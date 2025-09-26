Up to $300 Bonus + High APY -- This Bank Account Gives You Both

I've reviewed dozens of bank accounts this year, and one name keeps popping up for both saving and spending: SoFi®.

Right now, SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) has a limited-time offer that sweetens the deal even more. Earn up to $300 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.

Here's why SoFi® just won Motley Fool Money's Best Digital-Only Bank Award for 2025 -- and why it will probably win you over, too.

A rare double win for savers

Here's how it works: The baseline eligible member annual percentage yield (APY) on SoFi®'s savings account is already competitive. But with a qualifying direct deposit, you unlock the full +0.70% boost for six months, giving you an effective APY of up to 4.50%.

That's on top of the welcome bonus.

To earn the full $300, you'll need to receive at least $5,000 in direct deposits within a 25-day bonus period. Smaller deposits still qualify you for a partial bonus, starting at $1,000. Terms apply.