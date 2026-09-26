Best Savings Accounts Offering up to 4.50% APY Today, Sept. 26, 2026
Summer is starting to feel like a distant memory. Fall is in full swing.
Close out September strong by making the financial move you've been considering all month.
One decision. Ten minutes. Real impact.
High-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are ready. Make the move this weekend and start earning up to 4.50% APY on your cash.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2026
|Account
|APY
|Bonus
|Next Steps
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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up to 4.20%Rate info Earn up to 4.20% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.90% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 9/23/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#4. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn: $0
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Earn $50 or $400 and +0.90% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
Earn up to 4.20% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.90% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 9/23/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#4. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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3.50%Rate info Balances less than $250,000 earn 3.50%, and balances greater than $250,000 earn 3.65%.
Min. to earn: $0
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$200 Bonus with qualifying activities. Terms Apply
To earn a $200 bonus, new customers can open a savings account; deposit $25,000 or more within 30 days; and maintain at least that balance for 120 consecutive days. The bonus will be credited to your account within 60 days of meeting these requirements. Offer ends Oct. 31, 2026. Terms apply.
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4.70/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly depositsRate info *LevelUp Rate of 4.20% APY applied to full balance with $250+ in deposits in Evaluation Period. Otherwise, accounts earn Standard Rate of 3.00% APY. LevelUp Rate applies to first two statement cycles. Rates variable & subject to change at any time. See terms: https://www.happen.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs
Min. to earn:
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N/A
Best high-yield savings rates today, Sept. 26, 2026
|Bank Account
|Annual percentage yield (APY)
|Requirements
|Go2bank
|up to 4.50%
|On savings vault balances up to $5,000 when your checking account is active and in good standing.
|Elevault
|4.34%
|No min. balance.
|NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin
|4.25%
|Rate guaranteed for 60 days from funds posting. $1 min. deposit. Eligibility rules apply.
|E*TRADE Premium Savings
|4.25%
|Rate guaranteed for 6 months, plus earn up to $800 with promo code SAVE800.
|Axos ONE®
|up to 4.21%
|Receive at least $1,500 in total monthly qualifying direct deposits and maintain an average daily balance of at least $1,500.
|Happen Bank LevelUp Savings
|4.20%
|Earn the top rate with $250+ in monthly deposits.
|Newtek Personal High Yield Savings
|4.20%
|$100 min. deposit required to open. No min. balance requirement.
Featured HYSA:
Earn 4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits with Happen Bank LevelUp Savings -- more than 11X the national average savings account rate! Plus, pay no monthly fees and get extra perks like a free ATM card.
Happen Bank LevelUp Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
Earn competitive returns on your emergency savings
The Fed raised rates earlier this month -- its first hike since mid-2023. That's positive momentum for savers, and HYSA rates are starting to respond.
Current rates and what's ahead: Top accounts are still paying between 4.00% and 4.50% APY, several times the national average. Banks are beginning to adjust rates upward in response to the Fed's move.
The HYSA advantage: These accounts combine three essential features for emergency cash:
- Accessibility: Your money stays liquid. No lock-in periods like CDs.
- Safety: FDIC insurance protects up to $250,000 per depositor.
- Growth: Meaningful interest earned automatically, without any work once the account opens.
Why act now: With rate increases beginning, moving today positions you to benefit as banks adjust rates higher.
Open a high-yield savings account in just 3 steps
The biggest barrier to switching is usually the assumption that it's going to be a hassle. Really, it takes just three easy steps.
- Compare your options. Focus on APY, fees (the best accounts charge none), and how easy it is to transfer money. An account at the same bank as your checking can make moving funds nearly instant.
- Apply online. Most online banks have a simple digital application. You'll need basic personal information -- name, address, Social Security number, date of birth -- and you're done.
- Move your money. After approval, initiate a transfer from your existing account. Funds typically settle within a few business days.
Once it's set up, consider routing any direct deposits or regular transfers straight to the new account. You won't need to think about it again -- the interest just accumulates.
The interest you could be earning
The math on compounding interest is easier to grasp when you see it laid out. At 4.00% APY, here's how an HYSA balance grows without any additional contributions:
|Starting Balance
|After 1 Year
|After 5 Years
|After 10 Years
|After 20 Years
|$1,000
|$1,040
|$1,217
|$1,480
|$2,191
|$5,000
|$5,204
|$6,105
|$7,454
|$11,113
|$10,000
|$10,407
|$12,210
|$14,908
|$22,226
|$20,000
|$20,815
|$24,420
|$29,817
|$44,452
That growth happens because interest compounds -- you earn interest on your interest, and the effect builds over time. Against the national average of 0.37%, the difference is stark: the best HYSAs can earn upwards of 10X more interest on the same balance, with no added risk and no extra effort on your part.
See today's best high-yield savings accounts to get started.
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Sources
- https://www.go2bank.com/features/save-money
- https://elevault.app/
- https://www.raisin.com/en-us/savings-accounts/
- https://us.etrade.com/bank/premium-savings-account
- https://www.axosbank.com/personal/bank/axos-one
- https://www.happen.com/personal-banking/savings/high-yield-savings
- https://www.newtekbank.com/personal/high-yield-savings/
FAQs
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No. High-yield savings account rates are variable, meaning banks can change them at any time.
The good news is that rates are most likely to move when the Fed makes changes -- like the rate hike announced earlier this month. The bad news is your rate isn't guaranteed. That's why it's smart to open an account while rates are strong -- and why you shouldn't delay if you're considering making a move.
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Many online banks that offer high-yield savings accounts have no minimum deposit requirement. You can often open the account with as little as $1. However, some banks do require a minimum balance to open an account or earn the advertised APY, so check the fine print.
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Most online banks let you open a high-yield savings account in 10-15 minutes from your computer or phone. You'll need basic info like your Social Security number, address, and bank account details for linking transfers. Your account is usually active the same day, though transfers between banks can take a business day or two.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresThe Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axos Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.