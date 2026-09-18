Best High-Yield Savings Accounts Today, Sept. 18, 2026: Earn up to 4.50% APY
Post-Fed meeting Friday. The uncertainty is gone. The Fed announced a rate hike on Wednesday, which is positive news for savers.
Higher Fed rates typically lead to higher high-yield savings account (HYSA) rates. In the coming weeks, banks may start increasing their rates to compete for deposits.
Moving your money now positions you to benefit when the increases hit. Don't wait and miss out on better rates.
HYSAs are ready. Make the move this weekend and watch your earnings climb.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2026
|Account
|APY
|Bonus
|Next Steps
|
4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|
up to 4.00%Rate info Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.90% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#4. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn: $0
|
Earn $50 or $400 and +0.90% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.90% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#4. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
|
4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|
3.50%Rate info Balances less than $250,000 earn 3.50%, and balances greater than $250,000 earn 3.65%.
Min. to earn: $0
|
$200 Bonus with qualifying activities. Terms Apply
To earn a $200 bonus, new customers can open a savings account; deposit $25,000 or more within 30 days; and maintain at least that balance for 120 consecutive days. The bonus will be credited to your account within 60 days of meeting these requirements. Offer ends Oct. 31, 2026. Terms apply.
|
4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|
4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly depositsRate info *LevelUp Rate of 4.00% APY applied to full balance with $250+ in deposits in Evaluation Period. Otherwise, accounts earn Standard Rate of 3.00% APY. LevelUp Rate applies to first two statement cycles. Rates variable & subject to change at any time. See terms: https://www.happen.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs
Min. to earn:
|
N/A
Best high-yield savings rates today, Sept. 18, 2026
|Bank Account
|APY
|Requirements
|Go2bank
|up to 4.50%
|On savings vault balances up to $5,000 when your checking account is active and in good standing.
|Elevault
|4.34%
|No min. balance.
|Axos ONE®
|up to 4.21%
|Receive at least $1,500 in total monthly qualifying direct deposits and maintain an average daily balance of at least $1,500
|Newtek Personal High Yield Savings
|4.20%
|$100 min. deposit required to open. No min. balance requirement.
|CNB Bank from Raisin
|4.17%
|Rate guaranteed for 60 days from funds posting. $1 min. deposit. Eligibility rules apply.
|NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin
|4.15%
|Rate guaranteed for 90 days from funds posting. $1 min. deposit. Eligibility rules apply.
Featured HYSA:
Right now, with the NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin, earn 4.15% APY for a limited time. New Raisin users get a 90-day rate lock, guaranteed. Growing your savings balance has never been easier.
NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- High APY
- No monthly service fee
- Unlimited ACH transfers
- FDIC insured
- Deposits and withdrawals can only be conducted via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account (limited to one linked external account)
- No checking account offered through Raisin
- No branch access; online only
Earn a 4.15% APY with a High-Yield Savings Account from NexBank (Member FDIC), powered by Raisin. NexBank has been a trusted institution in Texas for over 100 years. If maximizing yield is your priority and you don't need branch access, it's a solid pick.
New customers only. Earn a cash bonus (the "Base Bonus") when you deposit and maintain funds with partner banks on the Raisin platform. Customers will receive a Base Bonus of $40 for depositing between $10,000 and $24,999; $100 for depositing between $25,000 and $49,999; $200 for depositing between $50,000 and $99,999; $425 for depositing between $100,000 and $199,999; and $900 for depositing $200,000 or more.
Multi-Product Boost: Customers eligible for the Base Bonus may earn an additional bonus by opening a product in a second product category. To qualify, customers must deposit at least $1,000 into the secondary product category within 14 days of their initial deposit and maintain balances over $1,000 in both categories through 90 days from the initial deposit date.
For the purposes of this promotion, High-Yield Certificates of Deposit constitute one product category; No-Penalty CDs and Callable CDs constitute a second product category; and Savings Accounts (including Money Market Deposit Accounts, High-Yield Savings Accounts, and Rate Lock Savings Accounts) constitute a third product category. Multi-Product Boost eligibility is determined by your Base Bonus tier: customers depositing between $10,000–$24,999 receive an additional $10; $25,000–$49,999 receive an additional $25; $50,000–$99,999 receive an additional $50; $100,000–$199,999 receive an additional $75; and $200,000 or more receive an additional $100.
