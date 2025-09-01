Up to 5.00% APY: These Are the Best High-Yield Savings Account Rates Today, Sept. 1, 2025

Savers are in a strong position right now. Many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are paying 4.00% APY or more -- far above the tiny returns at most big banks. An HYSA works just like a regular savings account: safe, FDIC-insured, and easy to access. The difference is the payout, and even a small balance can grow much faster here than in a standard account. With the Fed meeting less than three weeks away and a rate cut expected, today's higher yields may not last. That makes now a good time to grab a top offer while they're still available. Here are the best high-yield savings account rates available today.

Varo Savings -- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after)

-- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after) Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance)

-- 4.60% APY (No min. balance) Elevault -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance. Balances over $250,000 do not earn interest)

-- 4.60% APY (No min. balance. Balances over $250,000 do not earn interest) Presidential Bank Advantage Savings -- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open, terms apply)

-- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open, terms apply) Axos ONE® -- up to 4.46% APY (Min. balance: $1,500) Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of August 31, 2025.

A standout offer: The NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin stands out with a 4.31% APY and only $1 necessary to get started. It's one of the few top-tier rates still widely available -- and with no monthly account fees, it's a smart move while rates remain high. Read our full review of the NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin to learn more and open an account today.

How we rate savings accounts At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale (1 = poor, 5 = best). We evaluate all savings accounts across four main criteria: annual percentage yield (APY), brand and reputation, fees and minimum requirements, and perks that really make a difference -- think ATM access, linked checking accounts, or even branch access. Our scores are weighted as: APY : 50%

: 50% Brand and reputation: 20%

20% Fees and minimums: 15%

Is now the right time to open a high-yield savings account? Right now, many of the best HYSAs are paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- far above inflation and much higher than the pennies most big banks still offer. They're safe, flexible, and easy to use. Your deposits (up to $250,000) are FDIC-insured, and you can transfer or withdraw funds whenever you need. Unlike CDs, you don't have to commit your cash for months or years, which makes an HYSA a smart option whether you're saving for a trip, an emergency fund, or something bigger down the road. The catch? These strong rates may not stick around. The Fed has kept interest rates steady so far this year, but many experts expect a cut at the September meeting -- now less than three weeks away. Some banks are already trimming APYs, so waiting could mean missing out on today's top offers.

Open a high-yield savings account in 3 easy steps It only takes a few minutes to open an HYSA. Here's what to do: Choose your account. Look for one with a high APY, no monthly fees, and terms you can meet without hassle. A bank that also offers checking accounts can make transfers between accounts fast and easy. Apply online. Most banks have a short application you can fill out on their website. You'll need some basic details, like your address and Social Security number. Transfer your funds. Once your account is open, move money over from your existing savings or checking. Bank-to-bank transfers usually take a few business days. That's all it takes to start earning more on your savings -- just don't forget to update any automatic deposits or withdrawals to your new account.

How much can your money earn in an HYSA? At 4.00% APY, your savings can build up surprisingly fast. The table below shows how much interest you could earn over time based on your starting balance.

Starting Balance 1 Year 5 Years 10 Years 20 Years $5,000 $204 $1,104 $2,457 $5,622 $10,000 $408 $2,208 $4,914 $11,244 $20,000 $816 $4,416 $9,828 $22,488 Data source: Author's calculations.

Even a smaller deposit can turn into thousands in interest if you let it sit and grow -- no extra contributions needed. Open one of the top HYSAs now, and your cash could start earning up to 10 times more interest than the average savings account.