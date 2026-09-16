Best High-Yield Savings Rates Today, Sept. 16, 2026: APYs up to 4.50% Before the Fed Decision
The Fed concludes its meeting later this afternoon. A rate hike is the current expected outcome according to the CME Group FedWatch tool.
That's perfect timing to move your money. Top savings rates were already good, but they stand to gain even more ground if the Fed raises rates.
High-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are ready. Open an account and move your money today.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2026
|Account
|APY
|Bonus
|Next Steps
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
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up to 4.00%Rate info Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.90% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#4. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn: $0
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Earn $50 or $400 and +0.90% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.90% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#4. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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3.50%Rate info Balances less than $250,000 earn 3.50%, and balances greater than $250,000 earn 3.65%.
Min. to earn: $0
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$200 Bonus with qualifying activities. Terms Apply
To earn a $200 bonus, new customers can open a savings account; deposit $25,000 or more within 30 days; and maintain at least that balance for 120 consecutive days. The bonus will be credited to your account within 60 days of meeting these requirements. Offer ends Oct. 31, 2026. Terms apply.
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4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly depositsRate info *LevelUp Rate of 4.00% APY applied to full balance with $250+ in deposits in Evaluation Period. Otherwise, accounts earn Standard Rate of 3.00% APY. LevelUp Rate applies to first two statement cycles. Rates variable & subject to change at any time. See terms: https://www.happen.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs
Min. to earn:
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N/A
Best high-yield savings rates today, Sept. 16, 2026
|Bank Account
|APY
|Requirements
|Go2bank
|up to 4.50%
|On savings vault balances up to $5,000 when your checking account is active and in good standing.
|Elevault
|4.34%
|No min. balance.
|Axos ONE®
|up to 4.21%
|Receive at least $1,500 in total monthly qualifying direct deposits and maintain an average daily balance of at least $1,500
|Newtek Personal High Yield Savings
|4.20%
|$100 min. deposit required to open. No min. balance requirement.
|CNB Bank from Raisin
|4.17%
|Rate guaranteed for 60 days from funds posting. $1 min. deposit. Eligibility rules apply.
|NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin
|4.15%
|Rate guaranteed for 90 days from funds posting. $1 min. deposit. Eligibility rules apply.
Featured HYSA:
Right now, with the NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin, earn 4.15% APY for a limited time. New Raisin users get a 90-day rate lock, guaranteed. Growing your savings balance has never been easier.
NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- High APY
- No monthly service fee
- Unlimited ACH transfers
- FDIC insured
- Deposits and withdrawals can only be conducted via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account (limited to one linked external account)
- No checking account offered through Raisin
- No branch access; online only
Earn a 4.15% APY with a High-Yield Savings Account from NexBank (Member FDIC), powered by Raisin. NexBank has been a trusted institution in Texas for over 100 years. If maximizing yield is your priority and you don't need branch access, it's a solid pick.
New customers only. Earn a cash bonus (the "Base Bonus") when you deposit and maintain funds with partner banks on the Raisin platform. Customers will receive a Base Bonus of $40 for depositing between $10,000 and $24,999; $100 for depositing between $25,000 and $49,999; $200 for depositing between $50,000 and $99,999; $425 for depositing between $100,000 and $199,999; and $900 for depositing $200,000 or more.
Multi-Product Boost: Customers eligible for the Base Bonus may earn an additional bonus by opening a product in a second product category. To qualify, customers must deposit at least $1,000 into the secondary product category within 14 days of their initial deposit and maintain balances over $1,000 in both categories through 90 days from the initial deposit date.
For the purposes of this promotion, High-Yield Certificates of Deposit constitute one product category; No-Penalty CDs and Callable CDs constitute a second product category; and Savings Accounts (including Money Market Deposit Accounts, High-Yield Savings Accounts, and Rate Lock Savings Accounts) constitute a third product category. Multi-Product Boost eligibility is determined by your Base Bonus tier: customers depositing between $10,000–$24,999 receive an additional $10; $25,000–$49,999 receive an additional $25; $50,000–$99,999 receive an additional $50; $100,000–$199,999 receive an additional $75; and $200,000 or more receive an additional $100.
