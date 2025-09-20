Looking for the Best High-Yield Savings Rates on Sept. 20, 2025? Earn up to 5.00% APY Today

Savers still have good options on the table. Many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are offering between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- far higher than the tiny returns at most traditional banks. The outlook, though, is shifting. The Fed cut rates earlier this week, and it's likely that today's elevated yields will start drifting lower in the weeks ahead. If you've been thinking about opening an HYSA, this could be the right moment to grab a top rate. Here are today's best high-yield savings account offers.

Varo Savings -- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after)

-- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after) AdelFi Money Market Savings -- up to 5.00% APY ($25 min. to open. Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.25% APY for $5K-$10K. Promo code required)

-- up to 5.00% APY ($25 min. to open. Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.25% APY for $5K-$10K. Promo code required) Fitness Bank Ultra Savings -- 4.75% APY ($100 min. to open. Other terms apply)

-- 4.75% APY ($100 min. to open. Other terms apply) Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance)

-- 4.60% APY (No min. balance) Elevault -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance. Balances over $250,000 do not earn interest)

-- 4.60% APY (No min. balance. Balances over $250,000 do not earn interest) Presidential Bank Advantage Savings -- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open. Other terms apply)

-- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open. Other terms apply) Axos ONE® -- up to 4.46% APY (Min. balance: $1,500) Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of Sept. 19, 2025.

Featured offer: The NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin stands out with a 4.26% APY and only $1 necessary to get started. It's one of the few top-tier rates still widely available -- and with no monthly account fees, it's a smart move while rates remain high. Read our full review of the NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin to learn more and open an account today.

Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025 Product APY Min. to Earn SoFi Checking and Savings Member FDIC. APY up to 4.50% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Min. to earn $0 Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings On SoFi's Secure Website. Member FDIC. up to 4.50% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. $0 Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings On SoFi's Secure Website. NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin Member FDIC. APY 4.26% Min. to earn $1 Open Account for NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin On Raisin's Secure Website. Member FDIC. 4.26% $1 Open Account for NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin On Raisin's Secure Website. Discover® Online Savings Member FDIC. APY 3.50% Min. to earn $0 Open Account for Discover® Online Savings On Discover Bank's Secure Website. Member FDIC. 3.50% $0 Open Account for Discover® Online Savings On Discover Bank's Secure Website. Disclaimers To qualify for Bonus: Apply for your first Discover Online Savings Account, enter Offer Code TMF925 at application, deposit into your Account a total of at least $15,000 to earn a $150 Bonus or deposit a total of at least $25,000 to earn a $200 Bonus. Qualifying deposit(s) may consist of multiple deposits and must post to Account within 45 days of account open date. Maximum bonus eligibility is $200. What to know: Offer not valid for existing or prior Discover savings customers. Eligibility is based on primary account owner. Account must be open when bonus is credited. Bonus will be credited to the account within 60 days of qualifying for the bonus. Bonus is subject to tax reporting. Offer ends 03/12/2026, 11:59 PM ET. Offer may be modified or withdrawn without notice. Due to new customer funding limits, you may wish to initiate fund transfers at your other institution. For information on funding, see FAQs on Discover.com/Bank.

How we rate savings accounts At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria: APY

Brand and reputation

Fees and minimum requirements

Should you open a high-yield savings account now? Many of the best HYSAs are still paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY after this week's Fed rate cute -- among the strongest returns in years and far better than the tiny yields most big banks offer. They're safe and flexible, too. Deposits up to $250,000 are FDIC-insured, and you can move or withdraw money whenever you like. With no lockup period, an HYSA is a smart choice for an emergency fund or short-term savings you may need quick access to. That said, the landscape is changing. The Fed made its first rate cut of the year earlier this week, and HYSA APYs could start drifting lower through the rest of 2025. That makes locking in today's higher rates especially appealing while they last.

How to open a high-yield savings account in 3 easy steps You can set up an HYSA in no time. Here's what to do: Pick the right high-yield savings account. Search for one with a strong APY, no monthly fees, and requirements you can easily meet. If possible, choose a bank that also offers a checking account so you can link the two for quick transfers. Apply online. Most banks let you open an account online. You'll just need a few basics, like your address and Social Security number. Move your money. Log in to your new account and transfer funds from your old savings or checking account. Transfers between banks usually take a few business days. And that's it -- you're ready to start earning more interest. Just remember to update any automatic deposits or bill payments to your new account.

How much can your money earn in a high-yield savings account? Here's how much interest you'd earn over different lengths of time with an HYSA paying 4.00% APY, depending on your starting balance.

Starting Balance 1 Year 5 Years 10 Years 20 Years $5,000 $204 $1,104 $2,457 $5,622 $10,000 $408 $2,208 $4,914 $11,244 $20,000 $816 $4,416 $9,828 $22,488 Data source: Author's calculations.

Given enough time, even a modest balance can bring in thousands in interest -- and that's without adding another dollar. The sooner you open an HYSA, the sooner your money starts working harder, often earning 10 times the interest of a typical savings account. So don't wait -- open a high-yield savings account today.