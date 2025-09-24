Up to 5.00% APY: These Are the Best High-Yield Savings Account Rates Today, Sept. 24, 2025

Savers are still in a strong spot. Many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) continue to pay between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- far above the small returns most traditional banks offer. But the landscape is shifting. With the Fed cutting rates last week, today's elevated yields may begin to drift lower in the weeks ahead. That makes now a smart time to take advantage of a strong APY while it's still available. Here are the best high-yield savings account rates you can find today.

Varo Savings -- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after)

-- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after) AdelFi Money Market Savings -- up to 5.00% APY ($25 min. to open. Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.25% APY for $5K-$10K. Promo code required)

-- up to 5.00% APY ($25 min. to open. Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.25% APY for $5K-$10K. Promo code required) Fitness Bank Ultra Savings -- 4.75% APY ($100 min. to open. Other terms apply)

-- 4.75% APY ($100 min. to open. Other terms apply) Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance)

-- 4.60% APY (No min. balance) Presidential Bank Advantage Savings -- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open. Other terms apply)

-- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open. Other terms apply) Axos ONE® -- up to 4.46% APY (Min. balance: $1,500) Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of Sept. 23, 2025.

A top pick: The NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin stands out with a 4.26% APY and only $1 necessary to get started. It's one of the few top-tier rates still widely available -- and with no monthly account fees, it's a smart move while rates remain high. Read our full review of the NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin to learn more and open an account today.

Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025 Product APY Min. to Earn SoFi Checking and Savings Member FDIC. APY up to 4.50% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Min. to earn $0 Discover® Online Savings Member FDIC. APY 3.50% Min. to earn $0 Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier Member FDIC. APY 4.20% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 17, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank's discretion. Refer to product's website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY. Min. to earn $500 to open, $0.01 for max APY

How we rate savings accounts At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria: APY

Brand and reputation

Fees and minimum requirements

Is now the right time to open an HYSA? Despite the Fed's rate cut last week, many top HYSAs are still offering between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- some of the best returns in years and far above the tiny interest most big banks provide. They're safe, flexible, and simple to manage. Deposits up to $250,000 are FDIC-insured, and you can move or withdraw your money whenever you need. With no lockup period, an HYSA is a practical spot for an emergency fund or short-term savings you want easy access to. But with the Fed's first cut of the year now in place, APYs could start slipping as 2025 goes on. That makes locking in today's higher rates especially appealing while they last.

Open a high-yield savings account in 3 easy steps It only takes a few minutes to open an HYSA. Here's what to do: Choose your account. Look for one with a high APY, no monthly fees, and terms you can meet without hassle. A bank that also offers checking accounts can make transfers between accounts fast and easy. Apply online. Most banks have a short application you can fill out on their website. You'll need some basic details, like your address and Social Security number. Transfer your funds. Once your account is open, move money over from your existing savings or checking. Bank-to-bank transfers usually take a few business days. That's all it takes to start earning more on your savings -- just don't forget to update any automatic deposits or withdrawals to your new account.

How much can your money earn in a high-yield savings account? At 4.00% APY, your savings can build up surprisingly fast. The table below shows how much interest you could earn over time based on your starting balance.

Starting Balance 1 Year 5 Years 10 Years 20 Years $5,000 $204 $1,104 $2,457 $5,622 $10,000 $408 $2,208 $4,914 $11,244 $20,000 $816 $4,416 $9,828 $22,488 Data source: Author's calculations.

Even a smaller deposit can turn into thousands in interest if you let it sit and grow -- no extra contributions needed. Open one of the top HYSAs now, and your cash could start earning up to 10 times more interest than the average savings account.