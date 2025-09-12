Up to 5.00% APY: These Are the Best High-Yield Savings Account Rates Today, Sept. 12, 2025
September is turning out to be a strong month for savers -- so far. Top high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are offering between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- well above the rates you'll find at most big banks. That kind of return means your money isn't just sitting idle, it's actually working for you.
But time may be running short. The Fed meets in less than a week, and a rate cut is widely expected. If that happens, today's higher yields could start to slip.
That means now might be one of your last chances to snag a strong APY while they're still available. Here are the best high-yield savings account rates you can get today.
- Varo Savings -- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after)
- Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance)
- Elevault -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance. Balances over $250,000 do not earn interest)
- Presidential Bank Advantage Savings -- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open, terms apply)
- Axos ONE® -- up to 4.46% APY (Min. balance: $1,500)
Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of Sept. 11, 2025.
Featured pick: The NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin stands out with a 4.31% APY and only $1 necessary to get started. It's one of the few top-tier rates still widely available -- and with no monthly account fees, it's a smart move while rates remain high. Read our full review of the NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin to learn more and open an account today.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025
|Product
|APY
|Min. to Earn
|
SoFi Checking and Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
up to 4.50%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn
$0
|
up to 4.50%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
|
$0
|
NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin
Member FDIC.
APY
4.31%
Min. to earn
$1
|
4.31%
|
$1
|
Discover® Online Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
3.50%
Min. to earn
$0
|
3.50%
|
$0
To qualify for Bonus: Apply for your first Discover Online Savings Account, enter Offer Code TMF325 at application, deposit into your Account a total of at least $15,000 to earn a $150 Bonus or deposit a total of at least $25,000 to earn a $200 Bonus. Qualifying deposit(s) may consist of multiple deposits and must post to Account within 45 days of account open date. Maximum bonus eligibility is $200.
What to know: Offer not valid for existing or prior Discover savings customers. Eligibility is based on primary account owner. Account must be open when bonus is credited. Bonus will be credited to the account within 60 days of qualifying for the bonus. Bonus is subject to tax reporting. Offer ends 09/11/2025, 11:59 PM ET. Offer may be modified or withdrawn without notice. Due to new customer funding limits, you may wish to initiate fund transfers at your other institution. For information on funding, see FAQs on Discover.com/Bank.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
Is now a good time to open an HYSA
At the moment, top HYSAs are still paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- well above inflation and far better than the tiny returns most big banks offer.
They're also safe and flexible. Deposits up to $250,000 are FDIC-insured, and you can move or withdraw funds anytime. With no lockup period, an HYSA is a smart spot for an emergency fund or short-term savings you may need quick access to.
The catch is that today's strong rates may not last. The Fed's next meeting on Sept. 16–17 is coming up fast, and most experts expect a rate cut. Some banks have already trimmed APYs, which means waiting could cost you access to the best savings offers available now.
Open a high-yield savings account in 3 easy steps
It only takes a few minutes to open an HYSA. Here's what to do:
- Choose your account. Look for one with a high APY, no monthly fees, and terms you can meet without hassle. A bank that also offers checking accounts can make transfers between accounts fast and easy.
- Apply online. Most banks have a short application you can fill out on their website. You'll need some basic details, like your address and Social Security number.
- Transfer your funds. Once your account is open, move money over from your existing savings or checking. Bank-to-bank transfers usually take a few business days.
That's all it takes to start earning more on your savings -- just don't forget to update any automatic deposits or withdrawals to your new account.
How much can your money earn in an HYSA?
At 4.00% APY, your savings can build up surprisingly fast. The table below shows how much interest you could earn over time based on your starting balance.
|Starting Balance
|1 Year
|5 Years
|10 Years
|20 Years
|$5,000
|$204
|$1,104
|$2,457
|$5,622
|$10,000
|$408
|$2,208
|$4,914
|$11,244
|$20,000
|$816
|$4,416
|$9,828
|$22,488
Even a smaller deposit can turn into thousands in interest if you let it sit and grow -- no extra contributions needed.
Open one of the top HYSAs now, and your cash could start earning up to 10 times more interest than the average savings account.
FAQs
-
Yes, high-yield savings accounts are safe as long as they're offered by an FDIC-insured bank or NCUA-insured credit union. Your deposits are protected up to $250,000 per person, per institution, in case the bank or credit union fails.
-
Today's still-high rates will help your savings grow faster than inflation. But rates could drop as soon as later this month, so taking advantage of a top rate now could mean more earnings in the meantime.
-
Yes, the interest rate on a high-yield savings account is variable, which means it can go up or down at any time. Rates often follow changes in the federal funds rate, so they may increase during rising rate environments and decrease when rates fall.
Our Research Expert