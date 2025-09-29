Up to 5.00% APY: These Are the Best High-Yield Savings Account Rates Today, Sept. 29, 2025

Savers are still in a good spot heading into the end of September. Many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- far better than the low returns most big banks offer.

But these strong yields may not last. The Fed cut rates earlier this month, and with more cuts possible before year's end, savings APYs will likely begin slipping in the weeks ahead.

If you've been holding off, now's a smart time to grab one of the stronger offers while they're still available. Here are today's best high-yield savings account rates.