Customers are eligible to earn the Recurring Deposit Bonus associated with their Base Bonus tier or any lower Recurring Deposit Bonus tier. For example, a customer with an initial deposit of $200,000 (qualifying for the highest Base Bonus tier) whose aggregate recurring deposits total $500, is eligible for the lower tier and will receive the $50 Recurring Deposit Bonus. However, setting up a recurring deposit greater than your Base Bonus tier's required threshold will not qualify you for a higher Recurring Deposit Bonus.
The Multi-Product Boost is optional and paid in addition to the Base Bonus. To qualify for the Base Bonus and Multi-Product Boost, your first deposit must be initiated between September 1, 2026, and September 30, 2026, by 11:59 PM ET, and the promo code STACK must be entered at the time of sign-up. Only funds deposited within 14 days of the initial deposit date and maintained with partner banks on the Raisin platform for 90 days of the initial deposit date will be eligible for the Base Bonus and Multi-Product Boost. Bonus cash will be credited directly to your Cash Account within 30 days of meeting all qualifying terms. This offer is available to new customers only, is non-transferable, and may not be combined with any other bonus offers. Raisin may modify or end this offer at any time and may withhold or revoke bonuses in cases of fraud, abuse, or violation of these terms or Raisin’s Terms of Service.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
The gap between top rates and the national average
Three Fed rate cuts in 2025. Now five consecutive holds to start 2026, and the next decision looming later this afternoon. And yet, the best high-yield savings accounts are still paying up to 4.50% APY -- well above the 0.38% national average that most traditional savings accounts are stuck at.
On a $10,000 balance, the difference between 0.38% and 4.00% APY is roughly $362 in additional interest per year. On larger balances, it compounds into real money quickly.
Online banks have continued competing aggressively for deposits, which has kept top rates elevated longer than many expected. Whether that continues depends on what the Fed does next. The practical takeaway: the window is open now, and opening an account today is the simplest way to take advantage of it.
Deposits are FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per depositor, your money stays fully accessible, and there are no penalties for withdrawals. The case for switching is straightforward.
Open a high-yield savings account today
Getting set up with an HYSA is a simple process. Here's the short version:
- Pick an account. Prioritize APY, but also check for monthly fees (top accounts have none) and transfer options. If you can link it to your existing checking account at the same bank, transfers are usually faster.
- Complete the application. Everything happens online. You'll enter your name, address, date of birth, and Social Security number. Most applications take under five minutes.
- Fund it. Transfer money from your checking or current savings account. Standard transfers clear within a few business days, though some banks offer same-day or next-day options.
From there, the account does the work. Set up recurring transfers if you want to build savings automatically, and update any direct deposits to route straight to your HYSA.
Let interest boost your savings balance
Compound interest is simple in theory -- you earn interest on your balance, and then you earn interest on that interest. The effect feels slow at first, but it accelerates. Here's what it looks like at 4.00% APY with no additional deposits:
|Starting Balance
|After 1 Year
|After 5 Years
|After 10 Years
|After 20 Years
|$1,000
|$1,040
|$1,217
|$1,480
|$2,191
|$5,000
|$5,204
|$6,105
|$7,454
|$11,113
|$10,000
|$10,407
|$12,210
|$14,908
|$22,226
|$20,000
|$20,815
|$24,420
|$29,817
|$44,452
Compare that to the same balance earning the national average of 0.38%, and the difference in long-term growth is substantial. The best accounts today can deliver more than 10x the interest of a typical bank savings account -- with zero additional risk to your principal.
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Sources
FAQs
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Most online banks let you open a high-yield savings account in 10-15 minutes from your computer or phone. You'll need basic info like your Social Security number, address, and bank account details for linking transfers. Your account is usually active the same day, though transfers between banks can take a business day or two.
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No. High-yield savings account rates are variable, meaning banks can change them at any time. The good news is that rates typically primarily move when the Fed makes changes, and those happen infrequently. The bad news is your rate isn't guaranteed. That's why it's smart to open an account while rates are strong -- and why you shouldn't delay if you're considering making a move.
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Many online banks that offer high-yield savings accounts have no minimum deposit requirement. You can often open the account with as little as $1. However, some banks do require a minimum balance to open an account or earn the advertised APY, so check the fine print.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresThe Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axos Financial and CME Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.