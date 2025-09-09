Looking for the Best High-Yield Savings Rates on Sept. 9, 2025? Earn up to 5.00% APY Today

Savers are still in a strong spot this September. Many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are offering 4.00% APY or more -- far better than the minimal interest most big banks provide. An HYSA gives you the same safety and access as a standard savings account, but with much higher earning power. Even a small balance can grow faster when it's collecting several times the national average rate. The Fed meets in just over a week, and a rate cut is widely expected. That means today's higher yields may not be around much longer. Here are the best high-yield savings account rates available now.

Varo Savings -- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after)

-- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after) Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance)

-- 4.60% APY (No min. balance) Elevault -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance. Balances over $250,000 do not earn interest)

-- 4.60% APY (No min. balance. Balances over $250,000 do not earn interest) Presidential Bank Advantage Savings -- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open, terms apply)

-- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open, terms apply) Axos ONE® -- up to 4.46% APY (Min. balance: $1,500) Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of Sept. 8, 2025.

A standout pick: The NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin stands out with a 4.31% APY and only $1 necessary to get started. It's one of the few top-tier rates still widely available -- and with no monthly account fees, it's a smart move while rates remain high. Read our full review of the NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin to learn more and open an account today.

Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025 Product APY Min. to Earn SoFi Checking and Savings Member FDIC. APY up to 4.50% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Min. to earn $0 Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings On SoFi's Secure Website. Member FDIC. up to 4.50% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account with Eligible Direct Deposit by 1/31/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. $0 Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings On SoFi's Secure Website. NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin Member FDIC. APY 4.31% Min. to earn $1 Open Account for NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin On Raisin's Secure Website. Member FDIC. 4.31% $1 Open Account for NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin On Raisin's Secure Website. Discover® Online Savings Member FDIC. APY 3.50% Min. to earn $0 Open Account for Discover® Online Savings On Discover Bank's Secure Website. Member FDIC. 3.50% $0 Open Account for Discover® Online Savings On Discover Bank's Secure Website. Disclaimers To qualify for Bonus: Apply for your first Discover Online Savings Account, enter Offer Code TMF325 at application, deposit into your Account a total of at least $15,000 to earn a $150 Bonus or deposit a total of at least $25,000 to earn a $200 Bonus. Qualifying deposit(s) may consist of multiple deposits and must post to Account within 45 days of account open date. Maximum bonus eligibility is $200. What to know: Offer not valid for existing or prior Discover savings customers. Eligibility is based on primary account owner. Account must be open when bonus is credited. Bonus will be credited to the account within 60 days of qualifying for the bonus. Bonus is subject to tax reporting. Offer ends 09/11/2025, 11:59 PM ET. Offer may be modified or withdrawn without notice. Due to new customer funding limits, you may wish to initiate fund transfers at your other institution. For information on funding, see FAQs on Discover.com/Bank.

How we rate savings accounts At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale (1 = poor, 5 = best). We evaluate all savings accounts across four main criteria: annual percentage yield (APY), brand and reputation, fees and minimum requirements, and perks that really make a difference -- think ATM access, linked checking accounts, or even branch access. Our scores are weighted as: APY : 50%

: 50% Brand and reputation: 20%

20% Fees and minimums: 15%

15% Other perks: 15% Our aim is to maintain a balanced list featuring top-scoring products from reputable brands offering competitive APYs and standout features. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts. How we rate savings accounts At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale (1 = poor, 5 = best). We evaluate all savings accounts across four main criteria: annual percentage yield (APY), brand and reputation, fees and minimum requirements, and perks that really make a difference -- think ATM access, linked checking accounts, or even branch access. Our scores are weighted as: APY : 50%

: 50% Brand and reputation: 20%

20% Fees and minimums: 15%

15% Other perks: 15% Our aim is to maintain a balanced list featuring top-scoring products from reputable brands offering competitive APYs and standout features. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.

Unlock today's strongest rates -- and tomorrow's, too We track savings accounts with standout APYs, fewer fees, and better terms. Join 35,000+ readers getting weekly roundups of top rates and smarter ways to grow their money. Sign Up By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions

Should you open a high-yield savings account now? Right now, many of the best HYSAs are paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- well above inflation and far higher than the minimal interest most big banks still offer. They're safe and flexible, too. Deposits up to $250,000 are FDIC-insured, and you can move or withdraw money anytime. With no lockup period, an HYSA is a practical choice whether you're setting aside cash for emergencies or short-term goals. The catch? These strong rates may not stick around. The Fed's next meeting is coming up soon, on Sept. 16–17, and many experts expect a rate cut. Some banks have already started lowering APYs, so waiting could mean missing out on today's top savings rates.

How to open a high-yield savings account in 3 easy steps You can set up an HYSA in no time. Here's what to do: Pick the right high-yield savings account. Search for one with a strong APY, no monthly fees, and requirements you can easily meet. If possible, choose a bank that also offers a checking account so you can link the two for quick transfers. Apply online. Most banks let you open an account online. You'll just need a few basics, like your address and Social Security number. Move your money. Log in to your new account and transfer funds from your old savings or checking account. Transfers between banks usually take a few business days. And that's it -- you're ready to start earning more interest. Just remember to update any automatic deposits or bill payments to your new account.

How much can your money earn in a high-yield savings account? Here's how much interest you'd earn over different lengths of time with an HYSA paying 4.00% APY, depending on your starting balance.

Starting Balance 1 Year 5 Years 10 Years 20 Years $5,000 $204 $1,104 $2,457 $5,622 $10,000 $408 $2,208 $4,914 $11,244 $20,000 $816 $4,416 $9,828 $22,488 Data source: Author's calculations.

Given enough time, even a modest balance can bring in thousands in interest -- and that's without adding another dollar. The sooner you open an HYSA, the sooner your money starts working harder, often earning 10 times the interest of a typical savings account. So don't wait -- open a high-yield savings account today.