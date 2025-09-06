Up to 5.00% APY: These Are the Best High-Yield Savings Account Rates Today, Sept. 6, 2025

Savers are still in a good spot at this point in September. Many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are paying 4.00% APY or more -- far above the tiny returns most big banks offer. An HYSA gives you the same safety and access as a regular savings account, but with much stronger growth. Even a small balance can earn far more when it's collecting several times the national average rate. With the Fed meeting now less than two weeks away and a rate cut expected, today's higher yields may not last. Here are the best high-yield savings account rates available right now.

Varo Savings -- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after)

-- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after) Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance)

-- 4.60% APY (No min. balance) Elevault -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance. Balances over $250,000 do not earn interest)

-- 4.60% APY (No min. balance. Balances over $250,000 do not earn interest) Presidential Bank Advantage Savings -- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open, terms apply)

-- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open, terms apply) Axos ONE® -- up to 4.46% APY (Min. balance: $1,500) Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of Sept. 5, 2025.

A top pick: The NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin stands out with a 4.31% APY and only $1 necessary to get started. It's one of the few top-tier rates still widely available -- and with no monthly account fees, it's a smart move while rates remain high. Read our full review of the NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin to learn more and open an account today.

Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025 Product APY Min. to Earn SoFi Checking and Savings Member FDIC. APY up to 4.50% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Min. to earn $0 Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings On SoFi's Secure Website. Member FDIC. up to 4.50% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. $0 Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings On SoFi's Secure Website. NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin Member FDIC. APY 4.31% Min. to earn $1 Open Account for NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin On Raisin's Secure Website. Member FDIC. 4.31% $1 Open Account for NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin On Raisin's Secure Website. Discover® Online Savings Member FDIC. APY 3.50% Min. to earn $0 Open Account for Discover® Online Savings On Discover Bank's Secure Website. Member FDIC. 3.50% $0 Open Account for Discover® Online Savings On Discover Bank's Secure Website. Disclaimers To qualify for Bonus: Apply for your first Discover Online Savings Account, enter Offer Code TMF325 at application, deposit into your Account a total of at least $15,000 to earn a $150 Bonus or deposit a total of at least $25,000 to earn a $200 Bonus. Qualifying deposit(s) may consist of multiple deposits and must post to Account within 45 days of account open date. Maximum bonus eligibility is $200. What to know: Offer not valid for existing or prior Discover savings customers. Eligibility is based on primary account owner. Account must be open when bonus is credited. Bonus will be credited to the account within 60 days of qualifying for the bonus. Bonus is subject to tax reporting. Offer ends 09/11/2025, 11:59 PM ET. Offer may be modified or withdrawn without notice. Due to new customer funding limits, you may wish to initiate fund transfers at your other institution. For information on funding, see FAQs on Discover.com/Bank.

How we rate savings accounts At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale (1 = poor, 5 = best). We evaluate all savings accounts across four main criteria: annual percentage yield (APY), brand and reputation, fees and minimum requirements, and perks that really make a difference -- think ATM access, linked checking accounts, or even branch access. Our scores are weighted as: APY : 50%

: 50% Brand and reputation: 20%

20% Fees and minimums: 15%

Is a high-yield savings account the right move today? Right now, top HYSAs are paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- far above inflation and much higher than what most big banks offer. They're safe, flexible, and FDIC-insured up to $250,000. You can move or withdraw your money anytime, unlike with a CD, which makes them great for an emergency fund or short-term savings. The catch? Rates may not stay this high. The Fed's next meeting is less than two weeks away, and many experts expect a rate cut. Some banks have already lowered APYs, so waiting could mean missing today's best returns.

Open a high-yield savings account in 3 easy steps It only takes a few minutes to open an HYSA. Here's what to do: Choose your account. Look for one with a high APY, no monthly fees, and terms you can meet without hassle. A bank that also offers checking accounts can make transfers between accounts fast and easy. Apply online. Most banks have a short application you can fill out on their website. You'll need some basic details, like your address and Social Security number. Transfer your funds. Once your account is open, move money over from your existing savings or checking. Bank-to-bank transfers usually take a few business days. That's all it takes to start earning more on your savings -- just don't forget to update any automatic deposits or withdrawals to your new account.

How much can your money earn in an HYSA? At 4.00% APY, your savings can build up surprisingly fast. The table below shows how much interest you could earn over time based on your starting balance.

Starting Balance 1 Year 5 Years 10 Years 20 Years $5,000 $204 $1,104 $2,457 $5,622 $10,000 $408 $2,208 $4,914 $11,244 $20,000 $816 $4,416 $9,828 $22,488 Data source: Author's calculations.

Even a smaller deposit can turn into thousands in interest if you let it sit and grow -- no extra contributions needed. Open one of the top HYSAs now, and your cash could start earning up to 10 times more interest than the average savings account.