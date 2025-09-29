Up to 5.00% APY: These Are the Best High-Yield Savings Account Rates Today, Sept. 29, 2025

Published on Sept. 29, 2025

Jake FitzGerald

By: Jake FitzGerald

Editorial Strategist

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It's how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. APY = Annual Percentage Yield.

Savers are still in a good spot heading into the end of September. Many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- far better than the low returns most big banks offer.

But these strong yields may not last. The Fed cut rates earlier this month, and with more cuts possible before year's end, savings APYs will likely begin slipping in the weeks ahead.

If you've been holding off, now's a smart time to grab one of the stronger offers while they're still available. Here are today's best high-yield savings account rates.

  • Varo Savings -- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after)
  • AdelFi Money Market Savings -- up to 5.00% APY ($25 min. to open. Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.25% APY for $5K-$10K. Promo code required)
  • Fitness Bank Ultra Savings -- 4.75% APY ($100 min. to open. Other terms apply)
  • Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance)
  • Presidential Bank Advantage Savings -- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open. Other terms apply)
  • Axos ONE® -- up to 4.46% APY (Min. balance: $1,500)

Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of Sept. 28, 2025.

Featured pick: The CIT Platinum Savings account is a top offer now with a competitive 3.85% APY for balances of $5,000 or more. It's also currently offering a limited-time bonus for new account holders. This is a great option if you regularly keep $5,000 or more in your savings account. Read our full review of the CIT Platinum Savings to learn more and open an account today.

Rates as of Sep 29, 2025

Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor.
Limited-Time Offer
Earn a bonus of up to $300 after a one-time deposit of $25,000+ Circle with letter I in it. This limited-time offer to qualify for a $225 cash bonus with a minimum deposit of $25,000 or a $300 bonus with a minimum deposit of $50,000 is available to New and Existing Customers who meet the Platinum Savings promotion criteria. The Promotion begins on September 23, 2025, and can end at any time without notice. Customers will receive a $225 or a $300 bonus provided that the program requirements are met. Click here to see promotion details and terms: https://www.cit.com/cit-bank/platinum-savings/PS2025
APY
3.85% APY for balances of $5,000 or more Rate info Circle with letter I in it. 3.85% APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.25% APY
Min. To Earn APY
$5,000
  • Competitive APY
  • No account opening or maintenance fees
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • FDIC insured
  • Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
  • Balance requirement for maximum APY
  • No branch access; online only

CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits). And right now, you can also score a cash bonus of up to $300 when you open a new account with promo code PS2025 and fund it within 30 days. Terms apply.

Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. *APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of September 23, 2025: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.85% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.

Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of September 15, 2025.

For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.

Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025

Product APY Min. to Earn
up to 4.50%
Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
$0
3.50%
$0
4.20%
Rate info Circle with letter I in it. The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 17, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
$500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 17, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.

To qualify for Bonus: Apply for your first Discover Online Savings Account, enter Offer Code TMF925 at application, deposit into your Account a total of at least $15,000 to earn a $150 Bonus or deposit a total of at least $25,000 to earn a $200 Bonus. Qualifying deposit(s) may consist of multiple deposits and must post to Account within 45 days of account open date. Maximum bonus eligibility is $200.

What to know: Offer not valid for existing or prior Discover savings customers. Eligibility is based on primary account owner. Account must be open when bonus is credited. Bonus will be credited to the account within 60 days of qualifying for the bonus. Bonus is subject to tax reporting. Offer ends 03/12/2026, 11:59 PM ET. Offer may be modified or withdrawn without notice. Due to new customer funding limits, you may wish to initiate fund transfers at your other institution. For information on funding, see FAQs on Discover.com/Bank.

At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:

  • APY
  • Brand and reputation
  • Fees and minimum requirements
  • Accessibility and features

Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.

Is now the right time to open a high-yield savings account?

Even after the Fed's recent rate cut, many of the best HYSAs are still paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- some of the strongest returns in years and far above the tiny interest most big banks offer.

They're safe, flexible, and simple to use. Deposits up to $250,000 are FDIC-insured, and you can move or withdraw your money anytime. With no lockup period, an HYSA is a smart spot for an emergency fund or short-term savings you want to keep accessible.

The catch? These rates may not hold for long. With the Fed's first cut of the year officially in place, APYs could start sliding lower as 2025 continues. That makes today's higher yields especially valuable for anyone ready to take advantage now.

Open a high-yield savings account in 3 easy steps

It only takes a few minutes to open an HYSA. Here's what to do:

  1. Choose your account. Look for one with a high APY, no monthly fees, and terms you can meet without hassle. A bank that also offers checking accounts can make transfers between accounts fast and easy.
  2. Apply online. Most banks have a short application you can fill out on their website. You'll need some basic details, like your address and Social Security number.
  3. Transfer your funds. Once your account is open, move money over from your existing savings or checking. Bank-to-bank transfers usually take a few business days.

That's all it takes to start earning more on your savings -- just don't forget to update any automatic deposits or withdrawals to your new account.

How much can your money earn in a high-yield savings account?

At 4.00% APY, your savings can build up surprisingly fast. The table below shows how much interest you could earn over time based on your starting balance.

Starting Balance 1 Year 5 Years 10 Years 20 Years
$5,000 $204 $1,104 $2,457 $5,622
$10,000 $408 $2,208 $4,914 $11,244
$20,000 $816 $4,416 $9,828 $22,488
Data source: Author's calculations.

Even a smaller deposit can turn into thousands in interest if you let it sit and grow -- no extra contributions needed.

Open one of the top HYSAs now, and your cash could start earning up to 10 times more interest than the average savings account.

FAQs

  • Yes, high-yield savings accounts are safe as long as they're offered by an FDIC-insured bank or NCUA-insured credit union. Your deposits are protected up to $250,000 per person, per institution, in case the bank or credit union fails.

  • The Fed cut rates on Sept. 17, and more cuts could follow before year-end, which may push HYSA yields lower. Even so, today's top accounts still pay around 4.00% to 5.00% APY -- far above big-bank savings rates. Opening one now lets your money stay safe, liquid, and earning more while rates remain strong.

  • Yes, the interest rate on a high-yield savings account is variable, which means it can go up or down at any time. Rates often follow changes in the federal funds rate, so they may increase during rising rate environments and decrease when rates fall.

Our Research Expert

