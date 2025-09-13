Today's Best High-Yield Savings Account Rates: Sept. 13, 2025 -- Earn up to 5.00% APY
Many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are still paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY now -- far better than the low returns most big banks continue to offer. At those levels, even a small balance can grow a lot faster.
The timing, though, is important. The Fed meets in just a few days, and a rate cut is expected. Once that happens, today's elevated yields may not stick around for long.
If you've been waiting to open an HYSA, now could be one of the last chances to take advantage of a strong rate. Here are the best high-yield savings account offers available today.
- Varo Savings -- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after)
- Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance)
- Elevault -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance. Balances over $250,000 do not earn interest)
- Presidential Bank Advantage Savings -- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open, terms apply)
- Axos ONE® -- up to 4.46% APY (Min. balance: $1,500)
Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of Sept. 12, 2025.
Featured pick: The NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin stands out with a 4.31% APY and only $1 necessary to get started. It's one of the few top-tier rates still widely available -- and with no monthly account fees, it's a smart move while rates remain high. Read our full review of the NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin to learn more and open an account today.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025
|Product
|APY
|Min. to Earn
|
SoFi Checking and Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
up to 4.50%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn
$0
|
up to 4.50%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
|
$0
|
NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin
Member FDIC.
APY
4.31%
Min. to earn
$1
|
4.31%
|
$1
|
Discover® Online Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
3.50%
Min. to earn
$0
|
3.50%
|
$0
To qualify for Bonus: Apply for your first Discover Online Savings Account, enter Offer Code TMF925 at application, deposit into your Account a total of at least $15,000 to earn a $150 Bonus or deposit a total of at least $25,000 to earn a $200 Bonus. Qualifying deposit(s) may consist of multiple deposits and must post to Account within 45 days of account open date. Maximum bonus eligibility is $200.
What to know: Offer not valid for existing or prior Discover savings customers. Eligibility is based on primary account owner. Account must be open when bonus is credited. Bonus will be credited to the account within 60 days of qualifying for the bonus. Bonus is subject to tax reporting. Offer ends 03/12/2026, 11:59 PM ET. Offer may be modified or withdrawn without notice. Due to new customer funding limits, you may wish to initiate fund transfers at your other institution. For information on funding, see FAQs on Discover.com/Bank.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
Should you open a high-yield savings account now?
Right now, many of the top HYSAs are paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY.
These accounts are safe and flexible. Deposits up to $250,000 are FDIC-insured, and you can move or withdraw money whenever you need. Unlike a CD with a locked-in term, an HYSA works well for an emergency fund or short-term savings you still want easy access to.
The catch? These high rates may be on their way out The Fed's next meeting concludes on Sept. 17 -- just a few days away -- and at this point a rate cut is fully expected. Some banks have already started trimming APYs, so waiting could mean missing out on today's best offers.
How to open an HYSA in 3 simple steps
You can open a high-yield savings account in just a few minutes. Here's how:
- Find the account for you. Look for a high APY, no monthly fees, and no requirements that you can't meet (like a minimum balance). Also make sure the bank offers a checking account so you can link it to your savings and make instant transfers.
- Apply for an account on the bank's website. You'll need to provide some basic information, like your address and Social Security number.
- Transfer your money. Log into your new bank's website and transfer money from your old savings account into your new one. Transfers between different banks typically take a few business days.
That's all it takes to open an HYSA and start earning a high APY. Note: You may also need to redirect any automatic deposits or withdrawals to your new account.
How much can your savings earn in an HYSA?
At 4.00% APY, savings can snowball over time. Whether you start small or deposit more upfront, the growth adds up quickly.
|Starting Balance
|1 Year
|5 Years
|10 Years
|20 Years
|$5,000
|$204
|$1,104
|$2,457
|$5,622
|$10,000
|$408
|$2,208
|$4,914
|$11,244
|$20,000
|$816
|$4,416
|$9,828
|$22,488
Leave the money alone, and even a modest balance can turn into thousands in interest -- without adding another cent.
Open one of the top HYSAs now so your cash can start working right away. The earlier you start, the more you stand to gain.
-
Sources
FAQs
-
Today's still-high rates will help your savings grow faster than inflation. But rates could drop as soon as later this month, so taking advantage of a top rate now could mean more earnings in the meantime.
-
Yes, the interest rate on a high-yield savings account is variable, which means it can go up or down at any time. Rates often follow changes in the federal funds rate, so they may increase during rising rate environments and decrease when rates fall.
-
Yes, high-yield savings accounts are safe as long as they're offered by an FDIC-insured bank or NCUA-insured credit union. Your deposits are protected up to $250,000 per person, per institution, in case the bank or credit union fails.
