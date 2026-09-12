Top High-Yield Savings Accounts Available Today, Sept. 12, 2026: Get up to 4.50% APY

New customers only. Earn a cash bonus (the "Base Bonus") when you deposit and maintain funds with partner banks on the Raisin platform. Customers will receive a Base Bonus of $40 for depositing between $10,000 and $24,999; $100 for depositing between $25,000 and $49,999; $200 for depositing between $50,000 and $99,999; $425 for depositing between $100,000 and $199,999; and $900 for depositing $200,000 or more.

Multi-Product Boost: Customers eligible for the Base Bonus may earn an additional bonus by opening a product in a second product category. To qualify, customers must deposit at least $1,000 into the secondary product category within 14 days of their initial deposit and maintain balances over $1,000 in both categories through 90 days from the initial deposit date.

For the purposes of this promotion, High-Yield Certificates of Deposit constitute one product category; No-Penalty CDs and Callable CDs constitute a second product category; and Savings Accounts (including Money Market Deposit Accounts, High-Yield Savings Accounts, and Rate Lock Savings Accounts) constitute a third product category. Multi-Product Boost eligibility is determined by your Base Bonus tier: customers depositing between $10,000–$24,999 receive an additional $10; $25,000–$49,999 receive an additional $25; $50,000–$99,999 receive an additional $50; $100,000–$199,999 receive an additional $75; and $200,000 or more receive an additional $100.

Customers are eligible to earn the Recurring Deposit Bonus associated with their Base Bonus tier or any lower Recurring Deposit Bonus tier. For example, a customer with an initial deposit of $200,000 (qualifying for the highest Base Bonus tier) whose aggregate recurring deposits total $500, is eligible for the lower tier and will receive the $50 Recurring Deposit Bonus. However, setting up a recurring deposit greater than your Base Bonus tier's required threshold will not qualify you for a higher Recurring Deposit Bonus.

The Multi-Product Boost is optional and paid in addition to the Base Bonus. To qualify for the Base Bonus and Multi-Product Boost, your first deposit must be initiated between September 1, 2026, and September 30, 2026, by 11:59 PM ET, and the promo code STACK must be entered at the time of sign-up. Only funds deposited within 14 days of the initial deposit date and maintained with partner banks on the Raisin platform for 90 days of the initial deposit date will be eligible for the Base Bonus and Multi-Product Boost. Bonus cash will be credited directly to your Cash Account within 30 days of meeting all qualifying terms. This offer is available to new customers only, is non-transferable, and may not be combined with any other bonus offers. Raisin may modify or end this offer at any time and may withhold or revoke bonuses in cases of fraud, abuse, or violation of these terms or Raisin’s Terms of Service.