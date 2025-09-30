Best High-Yield Savings Account Rates Today: Sept. 30, 2025 -- Up to 5.00% APY
September wraps up today, and savers are still finding strong returns. Many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) continue to pay between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- a big jump from the minimal interest most big banks offer.
These high yields may not stick around for long. The Fed cut rates earlier this month, and with more cuts likely before year's end, APYs are expected to start trending lower in the weeks ahead.
If you've been waiting to open an HYSA, the last day of the month could be the perfect time to lock in a top rate. Here are today's best high-yield savings account offers.
- Varo Savings -- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after)
- AdelFi Money Market Savings -- up to 5.00% APY ($25 min. to open. Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.25% APY for $5K-$10K. Promo code required)
- Fitness Bank Ultra Savings -- 4.75% APY ($100 min. to open. Other terms apply)
- Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance)
- Presidential Bank Advantage Savings -- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open. Other terms apply)
- Axos ONE® -- up to 4.46% APY (Min. balance: $1,500)
Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of Sept. 29, 2025.
Standout pick: The CIT Platinum Savings account is a top offer now with a competitive 3.85%. It's also currently offering a limited-time bonus for new account holders. This is a great option if you regularly keep $5,000 or more in your savings account. Read our full review of the CIT Platinum Savings to learn more and open an account today.
CIT Platinum Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits). And right now, you can also score a cash bonus of up to $300 when you open a new account with promo code PS2025 and fund it within 30 days. Terms apply.
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. *APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of September 23, 2025: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.85% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of September 15, 2025.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025
|Product
|APY
|Min. to Earn
|
SoFi Checking and Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
up to 4.50%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn
$0
|
up to 4.50%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
|
$0
|
Discover® Online Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
3.40%
Min. to earn
$0
|
3.40%
|
$0
|
Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
Member FDIC.
APY
4.10%Rate info The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 30, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Min. to earn
$500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
|
4.10%Rate info The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 30, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
|
$500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
|
Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
To qualify for Bonus: Apply for your first Discover Online Savings Account, enter Offer Code TMF925 at application, deposit into your Account a total of at least $15,000 to earn a $150 Bonus or deposit a total of at least $25,000 to earn a $200 Bonus. Qualifying deposit(s) may consist of multiple deposits and must post to Account within 45 days of account open date. Maximum bonus eligibility is $200.
What to know: Offer not valid for existing or prior Discover savings customers. Eligibility is based on primary account owner. Account must be open when bonus is credited. Bonus will be credited to the account within 60 days of qualifying for the bonus. Bonus is subject to tax reporting. Offer ends 03/12/2026, 11:59 PM ET. Offer may be modified or withdrawn without notice. Due to new customer funding limits, you may wish to initiate fund transfers at your other institution. For information on funding, see FAQs on Discover.com/Bank.
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 30, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
Should you open a high-yield savings account now?
Even after the Fed's recent rate cut, many top HYSAs are still offering between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- some of the best returns we've seen in years and far above the tiny yields most big banks continue to pay.
They're also safe and flexible. Deposits up to $250,000 are FDIC-insured, and you can move or withdraw funds anytime. With no lockup period, an HYSA is a great fit for an emergency fund or short-term savings you want quick access to.
The catch is that these strong rates may not last. With the Fed's first cut of the year now behind us, APYs could begin drifting lower as 2025 goes on. That makes today's higher offers especially appealing for savers who act before they slip away.
3 quick steps to open an HYSA
You can open a high-yield savings account in just a few minutes. Here's how:
- Pick the right account. Search for one with a strong APY, no monthly fees, and requirements you can easily meet. If possible, choose a bank that also offers a checking account so you can link the two for quick transfers.
- Apply online. Most banks let you open an account online. You'll just need a few basics, like your address and Social Security number.
- Move your money. Log in to your new account and transfer funds from your old savings or checking account. Transfers between banks usually take a few business days.
And that's it -- you're ready to start earning more interest. Just remember to update any automatic deposits or bill payments to your new account.
How much can you earn in an HYSA?
Your savings can grow faster than you might think. Here's how much interest you'd earn over time with an HYSA paying 4.00% APY, depending on your starting balance.
|Starting Balance
|1 Year
|5 Years
|10 Years
|20 Years
|$5,000
|$204
|$1,104
|$2,457
|$5,622
|$10,000
|$408
|$2,208
|$4,914
|$11,244
|$20,000
|$816
|$4,416
|$9,828
|$22,488
Given enough time, even a modest balance can bring in thousands in interest -- and that's without adding another dollar.
The sooner you open an HYSA, the sooner your money starts working harder, often earning 10 times the interest of a typical savings account. So don't wait -- open a high-yield savings account today.
-
Sources
FAQs
-
The Fed cut rates on Sept. 17, and more cuts could follow before year-end, which may push HYSA yields lower. Even so, today's top accounts still pay around 4.00% to 5.00% APY -- far above big-bank savings rates. Opening one now lets your money stay safe, liquid, and earning more while rates remain strong.
-
You might, but it's risky. Some banks have already started lowering APYs, and rates could fall further if the Fed cuts interest rates again before the end of the year.
-
Yes, high-yield savings accounts are safe as long as they're offered by an FDIC-insured bank or NCUA-insured credit union. Your deposits are protected up to $250,000 per person, per institution, in case the bank or credit union fails.
Our Research Expert