Trump's $5,000 'Election Dividend' Won't Happen. Here Are 3 Real Ways to Save Thousands
Let's cut to it: That $5,000 check almost certainly isn't coming. President Trump has promised a $5,000 "dividend" to every adult U.S. citizen if Republicans win both the House and the Senate this November. But there are several reasons why that payment is unlikely to happen.
I cover money for a living, and here's the good news. You don't need Washington's permission to put way more than $5,000 back in your pocket. Here are three moves that can get you there in a few years -- starting today.
Why the $5,000 dividend probably isn't coming
The promise rests on a big "if," and the math makes it even iffier.
First, it's conditional. The checks only go out if one party holds both chambers of Congress. Election forecasters and prediction markets currently favor Democrats to flip the House, which makes that clean sweep unlikely.
Second, the price tag is enormous. Paying every adult $5,000 would cost roughly $1.2 trillion. Meanwhile, the national debt just passed $40 trillion, and the federal deficit for 2026 alone is nearly $2 trillion a year.
Third, plenty of Republicans aren't on board. Several fiscal conservatives have already pushed back. Senator Rand Paul made the cleanest point: dividends usually come from profits, and a government losing about $2 trillion a year would really be paying a negative dividend.
Supporters point to tariff revenue as a way to fund it. But similar direct-payment ideas (like the "DOGE dividend" and $2,000 tariff checks) were proposed before and never became law.
So I wouldn't expect a $5,000 windfall any time soon. Instead, here are three real ways to save or earn thousands -- though they all take more time and effort than a check in the mail.
1. Wipe out high-interest debt first
The fastest guaranteed return you can get right now is paying down your debts -- especially high-interest debt.
The average credit card charges about 21% APR, according to Motley Fool Money research. Carrying a $6,000 balance at that rate would mean handing over roughly $1,300 a year in interest.
And given that the Federal Reserve raised rates in September, credit card APRs are about to climb. The same goes for other variable-rate loans.
A balance transfer card can pause that interest with a 0% intro APR window. Then every dollar you pay goes straight toward your balance instead of the bank.
This works best when you go in with a plan, and a card with a long intro APR offer. Right now the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner, is a top choice, and it won our Best Balance Transfer Credit Card award for 2026.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
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Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
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2. Put your money to work by investing
Investing can turn thousands of dollars into hundreds of thousands -- even millions, if you keep at it for decades.
Start with your workplace 401(k) if you have one that earns an employer match. That match is an instant 100% return -- free money that a lot of people leave on the table. Skipping a full match is like turning down a raise.
If you don't have a 401(k), the next best thing is an individual retirement account (IRA). These accounts don't come with a match, but just like 401(k)s, they have huge tax benefits for retirement savers.
Beyond that, steady investing in low-cost index funds lets compound interest do the heavy lifting. Even $300 per month, invested consistently, can grow to about $61,000 in a decade, with an average annual 10% growth rate.
The best part is you can start with your next paycheck.
3. Move your savings somewhere that actually pays
The flip side of the Fed raising interest rates is that savings accounts, CDs, and money market accounts will likely all get a little APY bump.
If you've got cash sitting in a low-rate savings (or checking -- eek!) account, moving that to a top high-yield savings account gives you an immediate interest rate bump.
The national average savings rate is just 0.38%, according to FDIC data. On a $10,000 emergency fund, that's about $38 a year.
Now compare that to today's top accounts paying 4.00% APY or more. That same savings pile makes $400 interest in a year.
A high-yield account has the same easy access and the same FDIC protection you already have. Right now I use Happen Bank LevelUp Savings, which won our Best High-Yield Savings Account award for 2026 and pays 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits.
Happen Bank LevelUp Savings
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- Competitive APY
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- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
Forget Trump's $5,000 dividend and pay yourself instead
Credit where credit's due: Not every Trump promise has fizzled. The $1,000 "Trump Account" seed money for newborns is real and already paying. If you've got a baby born between 2025 and 2028, they likely qualify, so open one as soon as you can.
But the $5,000 dividend is a pipe dream. It depends on an unlikely election outcome, a trillion-dollar bill, and a Congress that's already skeptical.
Promises like this come and go. Your finances shouldn't ride on any of them. The smartest move is always to focus on what you can control. Pay off debt, invest as much as possible, and put your money in smarter accounts.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.