The Best High-Yield Savings Account Rates Today: Sept. 27, 2025 -- Up to 5.00% APY
Savers are still getting solid returns for now. Many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are offering between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- a big improvement over the near-zero rates most big banks continue to pay.
That said, the landscape is shifting. With the Fed cutting rates recently, and with more rate cuts possible before the end of the year, it's likely these higher APYs will start trending lower in the weeks ahead.
If you've been thinking about opening an HYSA, this could be the right time to act before yields begin to slip. Here are today's best high-yield savings account rates.
- Varo Savings -- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after)
- AdelFi Money Market Savings -- up to 5.00% APY ($25 min. to open. Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.25% APY for $5K-$10K. Promo code required)
- Fitness Bank Ultra Savings -- 4.75% APY ($100 min. to open. Other terms apply)
- Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance)
- Presidential Bank Advantage Savings -- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open. Other terms apply)
- Axos ONE® -- up to 4.46% APY (Min. balance: $1,500)
Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of Sept. 26, 2025.
Featured pick: The CIT Platinum Savings account is a top offer now with a competitive 3.85% APY for balances of $5,000 or more. It's also currently offering a limited-time bonus for new account holders. This is a great option if you regularly keep $5,000 or more in your savings account. Read our full review of the CIT Platinum Savings to learn more and open an account today.
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits). And right now, you can also score a cash bonus of up to $300 when you open a new account with promo code PS2025 and fund it within 30 days. Terms apply.
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. *APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of September 23, 2025: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.85% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of September 15, 2025.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025
|Product
|APY
|Min. to Earn
|
SoFi Checking and Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
up to 4.50%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn
$0
|
up to 4.50%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
|
$0
|
Discover® Online Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
3.50%
Min. to earn
$0
|
3.50%
|
$0
|
Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
Member FDIC.
APY
4.20%Rate info The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 17, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Min. to earn
$500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
|
4.20%Rate info The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 17, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
|
$500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
|
Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
To qualify for Bonus: Apply for your first Discover Online Savings Account, enter Offer Code TMF925 at application, deposit into your Account a total of at least $15,000 to earn a $150 Bonus or deposit a total of at least $25,000 to earn a $200 Bonus. Qualifying deposit(s) may consist of multiple deposits and must post to Account within 45 days of account open date. Maximum bonus eligibility is $200.
What to know: Offer not valid for existing or prior Discover savings customers. Eligibility is based on primary account owner. Account must be open when bonus is credited. Bonus will be credited to the account within 60 days of qualifying for the bonus. Bonus is subject to tax reporting. Offer ends 03/12/2026, 11:59 PM ET. Offer may be modified or withdrawn without notice. Due to new customer funding limits, you may wish to initiate fund transfers at your other institution. For information on funding, see FAQs on Discover.com/Bank.
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 17, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
Should you open an HYSA now?
Even after the recent Fed rate cut, many top HYSAs are still paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- some of the best returns in years and far better than the tiny yields most big banks are offering.
They're also safe and flexible. Deposits up to $250,000 are FDIC-insured, and you can move or withdraw money anytime. With no lockup period, an HYSA works well for an emergency fund or short-term savings you want to keep within easy reach.
That said, things may not stay this way for long. With the Fed's first cut of the year behind us, APYs could begin drifting lower as 2025 goes on. That makes today's high rates especially appealing for savers who don't want to miss out.
Open an HYSA in just 3 simple steps
Getting started with a high-yield savings account is quick and easy. Here's how:
- Choose the best account for you. Look for a high APY, no monthly fees, and terms you can comfortably meet. A bank that also offers checking accounts can make transferring money back and forth much smoother.
- Complete the application. Most banks let you open an account right on their website. You'll just need basic info like your address and Social Security number.
- Add your funds. Once approved, move money from your checking or savings into your new high-yield savings account. Transfers between banks can take a few business days to process.
That's all it takes to start earning more on your savings. Just make sure to update any direct deposits or bill payments so they point to your new account.
How much interest can an HYSA earn?
A 4.00% APY can make a big difference over time. Here's what your savings could grow into at different starting balances:
|Starting Balance
|1 Year
|5 Years
|10 Years
|20 Years
|$5,000
|$204
|$1,104
|$2,457
|$5,622
|$10,000
|$408
|$2,208
|$4,914
|$11,244
|$20,000
|$816
|$4,416
|$9,828
|$22,488
As the years add up, even a small deposit can turn into thousands in interest -- and that's without adding another dime.
Every day you wait is a day your money could be earning more. Open one of the top HYSAs now and watch your savings work up to 10 times harder than they would in a regular account.
FAQs
-
Yes, the interest rate on a high-yield savings account is variable, which means it can go up or down at any time. Rates often follow changes in the federal funds rate, so they may increase during rising rate environments and decrease when rates fall.
-
Yes, high-yield savings accounts are safe as long as they're offered by an FDIC-insured bank or NCUA-insured credit union. Your deposits are protected up to $250,000 per person, per institution, in case the bank or credit union fails.
-
The Fed cut rates on Sept. 17, and more cuts could follow before year-end, which may push HYSA yields lower. Even so, today's top accounts still pay around 4.00% to 5.00% APY -- far above big-bank savings rates. Opening one now lets your money stay safe, liquid, and earning more while rates remain strong.
