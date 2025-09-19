Savers are still finding plenty to like right now. Many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) continue to pay between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- a big step up from the near-zero interest most big banks still offer. But the picture is starting to change. The Fed announced a rate cut earlier this week, and savings yields will likely begin sliding in the weeks and months ahead. That makes now a smart time to snag one of the stronger offers while they're still here. Here are today's best high-yield savings account rates.

Varo Savings -- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after)

-- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after) AdelFi Money Market Savings -- 5.00% APY ($25 min. to open. Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.25% APY for $5K-$10K. Promo code required)

-- 5.00% APY ($25 min. to open. Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.25% APY for $5K-$10K. Promo code required) Fitness Bank Ultra Savings -- 4.75% APY ($100 min. to open. Other terms apply)

-- 4.75% APY ($100 min. to open. Other terms apply) Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance)

-- 4.60% APY (No min. balance) Elevault -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance. Balances over $250,000 do not earn interest)

-- 4.60% APY (No min. balance. Balances over $250,000 do not earn interest) Presidential Bank Advantage Savings -- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open. Other terms apply)

-- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open. Other terms apply) Axos ONE® -- up to 4.46% APY (Min. balance: $1,500) Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of Sept. 18, 2025.

A top pick: The NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin stands out with a 4.31% APY and only $1 necessary to get started. It's one of the few top-tier rates still widely available -- and with no monthly account fees, it's a smart move while rates remain high. Read our full review of the NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin to learn more and open an account today.

Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025 Product APY Min. to Earn SoFi Checking and Savings Member FDIC. APY up to 4.50% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Min. to earn $0 Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings On SoFi's Secure Website. Member FDIC. up to 4.50% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. $0 Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings On SoFi's Secure Website. NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin Member FDIC. APY 4.31% Min. to earn $1 Open Account for NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin On Raisin's Secure Website. Member FDIC. 4.31% $1 Open Account for NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin On Raisin's Secure Website. Discover® Online Savings Member FDIC. APY 3.50% Min. to earn $0 Open Account for Discover® Online Savings On Discover Bank's Secure Website. Member FDIC. 3.50% $0 Open Account for Discover® Online Savings On Discover Bank's Secure Website. Disclaimers To qualify for Bonus: Apply for your first Discover Online Savings Account, enter Offer Code TMF925 at application, deposit into your Account a total of at least $15,000 to earn a $150 Bonus or deposit a total of at least $25,000 to earn a $200 Bonus. Qualifying deposit(s) may consist of multiple deposits and must post to Account within 45 days of account open date. Maximum bonus eligibility is $200. What to know: Offer not valid for existing or prior Discover savings customers. Eligibility is based on primary account owner. Account must be open when bonus is credited. Bonus will be credited to the account within 60 days of qualifying for the bonus. Bonus is subject to tax reporting. Offer ends 03/12/2026, 11:59 PM ET. Offer may be modified or withdrawn without notice. Due to new customer funding limits, you may wish to initiate fund transfers at your other institution. For information on funding, see FAQs on Discover.com/Bank.

How we rate savings accounts At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria: APY

Brand and reputation

Fees and minimum requirements

Accessibility and features Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts. How we rate savings accounts At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria: APY

Brand and reputation

Fees and minimum requirements

Accessibility and features Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.

Unlock today's strongest rates -- and tomorrow's, too We track savings accounts with standout APYs, fewer fees, and better terms. Join 35,000+ readers getting weekly roundups of top rates and smarter ways to grow their money. Sign Up By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions

Is it still a good time to open an HYSA? Right now, many top HYSAs are paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- some of the best returns in years and far above the near-zero interest most big banks still give. They're also safe and flexible. Deposits up to $250,000 are FDIC-insured, and you can move or withdraw your money anytime. With no lockup period, an HYSA is a smart place for an emergency fund or short-term savings you still want easy access to. But things may be shifting. The Fed made its first rate cut of the year earlier this week, and HYSA APYs could now trend lower through the rest of 2025. That makes today's rates especially valuable while they're still around.

How to open an HYSA in 3 simple steps You can open a high-yield savings account in just a few minutes. Here's how: Find the account for you. Look for a high APY, no monthly fees, and no requirements that you can't meet (like a minimum balance). Also make sure the bank offers a checking account so you can link it to your savings and make instant transfers. Apply for an account on the bank's website. You'll need to provide some basic information, like your address and Social Security number. Transfer your money. Log into your new bank's website and transfer money from your old savings account into your new one. Transfers between different banks typically take a few business days. That's all it takes to open an HYSA and start earning a high APY. Note: You may also need to redirect any automatic deposits or withdrawals to your new account.

How much can your savings earn in an HYSA? At 4.00% APY, savings can snowball over time. Whether you start small or deposit more upfront, the growth adds up quickly.

Starting Balance 1 Year 5 Years 10 Years 20 Years $5,000 $204 $1,104 $2,457 $5,622 $10,000 $408 $2,208 $4,914 $11,244 $20,000 $816 $4,416 $9,828 $22,488 Data source: Author's calculations.

Leave the money alone, and even a modest balance can turn into thousands in interest -- without adding another cent. Open one of the top HYSAs now so your cash can start working right away. The earlier you start, the more you stand to gain.