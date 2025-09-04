Today's Best High-Yield Savings Account Rates: Sept. 4, 2025 -- Earn up to 5.00% APY
Savers are still in a good position as September gets rolling. Many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are paying 4.00% APY or more -- a big jump from the tiny returns most big banks still offer.
An HYSA works like a standard savings account, but the earnings are much better. Your money is FDIC-insured, easy to access, and safe, while even a small balance can grow faster than it would in a traditional account.
With the Fed meeting now less than two weeks away and a rate cut expected, today's higher yields may not stick around for long. Here are the best high-yield savings account rates available right now.
- Varo Savings -- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after)
- Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance)
- Elevault -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance. Balances over $250,000 do not earn interest)
- Presidential Bank Advantage Savings -- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open, terms apply)
- Axos ONE® -- up to 4.46% APY (Min. balance: $1,500)
Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of Sept. 3, 2025.
Featured pick: The NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin stands out with a 4.31% APY and only $1 necessary to get started. It's one of the few top-tier rates still widely available -- and with no monthly account fees, it's a smart move while rates remain high. Read our full review of the NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin to learn more and open an account today.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025
|Product
|APY
|Min. to Earn
|
SoFi Checking and Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
up to 4.50%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn
$0
|
up to 4.50%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
|
$0
|
NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin
Member FDIC.
APY
4.31%
Min. to earn
$1
|
4.31%
|
$1
|
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
Member FDIC.
APY
3.50%Rate info 3.50% annual percentage yield as of September 4, 2025. Terms apply.
Min. to earn
$0
|
3.50%Rate info 3.50% annual percentage yield as of September 4, 2025. Terms apply.
|
$0
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale (1 = poor, 5 = best). We evaluate all savings accounts across four main criteria: annual percentage yield (APY), brand and reputation, fees and minimum requirements, and perks that really make a difference -- think ATM access, linked checking accounts, or even branch access.
Our scores are weighted as:
- APY: 50%
- Brand and reputation: 20%
- Fees and minimums: 15%
- Other perks: 15%
Our aim is to maintain a balanced list featuring top-scoring products from reputable brands offering competitive APYs and standout features. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
Is now the right time to open an HYSA?
At the moment, top HYSAs are paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- far better than inflation and leagues above the tiny returns most big banks still give.
They're safe, flexible, and easy to manage. Your deposits (up to $250,000) are FDIC-insured, and you can move or withdraw funds anytime. Unlike a CD, there's no lockup, so an HYSA works whether you're building an emergency fund, saving for something short term, or just putting extra cash to work.
The catch? These elevated rates may not last. The Fed has kept interest rates steady so far this year, but its next meeting is now less than two weeks away -- and many experts expect cuts soon. Some banks have already started lowering APYs, which means waiting could cost you today's best returns.
Open a high-yield savings account in just 3 simple steps
Getting started with an HYSA is quick and easy. Here's how:
- Choose the best account for you. Look for a high APY, no monthly fees, and terms you can comfortably meet. A bank that also offers checking accounts can make transferring money back and forth much smoother.
- Complete the application. Most banks let you open an account right on their website. You'll just need basic info like your address and Social Security number.
- Add your funds. Once approved, move money from your checking or savings into your new high-yield savings account. Transfers between banks can take a few business days to process.
That's all it takes to start earning more on your savings. Just make sure to update any direct deposits or bill payments so they point to your new account.
How much money can a high-yield savings account earn?
A 4.00% APY can make a big difference over time. Here's what your savings could grow into at different starting balances:
|Starting Balance
|1 Year
|5 Years
|10 Years
|20 Years
|$5,000
|$204
|$1,104
|$2,457
|$5,622
|$10,000
|$408
|$2,208
|$4,914
|$11,244
|$20,000
|$816
|$4,416
|$9,828
|$22,488
As the years add up, even a small deposit can turn into thousands in interest -- and that's without adding another dime.
Every day you wait is a day your money could be earning more. Open one of the top HYSAs now and watch your savings work up to 10 times harder than they would in a regular account.
FAQs
-
Today's still-high rates will help your savings grow faster than inflation. But rates could drop as soon as next month, so taking advantage of a top rate now could mean more earnings in the meantime.
-
Yes, high-yield savings accounts are safe as long as they're offered by an FDIC-insured bank or NCUA-insured credit union. Your deposits are protected up to $250,000 per person, per institution, in case the bank or credit union fails.
-
It's possible savings account rates could increase in 2025. Rate hikes depend on the Federal Reserve's actions and economic shifts. If inflation rises, banks may boost rates to attract deposits. However, at this time, experts expect that rates will decrease before the end of the year.
