Best High-Yield Savings Accounts Today: Oct. 31, 2025 -- APYs up to 5.00%
The Fed's latest quarter-point rate cut this week is already shaping what comes next for savers. Many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are still offering between 4.00% and 5.00% APY, but those top-tier yields may not hold for long.
After two cuts in a row, banks are expected to begin easing rates in the weeks ahead -- a sign that the high point for savings returns may be behind us.
If you've been waiting to move your cash into a better-earning account, now's likely your best chance to grab a top rate before they start to slide.
- Varo Savings -- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after)
- AdelFi Money Market Savings -- up to 5.00% APY ($25 min. to open. Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.25% APY for $5K-$10K. Promo code required)
- Fitness Bank Ultra Savings -- 4.75% APY ($100 min. to open. Other terms apply)
- Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance)
- Axos ONE® -- up to 4.51% APY (Receive at least $1,500 in total monthly qualifying direct deposits and maintain an average daily balance of more than $1,500)
- Presidential Bank Advantage Savings -- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open. Other terms apply)
Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of Oct. 30, 2025.
Top HYSA pick:
While many banks are lowering their account APYs, Axos Bank recently made a rare move to increase the rate on its Axos ONE® savings and checking bundle. Right now, earn up to 4.51% on your savings when you meet account requirements. Growing your savings balance has never been easier. Check out our full review to learn more, or click below to open an account now.
Axos ONE®
- Earn a competitive APY on checking and savings
- Pay no monthly maintenance or account fees
- No cap on how much you can save
- Access to fee-free ATM network
- Extra conditions required to earn the advertised rate
- No physical branches for in-person help
The Axos ONE® bundle makes your money work overtime – all under one roof. Meet the direct deposit and balance requirements, and you’ll earn up to 4.51% APY on savings and up to 0.51% APY on checking, some of the highest rates we’ve seen lately. There are no physical branches, but you can still access cash easily through a network of over 95,000 fee-free ATMs. It’s a simple, high-reward setup that actually pays off.
The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is accurate as of 10/01/2025.
Promotional terms and conditions are subject to change or removal without notice. Incentive may be taxable and reported on IRS Form 1099-MISC. Consult your tax advisor. After the accounts are opened, the amount of incentive earned will depend on meeting the additional requirements outlined below.
The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a base rate of 0.00% APY. The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a base rate of up to 1.00% APY. Axos ONE® accounts are eligible to receive a promotional APY for each statement cycle where the promotional criteria are met during the Qualification Period. To receive the promotional APY on both Axos ONE® Checking and Axos ONE® Savings, the Axos ONE® Checking account must meet both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 below during the Qualification Period:
Option 1
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying direct deposits of at least $1,500 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $1,500.
Option 2
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying deposits of at least $5,000 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $5,000.
If both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 above are met during the Qualification Period:
- The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a promotional rate of 0.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
- The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a promotional rate of up to 4.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
The Qualification Period begins on the first business day of the month and runs through the 25th of the month. If the 25th of the month is followed by a non-business day, the average daily balance will be calculated including the following non-business day(s). Any qualifying deposits or qualifying direct deposits received after the 25th of the month will count toward the next Qualification Period. The Qualification Period for new accounts will begin on the day the account is approved. New accounts opened on or after the 25th of the month will be eligible to earn the promotional APY starting in the following month.
A direct deposit is an electronic deposit of your paycheck or government benefits, such as Social Security, Disability, etc. International paychecks, international government benefits, other deposits (i.e., online banking transfers, ATM and mobile check deposits, etc.), or person-to-person payments are not considered a direct deposit.
Qualifying deposits only include deposits from the following eligible sources: (i) ACH transfers from external accounts, (ii) inbound wire transfers from external accounts, (iii) check deposits. Qualifying deposits do not include: (i) transfers internal to the bank (i.e., transfers between an account holder’s Checking and/or Savings account), (ii) interest payments, (iii) promotional bonuses, (iv) credits, reversals, and refunds.
