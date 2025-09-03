Looking for the Best High-Yield Savings Rates on Sept. 3, 2025? Earn up to 5.00% APY Today

As we get into September, savers still have the edge. Many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are paying 4.00% APY or more -- far higher than the minimal returns at most big banks. An HYSA works just like a regular savings account, but the payout is bigger. Your money stays FDIC-insured, safe, and easy to reach, while even a modest balance can grow faster than it would in a standard account. The next Fed meeting is now only two weeks away, and a rate cut is widely expected. That means today's higher yields may not last much longer. Here are the best high-yield savings account rates you can grab right now.

Varo Savings -- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after)

-- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after) Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance)

-- 4.60% APY (No min. balance) Elevault -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance. Balances over $250,000 do not earn interest)

-- 4.60% APY (No min. balance. Balances over $250,000 do not earn interest) Presidential Bank Advantage Savings -- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open, terms apply)

-- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open, terms apply) Axos ONE® -- up to 4.46% APY (Min. balance: $1,500) Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of Sept. 2, 2025.

Featured pick: The NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin stands out with a 4.31% APY and only $1 necessary to get started. It's one of the few top-tier rates still widely available -- and with no monthly account fees, it's a smart move while rates remain high. Read our full review of the NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin to learn more and open an account today.

How we rate savings accounts At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale (1 = poor, 5 = best). We evaluate all savings accounts across four main criteria: annual percentage yield (APY), brand and reputation, fees and minimum requirements, and perks that really make a difference -- think ATM access, linked checking accounts, or even branch access. Our scores are weighted as: APY : 50%

: 50% Brand and reputation: 20%

20% Fees and minimums: 15%

Should you open a high-yield savings account now? Right now, many top HYSAs are paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- far above inflation and much higher than the tiny returns most big banks still offer. They're also safe and easy to use. Your deposits (up to $250,000) are FDIC-insured, and you can transfer or withdraw money anytime. Unlike a CD, there's no need to lock your cash away, which makes an HYSA a smart spot for an emergency fund, short-term savings, or just extra money you want working harder. The catch? These high rates may not stick around. The Fed has kept interest rates steady so far this year, but its next meeting is only two weeks away -- and many experts think cuts are coming. Some banks have already started trimming APYs, so waiting could mean missing out on today's top offers.

How to open a high-yield savings account in 3 easy steps You can set up an HYSA in no time. Here's what to do: Pick the right high-yield savings account. Search for one with a strong APY, no monthly fees, and requirements you can easily meet. If possible, choose a bank that also offers a checking account so you can link the two for quick transfers. Apply online. Most banks let you open an account online. You'll just need a few basics, like your address and Social Security number. Move your money. Log in to your new account and transfer funds from your old savings or checking account. Transfers between banks usually take a few business days. And that's it -- you're ready to start earning more interest. Just remember to update any automatic deposits or bill payments to your new account.

How much can your money earn in a high-yield savings account? Here's how much interest you'd earn over different lengths of time with an HYSA paying 4.00% APY, depending on your starting balance.

Starting Balance 1 Year 5 Years 10 Years 20 Years $5,000 $204 $1,104 $2,457 $5,622 $10,000 $408 $2,208 $4,914 $11,244 $20,000 $816 $4,416 $9,828 $22,488 Data source: Author's calculations.

Given enough time, even a modest balance can bring in thousands in interest -- and that's without adding another dollar. The sooner you open an HYSA, the sooner your money starts working harder, often earning 10 times the interest of a typical savings account. So don't wait -- open a high-yield savings account today.