Top High-Yield Savings Accounts Offering up to 4.50% APY Today, Sept. 29, 2026

Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings On SoFi's Secure Website. Member FDIC. 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor up to 4.20% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Earn up to 4.20% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.90% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 9/23/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#4. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Min. to earn: $0 Circle with letter I in it. Earn up to 4.20% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.90% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 9/23/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#4. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Earn $50 or $400 and +0.90% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply. Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings On SoFi's Secure Website.

Open Account for Barclays Tiered Savings On Barclays' Secure Website. Member FDIC. 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 3.50% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Balances less than $250,000 earn 3.50%, and balances greater than $250,000 earn 3.65%. Min. to earn: $0 Circle with letter I in it. To earn a $200 bonus, new customers can open a savings account; deposit $25,000 or more within 30 days; and maintain at least that balance for 120 consecutive days. The bonus will be credited to your account within 60 days of meeting these requirements. Offer ends Oct. 31, 2026. Terms apply. $200 Bonus with qualifying activities. Terms Apply Open Account for Barclays Tiered Savings On Barclays' Secure Website.