Looking for the Best High-Yield Savings Rates on Sept. 3, 2025? Earn up to 5.00% APY Today
As we get into September, savers still have the edge. Many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are paying 4.00% APY or more -- far higher than the minimal returns at most big banks.
An HYSA works just like a regular savings account, but the payout is bigger. Your money stays FDIC-insured, safe, and easy to reach, while even a modest balance can grow faster than it would in a standard account.
The next Fed meeting is now only two weeks away, and a rate cut is widely expected. That means today's higher yields may not last much longer. Here are the best high-yield savings account rates you can grab right now.
- Varo Savings -- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after)
- Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance)
- Elevault -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance. Balances over $250,000 do not earn interest)
- Presidential Bank Advantage Savings -- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open, terms apply)
- Axos ONE® -- up to 4.46% APY (Min. balance: $1,500)
Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of Sept. 2, 2025.
Featured pick: The NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin stands out with a 4.31% APY and only $1 necessary to get started. It's one of the few top-tier rates still widely available -- and with no monthly account fees, it's a smart move while rates remain high. Read our full review of the NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin to learn more and open an account today.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025
|Product
|APY
|Min. to Earn
|
SoFi Checking and Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
up to 4.50%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn
$0
|
up to 4.50%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
|
$0
|
NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin
Member FDIC.
APY
4.31%
Min. to earn
$1
|
4.31%
|
$1
|
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
Member FDIC.
APY
3.50%Rate info 3.50% annual percentage yield as of September 3, 2025. Terms apply.
Min. to earn
$0
|
3.50%Rate info 3.50% annual percentage yield as of September 3, 2025. Terms apply.
|
$0
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale (1 = poor, 5 = best). We evaluate all savings accounts across four main criteria: annual percentage yield (APY), brand and reputation, fees and minimum requirements, and perks that really make a difference -- think ATM access, linked checking accounts, or even branch access.
Our scores are weighted as:
- APY: 50%
- Brand and reputation: 20%
- Fees and minimums: 15%
- Other perks: 15%
Our aim is to maintain a balanced list featuring top-scoring products from reputable brands offering competitive APYs and standout features. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
Should you open a high-yield savings account now?
Right now, many top HYSAs are paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- far above inflation and much higher than the tiny returns most big banks still offer.
They're also safe and easy to use. Your deposits (up to $250,000) are FDIC-insured, and you can transfer or withdraw money anytime. Unlike a CD, there's no need to lock your cash away, which makes an HYSA a smart spot for an emergency fund, short-term savings, or just extra money you want working harder.
The catch? These high rates may not stick around. The Fed has kept interest rates steady so far this year, but its next meeting is only two weeks away -- and many experts think cuts are coming. Some banks have already started trimming APYs, so waiting could mean missing out on today's top offers.
How to open a high-yield savings account in 3 easy steps
You can set up an HYSA in no time. Here's what to do:
- Pick the right high-yield savings account. Search for one with a strong APY, no monthly fees, and requirements you can easily meet. If possible, choose a bank that also offers a checking account so you can link the two for quick transfers.
- Apply online. Most banks let you open an account online. You'll just need a few basics, like your address and Social Security number.
- Move your money. Log in to your new account and transfer funds from your old savings or checking account. Transfers between banks usually take a few business days.
And that's it -- you're ready to start earning more interest. Just remember to update any automatic deposits or bill payments to your new account.
How much can your money earn in a high-yield savings account?
Here's how much interest you'd earn over different lengths of time with an HYSA paying 4.00% APY, depending on your starting balance.
|Starting Balance
|1 Year
|5 Years
|10 Years
|20 Years
|$5,000
|$204
|$1,104
|$2,457
|$5,622
|$10,000
|$408
|$2,208
|$4,914
|$11,244
|$20,000
|$816
|$4,416
|$9,828
|$22,488
Given enough time, even a modest balance can bring in thousands in interest -- and that's without adding another dollar.
The sooner you open an HYSA, the sooner your money starts working harder, often earning 10 times the interest of a typical savings account. So don't wait -- open a high-yield savings account today.
-
Sources
FAQs
-
It's possible savings account rates could increase in 2025. Rate hikes depend on the Federal Reserve's actions and economic shifts. If inflation rises, banks may boost rates to attract deposits. However, at this time, experts expect that rates will decrease before the end of the year.
-
Today's still-high rates will help your savings grow faster than inflation. But rates could drop as soon as next month, so taking advantage of a top rate now could mean more earnings in the meantime.
-
Yes, high-yield savings accounts are safe as long as they're offered by an FDIC-insured bank or NCUA-insured credit union. Your deposits are protected up to $250,000 per person, per institution, in case the bank or credit union fails.
Our Research Expert