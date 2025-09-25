Looking for the Best High-Yield Savings Rates on Sept. 25, 2025? Earn up to 5.00% APY Today

Many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are still offering savers between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- a clear step up from the modest returns most big banks provide. The outlook, though, is starting to change. The Fed cut rates last week, and it's likely these higher yields won't stick around for long. If you've been thinking about opening an HYSA, this could be the right moment to grab a top offer before rates begin to slide. Here are today's best high-yield savings account rates.

Varo Savings -- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after)

-- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after) AdelFi Money Market Savings -- up to 5.00% APY ($25 min. to open. Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.25% APY for $5K-$10K. Promo code required)

-- up to 5.00% APY ($25 min. to open. Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.25% APY for $5K-$10K. Promo code required) Fitness Bank Ultra Savings -- 4.75% APY ($100 min. to open. Other terms apply)

-- 4.75% APY ($100 min. to open. Other terms apply) Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance)

-- 4.60% APY (No min. balance) Presidential Bank Advantage Savings -- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open. Other terms apply)

-- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open. Other terms apply) Axos ONE® -- up to 4.46% APY (Min. balance: $1,500) Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of Sept. 24, 2025.

A top pick: The Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier stands out with a competitive 4.20% APY. It's one of the few top-tier rates still widely available -- and with no monthly account fees, it's a smart pick before rates begin to move lower. Read our full review of the Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier to learn more and open an account today.

Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025 Product APY Min. to Earn SoFi Checking and Savings Member FDIC. APY up to 4.50% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Min. to earn $0 Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings On SoFi's Secure Website. Member FDIC. up to 4.50% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. $0 Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings On SoFi's Secure Website. Discover® Online Savings Member FDIC. APY 3.50% Min. to earn $0 Open Account for Discover® Online Savings On Discover Bank's Secure Website. Member FDIC. 3.50% $0 Open Account for Discover® Online Savings On Discover Bank's Secure Website. Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier Member FDIC. APY 4.20% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 17, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank's discretion. Refer to product's website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY. Min. to earn $500 to open, $0.01 for max APY Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website. Member FDIC. 4.20% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 17, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank's discretion. Refer to product's website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY. $500 to open, $0.01 for max APY Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.

How we rate savings accounts At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria: APY

Brand and reputation

Fees and minimum requirements

Should you open a high-yield savings account now? Even after last week's Fed rate cut, many of the best HYSAs are still paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- some of the strongest returns in years and far better than the tiny yields most big banks offer. They're safe, flexible, and easy to manage. Deposits up to $250,000 are FDIC-insured, and you can move or withdraw funds whenever you like. With no lockup period, an HYSA is a smart place to keep an emergency fund or short-term savings you may need to access quickly. That said, the landscape may be shifting. With the Fed's first cut of the year already behind us, APYs could begin trending lower as 2025 continues. That makes today's higher rates especially valuable for savers who act sooner rather than later.

How to open an HYSA in 3 simple steps You can open a high-yield savings account in just a few minutes. Here's how: Find the account for you. Look for a high APY, no monthly fees, and no requirements that you can't meet (like a minimum balance). Also make sure the bank offers a checking account so you can link it to your savings and make instant transfers. Apply for an account on the bank's website. You'll need to provide some basic information, like your address and Social Security number. Transfer your money. Log into your new bank's website and transfer money from your old savings account into your new one. Transfers between different banks typically take a few business days. That's all it takes to open an HYSA and start earning a high APY. Note: You may also need to redirect any automatic deposits or withdrawals to your new account.

How much can your savings earn in an HYSA? At 4.00% APY, savings can snowball over time. Whether you start small or deposit more upfront, the growth adds up quickly.

Starting Balance 1 Year 5 Years 10 Years 20 Years $5,000 $204 $1,104 $2,457 $5,622 $10,000 $408 $2,208 $4,914 $11,244 $20,000 $816 $4,416 $9,828 $22,488 Data source: Author's calculations.

Leave the money alone, and even a modest balance can turn into thousands in interest -- without adding another cent. Open one of the top HYSAs now so your cash can start working right away. The earlier you start, the more you stand to gain.