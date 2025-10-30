Get an APY up to 5.00% With the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts Today (Despite Yesterday's Fed Rate Cut): Oct. 30, 2025
The Fed announced another quarter-point rate cut yesterday, and while many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are still paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY, that may not last much longer.
After back-to-back cuts, banks are expected to start trimming yields in the weeks ahead. It's a clear signal that savings rates have likely peaked for this cycle -- and the slow slide may already be underway.
If you've been waiting to open a high-yield savings account, this could be your best window to grab one of today's top offers before APYs begin to drift lower.
- Varo Savings -- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after)
- AdelFi Money Market Savings -- up to 5.00% APY ($25 min. to open. Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.25% APY for $5K-$10K. Promo code required)
- Fitness Bank Ultra Savings -- 4.75% APY ($100 min. to open. Other terms apply)
- Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance)
- Axos ONE® -- up to 4.51% APY (Receive at least $1,500 in total monthly qualifying direct deposits and maintain an average daily balance of more than $1,500)
- Presidential Bank Advantage Savings -- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open. Other terms apply)
Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of Oct. 29, 2025.
Featured HYSA pick:
While many banks are lowering their account APYs, Axos Bank recently made a rare move to increase the rate on its Axos ONE® savings and checking bundle. Right now, earn up to 4.51% on your savings when you meet account requirements. Growing your savings balance has never been easier. Check out our full review to learn more, or click below to open an account now.
Axos ONE®
- Earn a competitive APY on checking and savings
- Pay no monthly maintenance or account fees
- No cap on how much you can save
- Access to fee-free ATM network
- Extra conditions required to earn the advertised rate
- No physical branches for in-person help
The Axos ONE® bundle makes your money work overtime – all under one roof. Meet the direct deposit and balance requirements, and you’ll earn up to 4.51% APY on savings and up to 0.51% APY on checking, some of the highest rates we’ve seen lately. There are no physical branches, but you can still access cash easily through a network of over 95,000 fee-free ATMs. It’s a simple, high-reward setup that actually pays off.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025
|Product
|APY
|Min. to Earn
|
CIT Platinum Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
3.85%Rate info 3.85% APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.25% APY
Min. to earn
$5,000
|
3.85%Rate info 3.85% APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.25% APY
|
$5,000
|
Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
Member FDIC.
APY
4.10%Rate info The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 30, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Min. to earn
$500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
|
4.10%Rate info The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 30, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
|
$500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
|
Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
|
Capital One 360 Performance Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
3.40%Rate info See Capital One website for most up-to-date rates. Advertised Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is variable and accurate as of Oct. 1, 2025. Rates are subject to change at any time before or after account opening.
Min. to earn
$0
|
3.40%Rate info See Capital One website for most up-to-date rates. Advertised Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is variable and accurate as of Oct. 1, 2025. Rates are subject to change at any time before or after account opening.
|
$0
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
Why an HYSA still makes sense after the Fed's cut
Even after yesterday's decision, top high-yield savings accounts continue to pay several times more than the near-zero rates at most big banks. That difference can mean hundreds of extra dollars a year -- with virtually no risk.
Your money stays protected with FDIC insurance up to $250,000 per depositor, and you can move it in or out whenever you need. That mix of safety, flexibility, and above-average returns makes an HYSA a great option for both short-term savings and emergency funds.
Just remember -- when the Fed cuts rates, banks usually follow. Acting now could help you lock in a better yield before the next round of rate drops.
How to open a high-yield savings account
It takes only a few minutes to get started. Here's what to do:
- Compare top offers. Focus on accounts with strong APYs, no monthly fees, and easy access to your cash. If the bank also offers checking, that can make transfers even smoother.
- Apply online. Most banks let you open an account right from their website. You'll just need basic details like your address, date of birth, and Social Security number.
- Add your funds. Once approved, transfer money from your checking or another savings account. Transfers typically take a few business days to clear.
That's it -- your money will start earning interest automatically. Just make sure to update any recurring deposits or payments so they connect to your new account.
How much could your savings grow?
Even a modest 4.00% APY can make a real difference over time. Here's how your balance could grow -- without adding another dollar:
|Starting Balance
|Balance After 1 Year
|Balance After 5 Years
|Balance After 10 Years
|Balance After 20 Years
|$5,000
|$5,204
|$6,105
|$7,454
|$11,113
|$10,000
|$10,407
|$12,210
|$14,908
|$22,226
|$20,000
|$20,815
|$24,420
|$29,817
|$44,452
That's the quiet strength of compounding -- your savings earning interest on top of interest, month after month.
Even smaller balances can grow steadily over time. Opening one of today's top high-yield savings accounts lets your money work harder -- and helps you stay ahead while rates are still competitive.
-
FAQs
-
Yes -- the Fed announced another quarter-point cut yesterday, continuing its effort to support economic growth. Savings APYs will likely edge lower in the coming weeks as banks adjust.
-
Absolutely. Even as rates start to dip, many top HYSAs still offer 4.00% to 5.00% APY -- far better than what you'd earn with a traditional savings account.
-
It's possible. If the Fed makes another cut later this year, APYs could continue trending down. That's why it can pay to open a high-yield account sooner rather than later.
