Top High-Yield Savings Accounts Offering up to 4.50% APY Right Now, Sept. 25, 2026

Final Friday of September. Fall just started earlier this week, and the Fed's recent rate hike is already beginning to ripple through the market.

Banks are responding to the Fed's move with HYSA rate increases. That means the 4.00% 4.50% top rates you can get today could be outdated by next week -- but in a good way, with rates climbing higher.

Lock in your account now and position yourself to benefit from the upward momentum.

High-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are adjusting rates upward. Switch today and watch your earnings grow.