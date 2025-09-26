Today's Best High-Yield Savings Account Rates: Sept. 26, 2025 -- Earn up to 5.00% APY

Savers can still find plenty of value right now. Many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- far higher than the low rates offered by most big banks. But conditions may not stay this favorable for long. The Fed cut rates last week, and that could put downward pressure on savings yields in the weeks ahead. If you've been waiting to make a move, this may be the right time to open an account. Here are the best high-yield savings account rates available today.

Varo Savings -- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after)

-- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after) AdelFi Money Market Savings -- up to 5.00% APY ($25 min. to open. Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.25% APY for $5K-$10K. Promo code required)

-- up to 5.00% APY ($25 min. to open. Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.25% APY for $5K-$10K. Promo code required) Fitness Bank Ultra Savings -- 4.75% APY ($100 min. to open. Other terms apply)

-- 4.75% APY ($100 min. to open. Other terms apply) Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance)

-- 4.60% APY (No min. balance) Presidential Bank Advantage Savings -- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open. Other terms apply)

-- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open. Other terms apply) Axos ONE® -- up to 4.46% APY (Min. balance: $1,500) Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of Sept. 25, 2025.

A top pick: The Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier stands out with a competitive 4.20% APY. It's one of the few top-tier rates still widely available -- and with no monthly account fees, it's a smart pick before rates begin to move lower. Read our full review of the Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier to learn more and open an account today.

Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025 Product APY Min. to Earn SoFi Checking and Savings Member FDIC. APY up to 4.50% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Min. to earn $0 Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings On SoFi's Secure Website. Member FDIC. up to 4.50% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. $0 Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings On SoFi's Secure Website. Discover® Online Savings Member FDIC. APY 3.50% Min. to earn $0 Open Account for Discover® Online Savings On Discover Bank's Secure Website. Member FDIC. 3.50% $0 Open Account for Discover® Online Savings On Discover Bank's Secure Website. Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier Member FDIC. APY 4.20% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 17, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank's discretion. Refer to product's website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY. Min. to earn $500 to open, $0.01 for max APY Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website. Member FDIC. 4.20% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 17, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank's discretion. Refer to product's website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY. $500 to open, $0.01 for max APY Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.

How we rate savings accounts At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria: APY

Brand and reputation

Fees and minimum requirements

Is now a good time to open a high-yield savings account? Even after the Fed's rate cut last week, many top HYSAs are still paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- among the best returns in years and far higher than the tiny interest most big banks still offer. They're safe, flexible, and simple to use. Deposits up to $250,000 are FDIC-insured, and you can move or withdraw money anytime. With no lockup period, an HYSA is a great fit for an emergency fund or short-term savings you want quick access to. Still, things could change soon. With the Fed's first cut of the year now in place, APYs may start sliding lower as 2025 moves forward. That makes locking in today's stronger rates a smart move while they're still available.

How to open a high-yield savings account in 3 easy steps You can set up an HYSA in no time. Here's what to do: Pick the right high-yield savings account. Search for one with a strong APY, no monthly fees, and requirements you can easily meet. If possible, choose a bank that also offers a checking account so you can link the two for quick transfers. Apply online. Most banks let you open an account online. You'll just need a few basics, like your address and Social Security number. Move your money. Log in to your new account and transfer funds from your old savings or checking account. Transfers between banks usually take a few business days. And that's it -- you're ready to start earning more interest. Just remember to update any automatic deposits or bill payments to your new account.

How much can your money earn in a high-yield savings account? Here's how much interest you'd earn over different lengths of time with an HYSA paying 4.00% APY, depending on your starting balance.

Starting Balance 1 Year 5 Years 10 Years 20 Years $5,000 $204 $1,104 $2,457 $5,622 $10,000 $408 $2,208 $4,914 $11,244 $20,000 $816 $4,416 $9,828 $22,488 Data source: Author's calculations.

Given enough time, even a modest balance can bring in thousands in interest -- and that's without adding another dollar. The sooner you open an HYSA, the sooner your money starts working harder, often earning 10 times the interest of a typical savings account. So don't wait -- open a high-yield savings account today.