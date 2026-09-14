Top High-Yield Savings Accounts Offering up to 4.50% APY Today, Sept. 14, 2026
The Fed meets tomorrow and Wednesday, Sept. 15-16. Rates might hold, or we might see a hike after months of stability.
One thing's for certain: high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) give you relative certainty in an uncertain market. And right now, top rates are still up to 4.50% APY.
Make your move before the Fed decides anything.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2026
|Account
|APY
|Bonus
|Next Steps
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
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up to 4.00%Rate info Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.90% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#4. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn: $0
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Earn $50 or $400 and +0.90% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.90% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#4. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
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4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly depositsRate info *LevelUp Rate of 4.00% APY applied to full balance with $250+ in deposits in Evaluation Period. Otherwise, accounts earn Standard Rate of 3.00% APY. LevelUp Rate applies to first two statement cycles. Rates variable & subject to change at any time. See terms: https://www.happen.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs
Min. to earn:
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N/A
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
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up to 4.10%*Rate info 4.10%* APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.60%* APY
Min. to earn: $5,000
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Earn up to 4.10% APY with promo code CITBoost
With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates -- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of July 1, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends October 31, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6- month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
CIT General Disclosure
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
Best high-yield savings rates today, Sept. 14, 2026
|Bank Account
|APY
|Requirements
|Go2bank
|up to 4.50%
|On savings vault balances up to $5,000 when your checking account is active and in good standing.
|Elevault
|4.34%
|No min. balance.
|Axos ONE®
|up to 4.21%
|Receive at least $1,500 in total monthly qualifying direct deposits and maintain an average daily balance of at least $1,500
|Newtek Personal High Yield Savings
|4.20%
|$100 min. deposit required to open. No min. balance requirement.
|CNB Bank from Raisin
|4.17%
|Rate guaranteed for 60 days from funds posting. $1 min. deposit. Eligibility rules apply.
|NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin
|4.15%
|Rate guaranteed for 90 days from funds posting. $1 min. deposit. Eligibility rules apply.
Featured HYSA:
Right now, with the NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin, earn 4.15% APY for a limited time. New Raisin users get a 90-day rate lock, guaranteed. Growing your savings balance has never been easier.
NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin
= Best
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- High APY
- No monthly service fee
- Unlimited ACH transfers
- FDIC insured
- Deposits and withdrawals can only be conducted via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account (limited to one linked external account)
- No checking account offered through Raisin
- No branch access; online only
Earn a 4.15% APY with a High-Yield Savings Account from NexBank (Member FDIC), powered by Raisin. NexBank has been a trusted institution in Texas for over 100 years. If maximizing yield is your priority and you don't need branch access, it's a solid pick.
New customers only. Earn a cash bonus (the "Base Bonus") when you deposit and maintain funds with partner banks on the Raisin platform. Customers will receive a Base Bonus of $40 for depositing between $10,000 and $24,999; $100 for depositing between $25,000 and $49,999; $200 for depositing between $50,000 and $99,999; $425 for depositing between $100,000 and $199,999; and $900 for depositing $200,000 or more.
Multi-Product Boost: Customers eligible for the Base Bonus may earn an additional bonus by opening a product in a second product category. To qualify, customers must deposit at least $1,000 into the secondary product category within 14 days of their initial deposit and maintain balances over $1,000 in both categories through 90 days from the initial deposit date.
For the purposes of this promotion, High-Yield Certificates of Deposit constitute one product category; No-Penalty CDs and Callable CDs constitute a second product category; and Savings Accounts (including Money Market Deposit Accounts, High-Yield Savings Accounts, and Rate Lock Savings Accounts) constitute a third product category. Multi-Product Boost eligibility is determined by your Base Bonus tier: customers depositing between $10,000–$24,999 receive an additional $10; $25,000–$49,999 receive an additional $25; $50,000–$99,999 receive an additional $50; $100,000–$199,999 receive an additional $75; and $200,000 or more receive an additional $100.
