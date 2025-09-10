Today's Best High-Yield Savings Account Rates: Sept. 10, 2025 -- Earn up to 5.00% APY

If you're saving money right now, you're in a great spot. Many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are still paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- far better than the tiny returns at most big banks. That kind of interest can make even a modest balance grow faster than you'd expect. The timing matters, too. The next Fed meeting concludes in exactly one week, and a rate cut is widely expected. Once that happens, today's higher yields could start to slip. If you want to take advantage of a strong return while it's still available, now's the time to act. Here are the best high-yield savings account rates you can get today.

Varo Savings -- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after)

-- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after) Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance)

-- 4.60% APY (No min. balance) Elevault -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance. Balances over $250,000 do not earn interest)

-- 4.60% APY (No min. balance. Balances over $250,000 do not earn interest) Presidential Bank Advantage Savings -- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open, terms apply)

-- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open, terms apply) Axos ONE® -- up to 4.46% APY (Min. balance: $1,500) Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of Sept. 9, 2025.

A standout pick: The NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin stands out with a 4.31% APY and only $1 necessary to get started. It's one of the few top-tier rates still widely available -- and with no monthly account fees, it's a smart move while rates remain high. Read our full review of the NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin to learn more and open an account today.

Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025 Product APY Min. to Earn SoFi Checking and Savings Member FDIC. APY up to 4.50% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Min. to earn $0 Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings On SoFi's Secure Website. Member FDIC. up to 4.50% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. $0 Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings On SoFi's Secure Website. NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin Member FDIC. APY 4.31% Min. to earn $1 Open Account for NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin On Raisin's Secure Website. Member FDIC. 4.31% $1 Open Account for NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin On Raisin's Secure Website. Discover® Online Savings Member FDIC. APY 3.50% Min. to earn $0 Open Account for Discover® Online Savings On Discover Bank's Secure Website. Member FDIC. 3.50% $0 Open Account for Discover® Online Savings On Discover Bank's Secure Website. Disclaimers To qualify for Bonus: Apply for your first Discover Online Savings Account, enter Offer Code TMF325 at application, deposit into your Account a total of at least $15,000 to earn a $150 Bonus or deposit a total of at least $25,000 to earn a $200 Bonus. Qualifying deposit(s) may consist of multiple deposits and must post to Account within 45 days of account open date. Maximum bonus eligibility is $200. What to know: Offer not valid for existing or prior Discover savings customers. Eligibility is based on primary account owner. Account must be open when bonus is credited. Bonus will be credited to the account within 60 days of qualifying for the bonus. Bonus is subject to tax reporting. Offer ends 09/11/2025, 11:59 PM ET. Offer may be modified or withdrawn without notice. Due to new customer funding limits, you may wish to initiate fund transfers at your other institution. For information on funding, see FAQs on Discover.com/Bank.

How we rate savings accounts At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale (1 = poor, 5 = best). We evaluate all savings accounts across four main criteria: annual percentage yield (APY), brand and reputation, fees and minimum requirements, and perks that really make a difference -- think ATM access, linked checking accounts, or even branch access. Our scores are weighted as: APY : 50%

: 50% Brand and reputation: 20%

20% Fees and minimums: 15%

15% Other perks: 15% Our aim is to maintain a balanced list featuring top-scoring products from reputable brands offering competitive APYs and standout features. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts. How we rate savings accounts At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale (1 = poor, 5 = best). We evaluate all savings accounts across four main criteria: annual percentage yield (APY), brand and reputation, fees and minimum requirements, and perks that really make a difference -- think ATM access, linked checking accounts, or even branch access. Our scores are weighted as: APY : 50%

: 50% Brand and reputation: 20%

20% Fees and minimums: 15%

15% Other perks: 15% Our aim is to maintain a balanced list featuring top-scoring products from reputable brands offering competitive APYs and standout features. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.

Unlock today's strongest rates -- and tomorrow's, too We track savings accounts with standout APYs, fewer fees, and better terms. Join 35,000+ readers getting weekly roundups of top rates and smarter ways to grow their money. Sign Up By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions

Is now the right time to open a high-yield savings account? At the moment, top HYSAs are paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- well above inflation and miles better than the tiny interest most big banks still pay. They're also safe and easy to use. Deposits up to $250,000 are FDIC-insured, and you can move or withdraw money whenever you need. Since there's no lockup period, an HYSA works for both short-term savings and an emergency fund. The catch is that these high rates likely won't last much longer. The Fed's next meeting is right around the corner, on Sept. 16–17, and many experts think a rate cut is likely. Some banks are already trimming APYs, so waiting could mean missing out on the best offers available today.

Open an HYSA in just 3 simple steps Getting started with a high-yield savings account is quick and easy. Here's how: Choose the best account for you. Look for a high APY, no monthly fees, and terms you can comfortably meet. A bank that also offers checking accounts can make transferring money back and forth much smoother. Complete the application. Most banks let you open an account right on their website. You'll just need basic info like your address and Social Security number. Add your funds. Once approved, move money from your checking or savings into your new high-yield savings account. Transfers between banks can take a few business days to process. That's all it takes to start earning more on your savings. Just make sure to update any direct deposits or bill payments so they point to your new account.

How much interest can a high-yield savings account earn? A 4.00% APY can make a big difference over time. Here's what your savings could grow into at different starting balances:

Starting Balance 1 Year 5 Years 10 Years 20 Years $5,000 $204 $1,104 $2,457 $5,622 $10,000 $408 $2,208 $4,914 $11,244 $20,000 $816 $4,416 $9,828 $22,488 Data source: Author's calculations.

As the years add up, even a small deposit can turn into thousands in interest -- and that's without adding another dime. Every day you wait is a day your money could be earning more. Open one of the top HYSAs now and watch your savings work up to 10 times harder than they would in a regular account.