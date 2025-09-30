Best High-Yield Savings Account Rates Today: Sept. 30, 2025 -- Up to 5.00% APY

September wraps up today, and savers are still finding strong returns. Many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) continue to pay between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- a big jump from the minimal interest most big banks offer.

These high yields may not stick around for long. The Fed cut rates earlier this month, and with more cuts likely before year's end, APYs are expected to start trending lower in the weeks ahead.

If you've been waiting to open an HYSA, the last day of the month could be the perfect time to lock in a top rate. Here are today's best high-yield savings account offers.