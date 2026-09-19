Trump's $5,000 'Election Dividend' Won't Happen. Here Are 3 Real Ways to Save Thousands

Let's cut to it: That $5,000 check almost certainly isn't coming. President Trump has promised a $5,000 "dividend" to every adult U.S. citizen if Republicans win both the House and the Senate this November. But there are several reasons why that payment is unlikely to happen.

I cover money for a living, and here's the good news. You don't need Washington's permission to put way more than $5,000 back in your pocket. Here are three moves that can get you there in a few years -- starting today.

Why the $5,000 dividend probably isn't coming

The promise rests on a big "if," and the math makes it even iffier.

First, it's conditional. The checks only go out if one party holds both chambers of Congress. Election forecasters and prediction markets currently favor Democrats to flip the House, which makes that clean sweep unlikely.

Second, the price tag is enormous. Paying every adult $5,000 would cost roughly $1.2 trillion. Meanwhile, the national debt just passed $40 trillion, and the federal deficit for 2026 alone is nearly $2 trillion a year.

Third, plenty of Republicans aren't on board. Several fiscal conservatives have already pushed back. Senator Rand Paul made the cleanest point: dividends usually come from profits, and a government losing about $2 trillion a year would really be paying a negative dividend.

Supporters point to tariff revenue as a way to fund it. But similar direct-payment ideas (like the "DOGE dividend" and $2,000 tariff checks) were proposed before and never became law.

So I wouldn't expect a $5,000 windfall any time soon. Instead, here are three real ways to save or earn thousands -- though they all take more time and effort than a check in the mail.

1. Wipe out high-interest debt first

The fastest guaranteed return you can get right now is paying down your debts -- especially high-interest debt.

The average credit card charges about 21% APR, according to Motley Fool Money research. Carrying a $6,000 balance at that rate would mean handing over roughly $1,300 a year in interest.

And given that the Federal Reserve raised rates in September, credit card APRs are about to climb. The same goes for other variable-rate loans.

A balance transfer card can pause that interest with a 0% intro APR window. Then every dollar you pay goes straight toward your balance instead of the bank.