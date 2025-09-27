The Best High-Yield Savings Account Rates Today: Sept. 27, 2025 -- Up to 5.00% APY

Savers are still getting solid returns for now. Many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are offering between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- a big improvement over the near-zero rates most big banks continue to pay.

That said, the landscape is shifting. With the Fed cutting rates recently, and with more rate cuts possible before the end of the year, it's likely these higher APYs will start trending lower in the weeks ahead.

If you've been thinking about opening an HYSA, this could be the right time to act before yields begin to slip. Here are today's best high-yield savings account rates.