Both accounts must be in an open and active status on the 25th of the month and on the date the interest is paid to receive the promotional APY for that statement cycle. If either account closes during the Qualification Period, neither account will be eligible to earn the promotional APY for that statement cycle. Account transactions may take one or more business days from the transaction date to post to the account.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025
|Account
|APY
|Bonus
|Next Steps
|
4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
|
3.85%Rate info 3.85% APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.25% APY
Min. to earn: $5,000
|
Earn a bonus of up to $300 after a one-time deposit of $25,000+ This limited-time offer to qualify for a $225 cash bonus with a minimum deposit of $25,000 or a $300 bonus with a minimum deposit of $50,000 is available to New and Existing Customers who meet the Platinum Savings promotion criteria. The Promotion begins on September 23, 2025, and can end at any time without notice. Customers will receive a $225 or a $300 bonus provided that the program requirements are met. Click here to see promotion details and terms: https://www.cit.com/cit-bank/platinum-savings/PS2025
|
Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
4.40/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
|
4.10%Rate info The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 30, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Min. to earn: $500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
|
N/A
|
Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. *APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of September 23, 2025: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.85% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of September 15, 2025.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 30, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Accurate as of the time of publication. The national average rate referenced is from the FDIC’s published National Rates and Rate Caps for Savings deposit products, accurate as of October 20, 2025. See the FDIC website for more information.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
Why an HYSA still makes sense after the Fed's latest move
The Fed's rate cut earlier this week may have nudged borrowing costs lower -- but savings rates are still holding strong, at least for now. Many of the best high-yield savings accounts continue to offer between 4.00% and 5.00% APY, which is several times higher than what you'll find at most big banks.
That difference can add up fast. Earning a few extra percentage points in interest could mean hundreds of dollars more each year -- all while keeping your money safe. Every HYSA listed here is FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per depositor, and funds can be moved in or out whenever you need. That balance of security, access, and growth is what makes HYSAs so popular for both emergency funds and short-term goals.
The key is timing. When the Fed cuts rates, banks usually adjust soon after. Opening an account now could help you take advantage of one of today's top APYs before they start slipping.
Open a high-yield savings account in 3 simple steps
You can open an HYSA in just a few minutes -- no branch visit required. Here's how to get started:
- Compare accounts. Look for a top APY, no monthly fees, and flexible access to your funds. If the same bank offers checking, that can make transfers even easier.
- Apply online. Most banks let you open an account directly through their website. You'll just need basic details like your address, date of birth, and Social Security number.
- Move your money. Once approved, transfer funds from your checking or another savings account. Most deposits clear within a few business days.
After that, your balance begins earning automatically. Just remember to update any recurring deposits or payments so they connect to your new account.
See how much your savings could grow
Even at 4.00% APY, the difference in growth can be striking. Here's what your money could turn into over time -- without adding another dollar:
|Starting Balance
|Balance After 1 Year
|Balance After 5 Years
|Balance After 10 Years
|Balance After 20 Years
|$5,000
|$5,204
|$6,105
|$7,454
|$11,113
|$10,000
|$10,407
|$12,210
|$14,908
|$22,226
|$20,000
|$20,815
|$24,420
|$29,817
|$44,452
That's the quiet power of compounding -- earning interest on interest as your savings grow month after month.
Even a modest balance can grow meaningfully over time. Opening one of today's best high-yield savings accounts can help your money work up to 10 times harder than it would in a standard account -- no extra effort required.
-
FAQs
-
Absolutely. Even as rates start to dip, many top HYSAs still offer 4.00% to 5.00% APY -- far better than what you'd earn with a traditional savings account.
-
Yes. High-yield savings accounts at FDIC-insured banks (and NCUA-insured credit unions) protect your deposits up to $250,000 per person, per institution.
-
It's possible. If the Fed makes another cut later this year, APYs could continue trending down. That's why it can pay to open a high-yield account sooner rather than later.
Our Research Expert