Customers are eligible to earn the Recurring Deposit Bonus associated with their Base Bonus tier or any lower Recurring Deposit Bonus tier. For example, a customer with an initial deposit of $200,000 (qualifying for the highest Base Bonus tier) whose aggregate recurring deposits total $500, is eligible for the lower tier and will receive the $50 Recurring Deposit Bonus. However, setting up a recurring deposit greater than your Base Bonus tier's required threshold will not qualify you for a higher Recurring Deposit Bonus.
The Multi-Product Boost is optional and paid in addition to the Base Bonus. To qualify for the Base Bonus and Multi-Product Boost, your first deposit must be initiated between September 1, 2026, and September 30, 2026, by 11:59 PM ET, and the promo code STACK must be entered at the time of sign-up. Only funds deposited within 14 days of the initial deposit date and maintained with partner banks on the Raisin platform for 90 days of the initial deposit date will be eligible for the Base Bonus and Multi-Product Boost. Bonus cash will be credited directly to your Cash Account within 30 days of meeting all qualifying terms. This offer is available to new customers only, is non-transferable, and may not be combined with any other bonus offers. Raisin may modify or end this offer at any time and may withhold or revoke bonuses in cases of fraud, abuse, or violation of these terms or Raisin’s Terms of Service.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
Where interest rates stand after the Fed's rate hike
The Federal Reserve raised rates on Wednesday -- its first increase since mid-2023. This signals positive momentum for savers.
What this means for HYSA rates: Top rates remain between 4.00% and 4.50% APY today, but expect them to climb in the coming weeks. Banks typically adjust quickly after Fed decisions, so moving now lets you capture current rates before they rise.
Why this matters: HYSA rates are variable, meaning they shift with Fed moves. The three cuts in 2025 proved how fast changes happen -- the same applies when rates go up. Savers who act now position themselves to benefit from higher rates ahead.
High-yield savings accounts offer FDIC insurance up to $250,000 and full liquidity, making them one of the best places for cash you're not ready to invest.
Open an HYSA in 10 minutes or less
Most people overestimate how long it takes to open an online savings account.
Here's the actual process:
- Compare rates and terms. Look for a high APY with no monthly maintenance fees. Note whether there's a minimum balance requirement to earn the top rate -- some accounts require $1,000 or $5,000, while others have no minimum at all.
- Apply online. You'll need standard identification details: legal name, address, Social Security number, and date of birth. No branch visit required.
- Transfer funds. Link your existing bank account and move money over. Most transfers complete within one to three business days.
Once your account is funded, it earns interest automatically. Many savers also set up a small recurring transfer from checking to keep building their balance over time.
Compound interest gives your savings a lift
It's one thing to say high-yield accounts pay more. It's another to see what that means for your actual balance. At 4.00% APY, here's how savings grow over time without any additional deposits
|Starting Balance
|After 1 Year
|After 5 Years
|After 10 Years
|After 20 Years
|$1,000
|$1,040
|$1,217
|$1,480
|$2,191
|$5,000
|$5,204
|$6,105
|$7,454
|$11,113
|$10,000
|$10,407
|$12,210
|$14,908
|$22,226
|$20,000
|$20,815
|$24,420
|$29,817
|$44,452
At the national average of 0.38%, a $10,000 balance would grow to roughly $10,038 after one year. At 4.00% APY, that same balance becomes $10,407. The gap widens every year, and the accounts earning the higher rate require no more effort than the ones earning almost nothing.
-
Sources
FAQs
-
Many online banks that offer high-yield savings accounts have no minimum deposit requirement. You can often open the account with as little as $1. However, some banks do require a minimum balance to open an account or earn the advertised APY, so check the fine print.
-
Most online banks let you open a high-yield savings account in 10-15 minutes from your computer or phone. You'll need basic info like your Social Security number, address, and bank account details for linking transfers. Your account is usually active the same day, though transfers between banks can take a business day or two.
-
No. High-yield savings account rates are variable, meaning banks can change them at any time.
The good news is that rates are most likely to move when the Fed makes changes -- like the rate hike earlier this week. The bad news is your rate isn't guaranteed. That's why it's smart to open an account while rates are strong -- and why you shouldn't delay if you're considering making a move.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresThe Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axos Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.