Customers are eligible to earn the Recurring Deposit Bonus associated with their Base Bonus tier or any lower Recurring Deposit Bonus tier. For example, a customer with an initial deposit of $200,000 (qualifying for the highest Base Bonus tier) whose aggregate recurring deposits total $500, is eligible for the lower tier and will receive the $50 Recurring Deposit Bonus. However, setting up a recurring deposit greater than your Base Bonus tier's required threshold will not qualify you for a higher Recurring Deposit Bonus.
The Multi-Product Boost is optional and paid in addition to the Base Bonus. To qualify for the Base Bonus and Multi-Product Boost, your first deposit must be initiated between September 1, 2026, and September 30, 2026, by 11:59 PM ET, and the promo code STACK must be entered at the time of sign-up. Only funds deposited within 14 days of the initial deposit date and maintained with partner banks on the Raisin platform for 90 days of the initial deposit date will be eligible for the Base Bonus and Multi-Product Boost. Bonus cash will be credited directly to your Cash Account within 30 days of meeting all qualifying terms. This offer is available to new customers only, is non-transferable, and may not be combined with any other bonus offers. Raisin may modify or end this offer at any time and may withhold or revoke bonuses in cases of fraud, abuse, or violation of these terms or Raisin’s Terms of Service.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
Start earning more on your cash
Timing the savings rate environment is harder than it sounds. Plenty of savers have held off on opening an HYSA expecting rates to improve further -- only to watch the Fed cut rates during the second half of 2025 and see the opportunity shrink.
The environment today is still genuinely good. Top accounts are paying up to 4.50% APY, multiple times higher than the 0.38% national average. Whether that persists through the rest of 2026 depends on decisions the Fed hasn't made yet, starting with the one later this week.
What isn't uncertain: every month your money sits in a low-yield account or hidden away in a coffee can is a month of potential earnings you can't recover. These accounts are FDIC-insured up to $250,000, carry no investment risk, and keep your cash available whenever you need it. There's no meaningful downside to switching -- only the upside you've been leaving behind.
How to open a high-yield savings account
Opening an HYSA online is a fairly simple process, and most banks have streamlined it. Here's what you'll do:
- Review your options. The table above shows today's top rates and basic requirements side by side. Pay attention to minimum balance thresholds -- some accounts require $5,000 or more to unlock the highest APY tier.
- Apply. Fill out a short online form with your personal details: name, address, date of birth, Social Security number. Most banks approve applications within minutes.
- Fund the account. Link a checking or existing savings account and transfer your opening deposit. Funds generally arrive within one to three business days, and you'll start earning interest from the day the deposit clears.
Once the account is active, you're all set.
Turn patience into profit with compound interest
The appeal of compound interest is that it works without any action on your part. At 4.00% APY, interest accrues daily on your balance, gets credited monthly, and then begins earning interest itself. The result over time:
|Starting Balance
|After 1 Year
|After 5 Years
|After 10 Years
|After 20 Years
|$1,000
|$1,040
|$1,217
|$1,480
|$2,191
|$5,000
|$5,204
|$6,105
|$7,454
|$11,113
|$10,000
|$10,407
|$12,210
|$14,908
|$22,226
|$20,000
|$20,815
|$24,420
|$29,817
|$44,452
The national average rate of 0.38% produces a fraction of these outcomes -- a $20,000 balance earns less than $80 in a year at that rate. At 4.00% APY, the same balance earns over $800. Choosing a top HYSA can mean greater than 10x more interest, year after year, on money you were already planning to keep in savings.
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Sources
FAQs
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No. High-yield savings account rates are variable, meaning banks can change them at any time. The good news is that rates typically primarily move when the Fed makes changes, and those happen infrequently. The bad news is your rate isn't guaranteed. That's why it's smart to open an account while rates are strong -- and why you shouldn't delay if you're considering making a move.
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Many online banks that offer high-yield savings accounts have no minimum deposit requirement. You can often open the account with as little as $1. However, some banks do require a minimum balance to open an account or earn the advertised APY, so check the fine print.
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Most online banks let you open a high-yield savings account in 10-15 minutes from your computer or phone. You'll need basic info like your Social Security number, address, and bank account details for linking transfers. Your account is usually active the same day, though transfers between banks can take a business day or two.
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Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresThe Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axos Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.