking about opening an HYSA, now's the moment to act while the top offers are still around. Here are today's best high-yield savings account rates.
- Varo Savings -- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after)
- AdelFi Money Market Savings -- up to 5.00% APY ($25 min. to open. Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.25% APY for $5K-$10K. Promo code required)
- Fitness Bank Ultra Savings -- 4.75% APY ($100 min. to open. Other terms apply)
- Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance)
- Axos ONE® -- up to 4.51% APY (Receive at least $1,500 in total monthly qualifying direct deposits and maintain an average daily balance of more than $1,500)
- Presidential Bank Advantage Savings -- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open. Other terms apply)
Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of Oct. 26, 2025.
Featured HYSA pick:
While many banks are lowering their account APYs, Axos Bank recently made a rare move to increase the rate on its Axos ONE® savings and checking bundle. Right now, earn up to 4.51% on your savings when you meet account requirements. Growing your savings balance has never been easier. Check out our full review to learn more, or click below to open an account now.
Axos ONE®
- Earn a competitive APY on checking and savings
- Pay no monthly maintenance or account fees
- No cap on how much you can save
- Access to fee-free ATM network
- Extra conditions required to earn the advertised rate
- No physical branches for in-person help
The Axos ONE® bundle makes your money work overtime – all under one roof. Meet the direct deposit and balance requirements, and you’ll earn up to 4.51% APY on savings and up to 0.51% APY on checking, some of the highest rates we’ve seen lately. There are no physical branches, but you can still access cash easily through a network of over 95,000 fee-free ATMs. It’s a simple, high-reward setup that actually pays off.
The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is accurate as of 10/01/2025. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Checking is variable and is set at our discretion. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Savings is variable and is set at our discretion. Axos ONE® Savings is a tiered variable rate account. Axos ONE® Checking is a non-tiered variable rate account. Interest rates may change as often as daily without prior notice. Fees may reduce earnings.
Promotional terms and conditions are subject to change or removal without notice. Incentive may be taxable and reported on IRS Form 1099-MISC. Consult your tax advisor. After the accounts are opened, the amount of incentive earned will depend on meeting the additional requirements outlined below.
The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a base rate of 0.00% APY. The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a base rate of up to 1.00% APY. Axos ONE® accounts are eligible to receive a promotional APY for each statement cycle where the promotional criteria are met during the Qualification Period. To receive the promotional APY on both Axos ONE® Checking and Axos ONE® Savings, the Axos ONE® Checking account must meet both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 below during the Qualification Period:
Option 1
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying direct deposits of at least $1,500 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $1,500.
Option 2
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying deposits of at least $5,000 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $5,000.
If both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 above are met during the Qualification Period:
- The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a promotional rate of 0.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
- The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a promotional rate of up to 4.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
The Qualification Period begins on the first business day of the month and runs through the 25th of the month. If the 25th of the month is followed by a non-business day, the average daily balance will be calculated including the following non-business day(s). Any qualifying deposits or qualifying direct deposits received after the 25th of the month will count toward the next Qualification Period. The Qualification Period for new accounts will begin on the day the account is approved. New accounts opened on or after the 25th of the month will be eligible to earn the promotional APY starting in the following month.
A direct deposit is an electronic deposit of your paycheck or government benefits, such as Social Security, Disability, etc. International paychecks, international government benefits, other deposits (i.e., online banking transfers, ATM and mobile check deposits, etc.), or person-to-person payments are not considered a direct deposit.
Qualifying deposits only include deposits from the following eligible sources: (i) ACH transfers from external accounts, (ii) inbound wire transfers from external accounts, (iii) check deposits. Qualifying deposits do not include: (i) transfers internal to the bank (i.e., transfers between an account holder’s Checking and/or Savings account), (ii) interest payments, (iii) promotional bonuses, (iv) credits, reversals, and refunds.
Both accounts must be in an open and active status on the 25th of the month and on the date the interest is paid to receive the promotional APY for that statement cycle. If either account closes during the Qualification Period, neither account will be eligible to earn the promotional APY for that statement cycle. Account transactions may take one or more business days from the transaction date to post to the account.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025
|Product
|APY
|Min. to Earn
|
SoFi Checking and Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
up to 4.50%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn
$0
|
up to 4.50%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
|
$0
|
CIT Platinum Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
3.85%Rate info 3.85% APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.25% APY
Min. to earn
$5,000
|
3.85%Rate info 3.85% APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.25% APY
|
$5,000
|
Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
Member FDIC.
APY
4.10%Rate info The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 30, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Min. to earn
$500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
|
4.10%Rate info The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 30, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
|
$500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
|
Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. *APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of September 23, 2025: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.85% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of September 15, 2025.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 30, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Why a high-yield savings account still makes sense
Even after last month's Fed rate cut, plenty of high-yield savings accounts are still paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- levels we haven't seen in years. That's a big step up from the near-zero rates still offered by most brick-and-mortar banks.
But it's not just about the higher yield. HYSAs are FDIC-insured up to $250,000 and give you easy access to your cash whenever you need it. That combination of safety, flexibility, and solid returns makes them a great home for both short-term savings and emergency funds.
One word of caution: rates can move quickly. The Fed meets again this week, and another cut could send rates lower. If you want to capture today's stronger returns, it's smart to act while they're still available.
How to open an HYSA in just 3 steps
Starting a high-yield savings account is simple -- and you can do it from your phone or laptop in minutes.
- Compare your options. Look for accounts with a top-tier APY, no monthly fees, and simple terms. If the same bank offers checking, that can make transfers even smoother.
- Complete the application. Most banks let you open an account directly on their website. You'll need a few basics, like your address, date of birth, and Social Security number.
- Transfer your funds. Once approved, move money in from your checking or another savings account. Transfers usually settle within a few business days.
Once the funds land, you'll start earning interest automatically. Just remember to update any recurring deposits or payments so they link to your new account.
How much could your savings grow?
Even at 4.00% APY, your balance can build faster than you might expect. Here's what your savings could become over time -- with no extra contributions:
|Starting Balance
|Balance After 1 Year
|Balance After 5 Years
|Balance After 10 Years
|Balance After 20 Years
|$5,000
|$5,204
|$6,105
|$7,454
|$11,113
|$10,000
|$10,407
|$12,210
|$14,908
|$22,226
|$20,000
|$20,815
|$24,420
|$29,817
|$44,452
That's the quiet power of compounding -- your money earning interest on interest, all while staying completely safe and accessible.
If your savings are still sitting in a low-rate account, you're leaving potential earnings on the table. Opening one of today's best high-yield savings accounts can help your money work up to 10 times harder -- without any extra effort on your part.
FAQs
Yes. Accounts from FDIC-insured banks (and NCUA-insured credit unions) protect your deposits up to $250,000 per person, per institution. That means your money stays secure even if the bank runs into trouble.
Rates can move anytime, especially when the Federal Reserve adjusts its benchmark rate. Some banks respond quickly, others more slowly. It's smart to check current APYs regularly and switch if another account starts paying more.
The Fed's rate cut last month didn't wipe out good savings opportunities -- many top HYSAs are still paying close to 5.00% APY. But with another Fed meeting around the corner next week and talk of more cuts ahead, rates could slide lower. Opening an account now lets you capture today's stronger yields while they're still around.
Our Research Expert