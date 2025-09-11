Best High-Yield Savings Account Rates Today: Sept. 11, 2025 -- Up to 5.00% APY
Right now, savers are still getting some of the best deals we've seen in years. Many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- a big jump from the near-zero rates most big banks continue to offer. Even a smaller balance can add up quickly at those levels.
The clock is ticking, though. The Fed meets in less than a week, and a rate cut is expected. If that happens, these elevated yields may not last much longer.
Now's a smart time to take advantage before rates dip. Here are today's best high-yield savings account offers.
- Varo Savings -- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after)
- Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance)
- Elevault -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance. Balances over $250,000 do not earn interest)
- Presidential Bank Advantage Savings -- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open, terms apply)
- Axos ONE® -- up to 4.46% APY (Min. balance: $1,500)
Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of Sept. 10, 2025.
Featured pick: The NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin stands out with a 4.31% APY and only $1 necessary to get started. It's one of the few top-tier rates still widely available -- and with no monthly account fees, it's a smart move while rates remain high. Read our full review of the NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin to learn more and open an account today.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025
|Product
|APY
|Min. to Earn
|
SoFi Checking and Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
up to 4.50%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn
$0
|
up to 4.50%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
|
$0
|
NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin
Member FDIC.
APY
4.31%
Min. to earn
$1
|
4.31%
|
$1
|
Discover® Online Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
3.50%
Min. to earn
$0
|
3.50%
|
$0
To qualify for Bonus: Apply for your first Discover Online Savings Account, enter Offer Code TMF325 at application, deposit into your Account a total of at least $15,000 to earn a $150 Bonus or deposit a total of at least $25,000 to earn a $200 Bonus. Qualifying deposit(s) may consist of multiple deposits and must post to Account within 45 days of account open date. Maximum bonus eligibility is $200.
What to know: Offer not valid for existing or prior Discover savings customers. Eligibility is based on primary account owner. Account must be open when bonus is credited. Bonus will be credited to the account within 60 days of qualifying for the bonus. Bonus is subject to tax reporting. Offer ends 09/11/2025, 11:59 PM ET. Offer may be modified or withdrawn without notice. Due to new customer funding limits, you may wish to initiate fund transfers at your other institution. For information on funding, see FAQs on Discover.com/Bank.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale (1 = poor, 5 = best). We evaluate all savings accounts across four main criteria: annual percentage yield (APY), brand and reputation, fees and minimum requirements, and perks that really make a difference -- think ATM access, linked checking accounts, or even branch access.
Our scores are weighted as:
- APY: 50%
- Brand and reputation: 20%
- Fees and minimums: 15%
- Other perks: 15%
Our aim is to maintain a balanced list featuring top-scoring products from reputable brands offering competitive APYs and standout features. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale (1 = poor, 5 = best). We evaluate all savings accounts across four main criteria: annual percentage yield (APY), brand and reputation, fees and minimum requirements, and perks that really make a difference -- think ATM access, linked checking accounts, or even branch access.
Our scores are weighted as:
- APY: 50%
- Brand and reputation: 20%
- Fees and minimums: 15%
- Other perks: 15%
Our aim is to maintain a balanced list featuring top-scoring products from reputable brands offering competitive APYs and standout features. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
Should you open a high-yield savings account now?
Many of the best HYSAs are still paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY now -- well above inflation and far better than the tiny yields most big banks offer.
They're also safe and flexible. Deposits up to $250,000 are FDIC-insured, and you can transfer or withdraw money whenever you like. With no lockup period, an HYSA is a smart place for an emergency fund or short-term savings you still want to keep accessible.
The catch? These strong returns are likely on their way out. The Fed's next meeting on Sept. 16-17 is just around the corner, and many experts expect a rate cut. Some banks have already started lowering APYs, so waiting could mean missing out on today's best savings rates.
3 quick steps to open an HYSA
You can open a high-yield savings account in just a few minutes. Here's how:
- Pick the right account. Search for one with a strong APY, no monthly fees, and requirements you can easily meet. If possible, choose a bank that also offers a checking account so you can link the two for quick transfers.
- Apply online. Most banks let you open an account online. You'll just need a few basics, like your address and Social Security number.
- Move your money. Log in to your new account and transfer funds from your old savings or checking account. Transfers between banks usually take a few business days.
And that's it -- you're ready to start earning more interest. Just remember to update any automatic deposits or bill payments to your new account.
How much can you earn in a high-yield savings account?
Your savings can grow faster than you might think. Here's how much interest you'd earn over time with an HYSA paying 4.00% APY, depending on your starting balance.
|Starting Balance
|1 Year
|5 Years
|10 Years
|20 Years
|$5,000
|$204
|$1,104
|$2,457
|$5,622
|$10,000
|$408
|$2,208
|$4,914
|$11,244
|$20,000
|$816
|$4,416
|$9,828
|$22,488
Given enough time, even a modest balance can bring in thousands in interest -- and that's without adding another dollar.
The sooner you open an HYSA, the sooner your money starts working harder, often earning 10 times the interest of a typical savings account. So don't wait -- open a high-yield savings account today.
-
Sources
FAQs
-
Yes, the interest rate on a high-yield savings account is variable, which means it can go up or down at any time. Rates often follow changes in the federal funds rate, so they may increase during rising rate environments and decrease when rates fall.
-
Yes, high-yield savings accounts are safe as long as they're offered by an FDIC-insured bank or NCUA-insured credit union. Your deposits are protected up to $250,000 per person, per institution, in case the bank or credit union fails.
-
Today's still-high rates will help your savings grow faster than inflation. But rates could drop as soon as later this month, so taking advantage of a top rate now could mean more earnings in the meantime.
Our Research Expert